MFB are the hosts for our new Swedish gaming vloggcast!

YouTube, TikTok and Twitch personalities, gamers and entertainers. Musti , Hassan and Yousif , more commonly knows as Min Fakking Bror , are a group of friends who one day decided to start making videos and post them on social media. Little did they know how popular they would become. MFB are now the hosts for Red Bulls brand new vloggcast, filmed at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. We met the guys and asked them a few questions, here's what they said:

First off, how did you guys meet and why did you decide to partner up?

M : Me and Yousif are cousins and Hassan and Yousif have known each other since childhood. Anyway, a couple of years ago we all decided to go on a trip to Fjällen together. One day on the trip I filmed Yousif trying to ski, just for fun, and I was laughing my ass off. It looked so funny. So, we thought it was a fun idea to post the clip on Tiktok. It was all very spontaneous. We noticed that the clip got very popular. People seemed to really enjoy it. We got motivated and decided to post some old clips of us where we did crazy stuff, which we thought were funny. And the same thing happened. We got a lot of views, likes and comments. People really liked what we did apparently!

So we talked amongst ourselves and decided to create a channel on YouTube. It was a dream for all of us. That’s really how it all started. Right after we posted our first video, we realized that people really loved our personalities and style of comedy. They wanted to see more of us all in the form of challenges, Q&As and, well, just all kinds of videos.

Why did you start with YouTube after being so successful on TikTok?

Y : We initially used TikTok to show off our different personalities, how we are as individuals, our qualities and characters. As the channel grew, we thought that YouTube was the next logical step for us. I mean, if we were going to invest in this for real, we should make money out of it to be able to get even bigger and create something that Sweden hadn’t seen before.

You're obviously very popular, why do you think that so many people watch your videos?

Y : Every group, every clique has someone like me, someone like Musti and someone like Hassan. It’s relatable to people. We’re relatable as a group of friends. Hassan is the nice one, the cute and considering, you know the type, there’s one in every group. Secondly, there’s always one who’s angry and cocky, that’s Musti. And then there’s someone who’s clumsy and careless, and that’s me haha. That is what makes us unique. We are three, not one. Just like a group of friends, we tick all the boxes. Hassan’s fans watch us for Hassan, Musti’s for Musti and my fans watch us for me. Do you get me? Everyone can see themselves in at least one of us.

Do you do different things on different social media platforms?

Y : When we produce videos for YouTube, it’s more than just comedy. It’s educational, learning, more real life. Not only acting, but it’s also what people go through every day. Not only laughter. We’re trying to educate and help people. When we post clips on TikTok, it’s comedy. We want people to watch them and laugh, just to have a good time.

M : Yousif’s right, it’s very hard to communicate an important message on a short TikTok video. YouTube, however, is something else. On YouTube, we’re more active, have a bigger reach, more views and all that. Also, it’s possible to post longer videos, like Q&As, problem solving and so on.

What about other platforms? Are you planning to try something else?

Y : We’re just getting started with Twitch. On the short amount of time we’ve been on it, the channel has grown a lot! Unbelievable. We’re hoping it will continue to grow at the same pace. Twitch is a great platform for us because essentially, we’re all gamers. We love games and we love everything that has something to do with gaming. A lot of our followers are also gamers to some degree. Our jokes are often gaming related, jokes that refer to some specific game or character.

For example, if Musti’s making a joke, like doing a video game character voice or something, we all join in. And people who play that game can relate, and hopefully die of laughter haha. So, yeah, we’re in the process of building our Twitch channel and, optimistically, we hope that it will continue to grow. Because, despite making people laugh, we also want to play games on stream and do what we love to do!

What are your biggest motivations?

M : Well, what motivates me is… you know what? It’s a dilemma. Sometimes when you’re out in public, it can be difficult to get recognized when you're not in the mood. But that same thing is also what motivates us to continue do what we do. Of course, you’re not always excited to be photographed or bothered when you’re doing your thing, but at the same time, the look on people’s faces when they recognize you and the joy they express is what it all counts for. Because you know what? Basically, I’m just a regular guy from the suburbs. I’m no one. And when I see how happy they are to see you, I just want to make them even more happy. I mean, I try to picture myself in their position. If had a role model, or someone I look up to, it would be incredible to take a selfie with them.

So, we’re all, me, Yousif and Hassan, telling fans to come and speak with us. That’s a big, big motivation for us. Money? It’s not so much a motivation but a tool that helps us do even more. It makes it possible for us to continue to do this. But money in itself is not a motivation – it’s all about what we can do for our fans. At the end of the day, it’s what’s most important.

A lot of people out there can get famous for a wide variety of things. I think that we’ve chosen the hard way, which also is the best way, if you’re thinking long term, according to me. I don’t want to be someone who is remembered rapping about guns and drugs ten years from now when I have a son. We want to be remembered helping people through hard times, helping people who might be struggling at school, to hopefully make them laugh and also get motivated to study and do good in life. That motivates me.

Y : For me as a creator, we are creating magic. No doubt about it. We’re constantly trying out new things and reinventing ourselves, we’re constantly sitting in meetings to try and figure out our next moves, what we’re going to do next. And when it comes to money, of course, it’s necessary for us to continue to do what we do. Sometimes we spend several thousands to make a video that we actually lose money on. But that’s not important. The important thing is to look back and remember how much fun we had making the video. And that’s the goal, to make insane videos that’s not only fun for the people who watch, but also fun for us.

We read every DM we get on Instagram, and we try to answer all of them as well - the ones that are serious, that is – that comes to us explaining their struggles in life. We’re trying our best to, not only to make funny videos which might give them some respite, but also give advice and our opinion. Many people out there have a rough time, many are struggling, and we’re really trying to make life a little bit easier when making our videos. That’s what makes me happy and that’s what motivates me to continue what we do today. It’s crazy really, how laughter can make us all feel better.

M : I agree with Yousif. There are so many people who comment on our videos that we made their day a little better. It’s really an eye-opener. That we can do someone’s life a little better, even just for a day. That fact means that we always have to make videos haha. We simply can’t stop!

You hosted Red Bull Solo Q last year, what did you think of the event and the role as hosts?

H : I thought it was amazing. I had such a good time! We had just come back from a project in Helsingborg and were exhausted, but once we were there, with the headsets and the lights and all the energy, when they counted us down 3, 2, 1, GO! It was like, “Hey guys!” And then we just did our thing. It was a blast! We were a bit shaky beforehand, but apparently it went really well!

Y : As Hassan said, we just finished an event with kids in Helsingborg, talking about anti-violence, and went straight to the Swedish Finals of Red Bull Solo Q. We really appreciated that Red Bull didn’t try to change who we are, just letting us be ourselves. You just said, “be yourselves, do your thing and have a good time”. We loved that. Also, League of Legends is one of our favorite games, we all play it a lot. That made it even better. Overall, it was a fantastic experience. We learnt a lot, even though hosting is something we’re used to, the quality in the production and high level of the event really took it to the next level. It was something we’re all going to remember for a long time.

M : For us three, I think I’m speaking for all three anyway, it proved a challenge to host something live streamed. We’ve never hosted a live streamed event before. Usually, when we’re doing lectures or are hosting something in front of a live audience, we know exactly how it’s going to go. We know what to say. But this was something else. We had to improvise a lot. And yeah, I think we nailed it haha. The quality of the Red Bull production, the studio guys, everything went really smooth and helped us a lot.

What's your connection with video games?

Y : We’ve been gaming all of our lives. Every genre from FPS and Strategy to MMORPG. We play them all! We especially like games that involves teamplay. But basically, we play everything!

Five fast ones

Favorite game?

Favorite console?

Hardest boss in game?

Proudest gaming achievement?

Next-gen or Old School?

