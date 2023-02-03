4 big takeaways from the Mondo Classic pole vaulting competition in Sweden

The pole vaulting world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis invited some of his close friends and biggest competitors to his home arena in Uppsala, Sweden to compete at his own event, the Mondo Classic. A spectacle and evening dedicated to the gravity-defying sport that is pole vaulting, which had the crowds gasping with excitement. Keep reading to find out some key takeaways from the event and watch the full replay below.

01 1. Mondo is in a league of his own

Putting on a world-class show during the 2023 Mondo Classic competition, Mondo Duplantis showed why he is the superstar of pole vaulting. In true Mondo fashion, he soared over the first couple of heights at 5.67m, 5.82m and 5.91m, with loads of room to spare. After being the sole athlete to tick off 6.0m, he had the crowds buzzing with nerves and excitement as he cleared 6.10m on his third, and last, attempt. However, his world-record attempts at 6.22 remained unsuccessful... for now.

Looking calm and happy throughout the evening, Duplantis did admit to feeling nervous performing in front of a home crowd: “I normally have a slower start to the season, so it was strange to start with such an important competition, a bit like throwing myself in the fire". Happy but tired after the long evening Duplantis also said that despite having a few kinks to work out with his technique he feels like he is in good form and full of confidence heading into the season.

What clearing 6.10m in front of a home crowd feels like © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool It's been good to get the juices flowing and getting over 6.10m, especially for the people here in Uppsala. Armand Duplantis

02 2. It was the best indoor competition ever

When you invite 11 of the world’s best athletes to compete you know you’re in for a big show. But even with these big expectations, the Mondo Classic managed to turn up the heat. With three men over 5.91, it made the night the best indoor competition in history.

Standards were high throughout the field with an astonishing 10 athletes still in the competition at 5.82 meters. Even more impressive, five jumpers went on to 5.91m, with three of those moving on to pole vaulting’s golden height of 6 meters. Obiena from the Philippines showed great form throughout the competition and even though a 6-meter jump eluded him, he would come away with third place as he managed to clear 5.91m on his third attempt. It wouldn't be a 6-meter day for American jumper Lightfoot either, who was happy to walk away with second place after putting down multiple attempts on every height.

All in all, it was a historic night that showed just how big the talent pool is in pole vaulting right now.

A good day in the office for these three: Lightfoot, Duplantis and Obiena © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

03 3. A sold-out arena shows just how popular Mondo is in Sweden

Track and field is a big sport in the Scandinavian country, but it’s safe to say that pole vaulting specifically has skyrocketed in popularity since Duplantis came onto the scene. His home stadium, the IFU Arena in Uppsala where he spends a lot of his time training, was packed to the brim with spectators. 2500 people were lining the runway, and the sold-out event showed how big of a star Duplantis is in Sweden.

A grateful Duplantis thanked the crowds for their support and a great evening: “The energy in here tonight was unbelievable, I’m so happy and it’s been a fantastic night”, he said afterward. “This is such an important competition for me, I want to jump high in front of the crowd here as I know everyone here in Uppsala, and the Swedish people, support me the most in the world. It’s very important to me”, Duplantis said and was relieved and happy that he managed to give the crowd a 6.10m jump.

The combo of a light show, DJ and soldout arena made it a night to remember © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Duplantis clearing 6.10m © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

04 4. A new world record is within Mondo’s grasp

Duplantis insane feats within the sport, breaking the world record five times and having the most 6.0m clearances in history, have created a sort of “Mondo Effect”. In the words of expert commentator and pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw: “We almost expect him to easily get over 6 meters and break the world record, but we forget that it is actually extremely hard”. Only 26 athletes in the history of the sport have jumped 6 meters or higher.

That puts Duplantis's 6.22m world record attempt in perspective and despite failing it this time, he is certain that he has the height in him. “6.22 is coming. It wasn’t for today, but I know that things are churning in the right direction. I’m in good shape, I just need to get a better rhythm on the runway and more feeling for the pole”, he said and with a cheeky smile added, “For me, this was just the start of the season and I know that it will come soon”.

Duplantis is chasing his 6th world record © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool