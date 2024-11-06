© Adam Klingeteg for Wings for Life World Run
Fitness Training
Join Mondo Duplantis in the Wings for Life World Run – registration is open
Sign up to the world's largest running event and run for those who can’t on May 4th 2025. As always, 100% of entry fees go to spinal cord injury research.
Following the biggest summer of his career, the Swedish pole vaulter superstar joins the Global Ambassador ranks for the biggest running event in the world, where 100% of entry fees go to spinal cord injury research. Duplantis joins a global network of ambassadors such as Brazilian football star Neymar Jr., South African rugby icon Siya Kolisi, US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn and world-record Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm.
“I’m super excited and honored. I think it’s such an amazing initiative,” says the Swedish-American sensation. “Running for those who can’t – it’s such a beautiful event and a beautiful thing to be a part of. It’s something really special and I just can’t wait.”
The Wings For Life World Run is a charity event where people across the world set off running at the same time. From New York City and Guatemala City to Honkong and Stockholm, last year saw over a quarter of a million people run for those who can’t and raise money for spinal cord injury research.
Here in Sweden, you can either join on your own, wherever you are, with the Wings for Life World Run App. Or, if joining others in an App Run Event is more your vibe, join us in Stockholm City for a fun day out. You can run, walk or roll as far as you like as there is no set distance to cover, the finish line comes to you. So, whether you goal is 5 km or 50 km, the most important thing is that you partake.
Learn more about the Swedish event here.
Free adidas Running Premium Membership
As if all this wasn’t enough motivation to sign up, everyone who registers for the 12th edition of the run by December 31, 2024 will receive a free, six-month adidas Running Premium Membership. Among its many features is a unique training plan created especially for the Wings for Life World Run.
After seeing Wings for Life World Runners shatter records in 2024, International Sports Director Colin Jackson is eager to see an even bigger result in the next edition.
“With registration opening for over 30 locations, the Wings for Life World Run community is buzzing,” Colin says. “Signing up right away doesn’t just help to secure a spot at your preferred start line – it also means you’ll already be sharing in the pure joy of this event.”
Wings for Life CEO Anita Gerhardter adds, “Funds raised from the 2024 Wings for Life World Run are already going to work in cutting-edge research and clinical trials around the globe, and our experts have now begun the assessment process for our next round of support. We’re so excited about the promise of emerging research approaches, and this progress is possible only though the money raised from the Wings for Life World Run. Every participant makes a real difference!”
Remember, 100% of your entry fee goes towards spinal cord research. So, why wait? Explore the locations, register and become part of an incredible global movement!