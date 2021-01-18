Pro training tips on how to stay motivated through uncertain times

Off-season is the time when racers prepare for the upcoming season, putting in the hard work in order to be on top of their game when the first race kicks off. However, this winter is most unlike any other. With 2020 having been a short and strange race season, most riders have been training all year without actually having had any races to prove themselves at. Now many face yet another big training block throughout another long, dark winter. It’s pretty normal that motivation can start to dwindle.

So, in order to keep motivation on top and spirits high, we decided to catch up with Swedish XC racer Emil Lindgren who knows a thing or two about how to stay motivated even when you don’t know what lies ahead. Having raced bikes professionally for 16 years, he’s known both good and bad times and knows what it takes to stay on target, even when it is slightly blurry.

"I’m turning 35 and I feel like I’m just as good as before, if not better". © Jessica Blomqvist

Hi Emil! How did you tackle 2020 and what are your thoughts coming into the new season?

It’s been a strange year, that’s for sure, and 2021 is still looking pretty uncertain. Many riders will have trained all of last year only to have raced a few, if any, races and now have to jump straight into another off-season training period. It can be hard to keep motivation going.

This past year I have taken the time to ride more than I have done in many years. On beautiful days I’ve taken the opportunity to ride for longer than my training plan suggests, on harder days I’ve thrown in an extra cake break and it's made me feel stronger than ever.

With that said, I have been and will keep on training like I am going to race a full season and make sure that I can be race-ready within a week if needed.

Emil has used 2020 to become even stronger. © Jessica Blomqvist

You’ve had a long race career with both ups and downs. How do you stay focused on training without spending too much energy worrying about other stuff?

Everybody rides for different reasons and mine is that I feel good when I exercise. I use movement as a form of feel-good medicine, a lot of people do, and as a way to learn new things about myself and develop as a person. So I guess, training is my way to stay focused and motivated when times are tough.

Today, for example, I’ve done a 120 km ride. I set my own pace, enjoyed nature and making myself tired. That is my motivation. I think that people who train to get a nice body or are too focused on results will struggle more through these uncertain times than those who are just out riding bikes because they love it.

As strange as this summer was, it was also a great motivator. It gave us an opportunity to do things we might not normally have time to do. Like ride an extra couple of miles on a good day instead of worrying being too tired for next day’s training session. Or try a new sport. I’ve always wanted to learn how to swim properly, so I bought a wetsuit, took a few lessons and got swimming.

EMIL’S TOP 5 TIPS TO STAY MOTIVATED

1. TIME YOURSELF

I love timing myself on the bike. It is such a great tool as you can really see the difference. It’s like when you go to the gym, for example, in the first session you might only lift 10 kg, but on the 3rd session might suddenly be able to lift 20 kg. That kind of black-on-white proof that you’re getting stronger works wonders for motivation. I have loads of little MTB loops that I time myself on. So, some days when I feel a bit sh*t and slow, I time myself and see that, in fact, I’m just as good, if not better, than before.

2. RIDE MORE

I spent more time riding my bike this past summer than I have in many years and I feel better both physically and mentally for it. I love riding my mountain bike both on the road and in the forest, both summer and winter. Many people like spending long hours in the gym, especially in the off-season, but my best recipe to success is to just ride my bike, as much as possible.

I also love riding my Enduro motorbike in winter. It’s great for bike handling skills and a fun way to switch things up a little.

3. TRY NEW THINGS

If you already ride a lot during winter, try learning some new tricks on the bike instead. For example, scan Youtube for some tutorials and head to a skatepark and try to learn some new things. Or why not go and ride a set of stairs and spend a few hours jibbing on some urban features. Now is the time to widen your horizons and go out and play on your bike. It will do wonders to your bike handling skills, which you can take with you into the race season.

Also, try new equipment, components and setups. Learn what you like and what works for you.

4. CREATE A STRONG BODY

Use this time to create a strong body. This past year, I’ve worked a lot on my weaknesses and I am probably my strongest ever. I think it’s important to remember that you don’t need a regimented training plan to become a stronger rider. For me, it’s been the opposite. Somedays I am more tired, and some days I feel stronger and I adapt my training accordingly.

Not following a strict training plan and instead listening more to my body has made me a much better (and happier) rider. I believe that as long as I’ve trained properly, I don’t need race-specific training to be ready. Yes, the first race back might be a it of a slap in the face, but once that’s out of the way, I’m as strong as ever before (if not stronger).

5. FOCUS LESS ON RESULTS, MORE ON COMMUNITY

If you are a racer you’re bound to be goal-oriented, but I think it’s important to learn how to drop the performance pressure from time to time. Instead of focusing on results and numbers, try focusing more on the community around the sport. For example, this past year I’ve noticed a lot of MTB clubs shifting focus from racing to building and repairing local MTB tracks, hosting some smaller just-for-fun races and properly educating their leaders. I think that shift is so important to keep the motivation going through these weird times.

And it’s good for the sport because at the end of the day you should want to ride your bike because it’s so darn fun, not because of a result list.

Ride with your buddies, have fun. © Jessica Blomqvist