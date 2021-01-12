Guide to Mount Drops in Shadowlands - Part 2 - Ardenweald and Revendreth

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord !

World of Warcraft's latest expansion Shadowlands is massive. Apart from several new zones, dungeons, raids and a whole lot of new lore which teaches you about the Underworld in Blizzard's universe, there's the matter of the pride and joy of many players: the mounts. And there are a lot of new mounts in Shadowlands. 84 of them to be precise - so far. And as before, some are easy to get, some are incredibly hard. Some are acquired through tons of reputation farming, rare elite farming, or just farming, some through raiding and some from achievements - which require true dedication. In this article, we've listed the mounts that are defined as "World Drops" in the zones Ardenweald and Revendreth.

Ardenweald

Arboreal Gulper

Shimmermist Runner

Silky Shimmermoth

Spinemaw Gladechewer

Swift Gloomhoof

Wildseed Cradle

Description : The wood and foliage growing atop the this toad is a natural part of its body - helping it siphon anima from the air to nourish itself.

Toad à la Studio Ghibli? © Blizzard

This awesome toad is one of the easiest mounts you can get in Shadowlands - as long as you have one or two buddies to assist you in the fight. Arboreal Gulper drops from the rare elite Humon'gozz. To summon Humon'gozz you need to find an Unusually Large Mushroom (drops from all mobs in Ardenweal) and use it on the Damp Loam (32.42 30.26 ) within 20 minutes. Soloing Humon'gozz is doable, but hard. Bring a few friends or ask someone in the zone to help you out.

Shimmermist Runner

Description : Mischievous spriggan and the valerunners have a natural enmity. No valerunner would deign to allow a spriggan rider because they can sense their inherent malevolence. This angers the trickster Spriggan who take twisted enjoyment in playing cruel pranks on these majestic creatures.

Running around with these aren't too shabby © Blizzard

The Shimmermist Runner looks so good. Like, really good. However, it's a bit of a pain to get - if you don't know the specifics. Luckily for you, we're here to help you. First off, you need to get down to the universally loved (kidding!) Mistveil Tangle. The objective is to kill the elite NPC Shizgher and click the Shimmermist Runner (next to Shizgher) to obtain it. First though, you have to through the maze in an exact order. You start the maze from the Oaken Assembly (31.04, 54.51). After that, follow this order at the coming intersections: LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, FORWARD, LEFT. Defeat Shizgher (bring a friend or two) and collect this cool mount - piece of cake, right?!

Silky Shimmermoth

Description : The moths of Ardenweald play a vital role in the ecosystem of Ardenweald, carrying spores, anima, and pollen from one part of the forest to the other, providing nourishment and variation to the denizens living below.

The Silky Shimmermoth is a personal favorite © Blizzard

A moth mount. Don't think it sounds cool? Think again! This little ball of color is much sought after. For good reason. However, this mount is a little bit time consuming to get actually. And you need to be in the Night Fae covenant. Basically, you need to kill all the rares in the Star Lake Amphitheater (if you're a Night Fae, you know the drill) to complete the achievement Ardenweald's a Stage. After that, you can buy the mount from Master Clerk Salorn for 5k Reservoir Anima. Time consuming, but definitely worth it.

Spinemaw Gladechewer

Description : Spriggan riders tie bits of anima-less detritus to the end of sticks in front of their gorm mounts to steer. It's... an imperfect art.

Spinemaw Gladechewer - the envy of every bug lover out there © Blizzard

The dream of every bug lover. This larvae-looking mount is a joy to explore the Shadowlands with. One again, you need to get into the Mistveil Tangle, but this time you just need to kill a few mobs to get the reins. The Gladechewer drops from Gormtamer Tizo. To summon him you need to kill the elite mobs Bristlecone Terror until Chompy spawns (an elite). After you kill Chompy, Gormtamer Tizo will come to fight you. Defeat him and loot the mount. As ever with elite mobs: bring a couple of friends.

Swift Gloomhoof

Description : The ballads of Ardenweald claim that the birth of gloomrunner heralds the passing of a particularly benevolent wild god. Seeing a gloomrunner is therefore a blessing and a curse.

The "unicorns" of Ardenweald comes in different colors © Blizzard

The Gloomhoof's are just a joy, aren't they? To get this particular Gloomhoof, all you need to do is to defeat the rare elite Night Mare. Which can be found after using a Dream Catcher, in Dreamshrine Basin - right outside of Hibernal Hollow. To obtain this item you first need to find the Broken Soulweb (which can be found at 19.8 63.4). After that, talk to Elder Gwenna at Glitterfall Basin to repair the Soulweb (you need the Broken Soulweb and 10x Lightless Silk). Once you get the Soulweb, talk to Ysera in the Heart of the Forest. Ysera will enchant the item and transform it to the Dream Catcher. After that, you know what to do. Enjoy!

Wildseed Cradle

Description : The most precious cargo in all Ardenweald - the wildseeds - are cradled by this lovingly crafted cart. It is imbued with anima to allow it to hover over the ground.

Wildseed Cradle... The Lincoln Continentals of WoW? © Blizzard

This levitating cradle is also obtained through collecting items. To be more precise, Twinklestar's Gardening Toolkit. The five items you need are located at 38.99 56.96, 39.75 54.40, 40.31 52.62, 38.49 58.08 and 38.85 60.10. Combine them to get the Toolkit. Return to Twinklestar in Tirna Vaal, give her Twinklestar's Gardening Toolkit and she'll give you Moonsight. You'll be able to see a Cache of the Moon behind her. Open it and the Wildseed Cradle is yours.

Revendreth

Blanchy's Reins

Endmire Flyer Tether

Loyal Gorger

Description : Crawling forth from the cracks between the realms, the devourers have a voracious appetite for anima. Little is known of their origins, but all denizens of the Shadowlands see their recent boldness as a sign of the end times.

The Loyal Gorger is badass © Blizzard

This is a fun one. To get this awesome mount you first need to obtain the Impressionable Gorger Spawn, a drop from the rare elite Worldedge Gorger (38,72). Looting it will start a quest line where you have to tend to the Gorger Spawn for 7 days (the spawn will give you quests). The Gorger Spawn will appear in Endmire every day. Here's what you need, day by day:

18x Endmire Vineroot. 35x Endmire Vineroot. 10x Infused Endmire Fruit. 16x Infused Endmire Fruit. Kill 3x End Gorger/Dread Gorger. Kill 7x End Gorger/Dread Gorger Kill Unbidden Worldeater

When you kill the Unbidden Worldeater, you'll get the Loyal Gorger as a quest reward! Voila!

Endmire Flyer Tether

Description : Attracted through portals through which little is known these flying devourers have found a home in the Endmire of Revendreth feeding on the latent anima.

A flying spider mount? © Blizzard

This is as easy as it gets. You just need to defeat the rare elite Famu the Infinite (found at the Endmire zone in Revendreth) and be lucky enough for the mount to be dropped (about 1 % drop rate). However, it's a hard fight so bring some backup!

Blanchy's Reins

Description : In life, Blanchy appeared to be an affectionate, well-behaved horse of excellent disposition and appetite. What evils must she have committed in secret to have earned her place among the condemned souls of Revendreth?

What did good ol' Blanchy do?! © Blizzard

Just like the Loyal Gorger, Blanchy is another mount you'll have to tend to (6 days) in order to obtain its reins. Fun fun fun! Alright, firstly you need to "talk" to Dead Blanchy (63.13 43.11) in northern Endmire (if Blanchy's not there, she'll spawn after an hour or two). She'll give you daily quests. Here's the items you need, day by day:

8x Handful of Oats. Looted in Sack of Oats in northern Westfall (in Azeroth). 1x Grooming Brush. Talk to Snickersnee in Darkhaven. 4x Sturdy Horseshoe. Loot Discarded Horseshoe south and east of Darkhaven. 1x Bucket of Clean Water. Loot the Empty Water Bucket in Darkhaven. Fill it with water from Bastion or Ardenweald. 1x Comfortable Saddle Blanket. Bought from Ta'tru in The Night Market for 30x random meat (dropped by mobs in Revendreth). 3x Dredhollow Apples. Bought from Mims in Hole in the Wall.

Once you complete all the quests, Blanchy's Reins will be yours! Enjoy!