Guide to Mount Drops in Shadowlands - Part 1 - Bastion and Maldraxxus

World of Warcraft's latest expansion Shadowlands is massive. Apart from several new zones, dungeons, raids and a whole lot of new lore which teaches you about the Underworld in Blizzard's universe, there's the matter of the pride and joy of many players: the mounts. And there are a lot of new mounts in Shadowlands. 84 of them to be precise - so far. And as before, some are easy to get, some are incredibly hard. Some are acquired through tons of reputation farming, rare elite farming, or just farming, some through raiding and some from achievements - which require true dedication. In this article, we've listed the mounts that are defined as "World Drops" in the Zones Bastion and Maldraxxus.

Bastion

Ascended Skymane

Phalynx of Humility

Silverwind Larion

Sundancer

Ascended Skymane

Description : Only those that have proven themselves against the combined might of the Ascended will be able to ride this mount.

This Flying, Unicorn-looking, mount is picked from the Cache of the Ascended, a treasure given once you ring all of the 5 Vespers of Bastion, get the achievement Rallying Cry of the Ascended and defeat the Ascended Council. Even then, the drop rate isn't 100 %. Not an easy mount to get by any means, but once you'll fly around with the Ascended Skymane, many players will look at you with awe.

Ascended Skymane © Blizzard Entertainment

Phalynx of Humility

Description : The phalynx does not fetch, though it is not known why this is.

The Phalynx of Humility drops from Larionrider Orstus and Eliminator Sotiros at the Citadel of Loyalty. You'll need a Kyrian member to channel their Anima Conductor to spawn Orstus and Sotiros. Or, you can buy the mount from the Renowned Quartermaster for 5000 Anima and 100 Grateful Offerings. Either way is worth it to get this awesome mount.

Phalynx of Humility © Blizzard Entertainment

Silverwind Larion

Description : This gift of the silvery winds is only bestowed upon those that search high and low for the wisdom of Bastion.

The Silverwind Larion is one of the easiest mounts to get in this article, still, it'll take some time to get it. The Silverwind Larion drops from the Vesper of the Silver Wind treasure after you ring the vesper with the Crystal Mallet of the Herald, an item you get from Forgelite Hephaesius after you collected 50 Lost Anima Shards which are scattered throughout Bastion.

Silverwind Larion © Blizzard Entertainment

Sundancer

Description : This sun-dappled courser gallops on lightbeams with carefree abandon.

First off, you need to craft/buy the item Skystrider Glider (8x Elysian Feathers, 4x Champion's Pelt, 4x Calloused Pelt, 2x Nightforged Steel). After that, you need to get the buff Sunrider's Blessing from the statue Ancient Memorial in Bastion. Once you have the blessing and the Glider, you can mount the rare elite Sundancer (60,6, 93,2) to get it.

Sundancer © Blizzard Entertainment

Maldraxxus

Bonehoof Tauralus

Armored Bonehoof Tauralus

Bonecleaver's Skullboar

Chewed Reins of the Callow Flayedwing

Gorespine

Predatory Plagueroc

Slime-Covered Reins of the Hulking Deathroc

Blisterback Bloodtusk

Bonehoof Tauralus

Description : There are quite a few reasons that you do not want to stand behind a tauralus, the hooves and whip-like tails being the least of them.

You need to be in the Necrolord Covenant to be able to loot this mount. Bonehoof Tauralus drops from the rare elite Tahonta who wanders The Stabbing Wastes in Maldraxxus. You simply need to be patient (lucky) to acquire this one.

Bonehoof Tauralus © Blizzard Entertainment

Armored Bonehoof Tauralus

Description : A favored mount of the House of the Chosen, the tauralus only gets more angry and vicious when exposed to battle.

The Armored Bonehoof Tauralus drops from Sabriel the Bonecleaver in the middle of Theater of Pain in Maldraxxus. However, it's not quite that easy. Sabriel the Bonecleaver only spawns when a Necrolord member channels their Anima Conductor in the zone. Hard, but manageable, to solo.

Armored Bonehoof Tauralus © Blizzard Entertainment

Bonecleaver's Skullboar

Description : Sabriel was known for the ruthless efficiency with which she dismembered foes, feeding their bones to her loyal skullboar.

This is actually also dropped from Sabriel the Bonecleaver in Theater of Pain - and with the same procedure. Channel the Anima Conductor to Theater of Pain to summon the rare elite. As it's still early days for Shadowlands, the drop rate is not certain.

Blisterback's Bloodtusk © Blizzard Entertainment

Blisterback Bloodtusk

Description : Only bloodtusks that survive the Contest of Conquest are deemed worthy enough to become a mount worthy of the Undying Army.

The Blisterback Bloodtusk has a chance to drop from the rare elite Warbringer Mal'Korak in Maldraxxus (33,6, 80,4). The drop rate is quite low, so you might have to engage him over and over.

Chewed Reins of the Callow Flayedwing

Description : Flayedwings are a necessary force in the cycle of life for the Shadowlands, acting as both prey and predator for the harsh environment of Maldraxxus.

This Flying Mount can be acquired by anyone in Maldraxxus. You just have to get the Blight-Touched Egg, which drops from a variety of chimaeras across the zone. So just keep on farming those chimaeras until you get the egg - and wait 5 days for it to hatch!

Chewed Reins of the Callow Flayedwing © Blizzard Entertainment

Gorespine

Description : Nerissa trampled over countless bodies on the back of Gorespine as she rose to prominence as the commander of the Lichsworn forces for the House of Rituals.

This is another mount that "only" requires a downed rare elite (or 100 as the drop rate is low). This time it's Nerissa Heartless, who you can find at 66,0, 35,3 (in North-Eastern Maldraxxus).

Gorespine © Blizzard Entertainment

Predatory Plagueroc

Description : Geiger's everlasting hunger is legendary amongst the House of Constructs, and no beast is too large or bony to fit inside its massive stomach.

For the Predatory Plagueroc, you need a Necrolord Covenant member to channel an Anima Conductor from the Seat of the Primus to the House of Constructs. A rare elite called Geiger will appear in the House of Constructs zone (31.49 35.40) which will drop (about 3 % drop rate) this awesome-looking Flying Mount.

Predatory Plagueroc © Blizzard Entertainment

Slime-Covered Reins of the Hulking Deathroc

Description : Deathrocs are stitched monstrosities from the discarded viscera, bone, and organs that were not required to construct soldiers for the House of Constructs.

To get this cool Flying Mount you need to summon a rare elite at the Pool of Mixed Monstrosities at the House of Plagues in Maldraxxus. There are 7 different "Monstrosities" you can summon, but the one you're looking for is Violet Mistake. To bring out Violet Mistake you need to bring 15x Mephitic Goo and 15x Viscous Oil (Blue= Red > Yellow as combination) from the mobs in the House of Plagues. It's not a 100 % drop rate, but it should be easy enough farming it.

Slime-Covered Reins of the Hulking Deathroc © Wowhead