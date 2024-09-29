Mpululu wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden 2024

Every moment! For me, it's the exchange with the other dancers, seeing their style, and just being in the moment and presence, and doing your thing. I also really enjoy communicating with the audience, seeing what they like as it’s always different.

For me as a dancer I think my favourite moment was when I found my playfulness on stage. I could play around, feed off the audience and the other dancer. As for a favourite battle, it’s impossible to say. All of them! To be there and to give it your all with another dancer is so rewarding. During the last battle I was really tired, but it was still so much fun.