Mpululu battling with Tom "Dual" Matei at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.
Mpululu wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden 2024

With her versatile dance style, Mpululu charmed the audience and out-danced her competition at the all-styles dance battle final in Stockholm. Catch up with the 2024 Dance Your Style winner here.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an all-styles, one-on-one street dance competition where the crowd decides the winner. Congratulations to the 2024 winner, Mpululu.

SwedenSweden, Sweden
Last year, Mpululu’s Red Bull Dance Your Style journey ended at the semifinals. Little did she know that only a year later, she would be crowned its winner. The all-style freestyle dance battle competition sees sixteen of Sweden’s best street dancers go head-to-head in battles, trying to charm the audience in order to move on. Unlike most other battles, here it's the audience who decides which dancer moves on from each round, and ultimately who takes the win.
Throughout the evening, Mpululu charmed crowd and dancers alike with her unique mix of styles, body-bending moves and playfulness. In four big battles, she danced her heart out, taking down one worthy opponent after another. In the final round it was her against Dancehall and African style dancer Amelis who vied for the crown in one last all out battle. Mpululu managed to grab the win and gets to represent Sweden at the World Final in Mumbai, India later this year.
We caught up with Mpululu after the event to find out more about the newly crowned winner.
Mpululu dancing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.

Mpululu wowing the crowds

Congratulations! How has your Red Bull Dance Your Style experience been?

Mpululu: It’s been really amazing. It's been fantastic to meet all the dancers, and see their styles, and just have this celebration together and connect. It’s truly amazing to be here and compete.

Which moment did you enjoy the most?

Every moment! For me, it's the exchange with the other dancers, seeing their style, and just being in the moment and presence, and doing your thing. I also really enjoy communicating with the audience, seeing what they like as it’s always different.

For me as a dancer I think my favourite moment was when I found my playfulness on stage. I could play around, feed off the audience and the other dancer. As for a favourite battle, it’s impossible to say. All of them! To be there and to give it your all with another dancer is so rewarding. During the last battle I was really tired, but it was still so much fun.

Mpululu dancing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.

It's all about connecting with the audience to gain their vote

Mpululu performing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.

Mpululu has a broad background in dance, from ballet to street styles

What tactic did you have during the final?

I can become very explosive so I told myself to keep calm because otherwise it can get a little bit sloppy. So, I just told myself to breathe and that I was at the right place at the right time.

What is your dance style?

I would say I have a versatile dance style. My background is in ballet, jazz, and modern dance, as I went to the Swedish School of Ballet. Then I did hip hop, popping, locking, krump and house at Twisted Feet Academy. Currently I mostly play around with contemporary, krumping and locking as those styles speak to me the most.

What’s it like to head into a battle not knowing what song is going to come on?

It’s super scary and you get super nervous. Really, you're just trying to feel the music and figure it out before you start to dance. It’s about trying to keep your calm and just listen to, and feel, the music. Then dance your heart and soul out.

Amelis and Mpululu battling in the final of Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.

Amelis and Mpululu going head to head in the final

Last year you made it to the final by winning a qualifier event, but this year you were given a wildcard. How does it feel?

It feels super fun. When I was asked this year I, of course, said yes. I see this event as a celebration of dance and getting to be a part of it, to see all the other dancers and how good they are, is just such a good experience.

How do you feel about representing Sweden in the World Final in India?

Wow, it hasn’t sunk in yet, it just feels surreal. I’ve always wanted to go to India but never had the opportunity. To get to do it now, like this, feels amazing. I will do my best to represent Sweden and I’m so excited to go.

Mpululu at the Swedish Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier event in Göteborg in June 2023.

Mpululu took the win at the qualifying event in Göteborg 2023

Mpululu celebrating winning Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.

Mpululu, your 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style winner

Apart from India, what are you up to and where can we find you this autumn?

I am currently writing my own performance. I’m at a stage where I am experimenting a lot with my style and trying to find myself artistically. I will continue to do some freestyle stuff as well, as it’s a good combo. So right now, the best place to find me and see what I am up to is by following me on Instagram.

Mpululu battling Sean Ge in the semifinal at Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden Final 2024 at Nalen, Stockholm September 27th.

Mpululu vs Sean Ge in a mighty semifinal battle

