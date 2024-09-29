Mpululu wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden 2024
Congratulations! How has your Red Bull Dance Your Style experience been?
It’s been really amazing. It's been fantastic to meet all the dancers, and see their styles, and just have this celebration together and connect. It’s truly amazing to be here and compete.
Which moment did you enjoy the most?
Every moment! For me, it's the exchange with the other dancers, seeing their style, and just being in the moment and presence, and doing your thing. I also really enjoy communicating with the audience, seeing what they like as it’s always different.
For me as a dancer I think my favourite moment was when I found my playfulness on stage. I could play around, feed off the audience and the other dancer. As for a favourite battle, it’s impossible to say. All of them! To be there and to give it your all with another dancer is so rewarding. During the last battle I was really tired, but it was still so much fun.
What tactic did you have during the final?
I can become very explosive so I told myself to keep calm because otherwise it can get a little bit sloppy. So, I just told myself to breathe and that I was at the right place at the right time.
What is your dance style?
I would say I have a versatile dance style. My background is in ballet, jazz, and modern dance, as I went to the Swedish School of Ballet. Then I did hip hop, popping, locking, krump and house at Twisted Feet Academy. Currently I mostly play around with contemporary, krumping and locking as those styles speak to me the most.
What’s it like to head into a battle not knowing what song is going to come on?
It’s super scary and you get super nervous. Really, you're just trying to feel the music and figure it out before you start to dance. It’s about trying to keep your calm and just listen to, and feel, the music. Then dance your heart and soul out.
Last year you made it to the final by winning a qualifier event, but this year you were given a wildcard. How does it feel?
It feels super fun. When I was asked this year I, of course, said yes. I see this event as a celebration of dance and getting to be a part of it, to see all the other dancers and how good they are, is just such a good experience.
How do you feel about representing Sweden in the World Final in India?
Wow, it hasn’t sunk in yet, it just feels surreal. I’ve always wanted to go to India but never had the opportunity. To get to do it now, like this, feels amazing. I will do my best to represent Sweden and I’m so excited to go.
Apart from India, what are you up to and where can we find you this autumn?
I am currently writing my own performance. I’m at a stage where I am experimenting a lot with my style and trying to find myself artistically. I will continue to do some freestyle stuff as well, as it’s a good combo. So right now, the best place to find me and see what I am up to is by following me on Instagram.