Bike
© Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
MTB
These are the bike competitions you cannot miss this spring!
From the UCI MTB World Cup and Crankworx World Tour to a brand new FMB competition in Sweden - here are the most exciting dates for mountain bikers.
The 2022 bike season is coming in hot with a huge lineup of events and competitions, providing hours of entertainment for mountain bike fans across all kinds of disciplines. Both the global and national schedule looks jammed-packed with two-wheeled action this spring including the (surprisingly early!) start of the UCI MTB World Cup season, the first round of the Crankworx World Tour and Scandinavia’s biggest Slopestyle event Red Bull Copenride.
In Sweden, the season is looking equally exciting with some big happenings in the pipeline, including a brand new FMB Bronze Dirt Jump event and an XCE World Cup.
Here are the dates you need to keep track on this spring!
01
GLOBAL HAPPENINGS
02
The UCI MTB Downhill World Cup start
- When: 26-27th of March
- Where: Lourdes, France
Mountain bike fans are in for a treat. With a total of eight rounds, The 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Downhill World Cup season will have more races than it’s had in the previous seasons. Thus kickstarting things earlier than normal with the first round being held as early as March in the French Pyrenees mountains. Lourdes hosted world cup races from 2015 to 2017 and, after a few years' break, is now back for more.
03
The UCI MTB XCO World Cup start
- When: 8-10th of April
- Where: Petropolis, Brazil
In 2022, the UCI MTB Cross Country Olympics World Cup will treat its fans to a total of nine world cups. A big jump from last year’s six races. And that's not all. The season opener will be held on a brand new track in a brand new location, namely Petropolis in Brazil. Expect big crowds and exciting racing from the first XCO world cup of the season!
04
The 1st stop of the Crankworx World Tour
- When: 15-19th of June
- Where: Innsbruck, Austria
Just like the UCI World Cups, the Crankworx World Tour has grown its series this year and will include a fourth stop. However, the tour kicks things off at a familiar location - Innsbruck in Austria - with a host of races including the first stop of the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and kicking off this season’s battle for Crankworx King and Queen. Don’t miss it!
05
Red Bull Copenride
- When: June TBC
- Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
Following on from the huge success of this city-based slopestyle contest in Copenhagen in 2021, the event returns for 2022 where we're expecting the course and riding to be bigger and better. Twenty invited riders will take on a man-made urban 'mountain' with the aim of bringing mountain biking to the masses.
06
SWEDISH HAPPENINGS
07
The SWE Cup Enduro opener
- When: 24th of April
- Where: Göteborg, Sweden
The Swedish Enduro Cup is back for the second year running and starts off in Göteborg with a new format - Enduro Sprint. The series will have seven races including both new venues and old favourites such as Åre, Östersund and Stockholm.
08
The 1st SWE Cup XCO race of the season
- When: 30th of April
- Where: Säter, Sweden
The Swedish XCO Cup starts off with Klippingracet at the end of April. After a two year hiatus the race is finally back on and the organisers ready to welcome XCO riders from across the country for a tough day in the saddle.
09
Fryshuset Bike Fight
- When: 26-29th of May
- Where: Stockholm, Sweden
The FMB World Tour is coming to Stockholm this spring! The bronze-classed event will take place at Fryshuset’s local dirt jump compound and is organised by local slopestyle rider Alex Alanko and his crew. An awesome opportunity to watch Slopestyle and Dirt jumping magic go down right before your eyes.
10
XCE World Cup in Falun
- When: 17th of June
- Where: Falun, Sweden
The second competition of the Cross Country Eliminator World Cup is to be hosted in Sweden’s own MTB hotspot, Falun, mid-June. Sweden is a strong XCE nation with both Ella Holmegård and Anton Olstam finishing last season 5th overall. Now they will battle it out against the world’s best on homesoil.