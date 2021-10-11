Three hotspots for mountain bike riding in Göteborg

Göteborg is not just big shopping streets, fish markets and nightlife. It’s also lots of green areas and believe it or not, some sick mountain bike trails. In Swede Shreds episode 1 we get to check out a few of these spots and absorb some of the buzz from the ever-growing bike scene. From the rocky technical trails in Lackarebäck to one of the biggest freeride lines in Sweden to a huge dirt jump spot hidden in a small green area - Göteborg has a lot of things going for itself as a mountain bike destination. It also hosts some of Sweden’s best mountain bike handlers like Simon Johansson and Felix Törnqvist and a host of dedicated and enthusiastic riders and trail builders.

Tag along as we check out three spots and its people and hit play below to watch Swede Shreds visit Göteborg.

01 Trail riding in Lackarebäck

In the southern parts of Gothenburg, in northern Mölndal, lies a nature area called Lackarebäck . With nearby houses, cars and squeezed in-between the motorway E6 and national road 40 it’s hard to believe that this forest can feel like such an escape, but it does. As a mountain biker, you quickly loose yourself in its pretty vast network of trails with an array of rocks, rocks and more rocks. Janky tech or fast and loose, mega hard or easy-ish - there is enough variety to keep things interesting.

Johanna riding in Lackarebäck. © Hanna Jonsson

Gravity-focused mountain bikers have come here for almost 20 years and this area is home to some of Göteborg’s longest descents. Amongst other things, it hosted the Enduro Swede Series race back in 2019, thanks to Göteborgs Stigcyklister who keep things running around here.

“It’s not so much about creating new trails, but more about maintaining the vast network of trails that already exists”, says Christian Bengtsson who is one of the most dedicated riders in Lackarebäck. He has spent many hours in here both polishing and riding trails. But he is not alone. Göteborg has a big mountain bike scene and, much thanks to Enduro, the gravity side of it is booming. And what’s even more exciting is that there is plenty of up and coming riders:

Christian Bengtsson has spent many hours in Lackarebäck. © Hanna Jonsson

“There are a lot of young riders coming through”, says Johanna Küchler who has a first-hand look into the scene by working at MTB Store in Göteborg. “They are fast, technically good and ride a little bit of everything. One minute you see them ripping up the enduro trails in here and the other they send dirt jump in Kallebäcksdirten”.

02 Big jumps in Kallebäcksdirten

Kallebäcksdirten is located just a stones-throw away from the trails in Lackarebäck and, if you believe the locals, it’s Sweden’s best dirt jumping spot. It’s impressive to say the least. A huge spot hidden in a small green area with three main jumps lines and plenty of side hits. Well-shaped take-offs and landings make this place look like dirt-inspired heaven.

Oscar Bengtsson going high in the green room of Kallebäcksdirten. © Hanna Jonsson

It’s existed since the early 90s and has seen plenty of riders come and go. Originally a BMXer spot, today it has evolved to a place that suits all kinds of bikes. You can come here on a hardtail, BMX or even an enduro bike and with plenty of options and jumps for different levels, it really does welcome all.

“There is a huge mix of riders here and, in the last couple of years, there’s been a huge influx of enduro riders. Also, there are all kinds of ages here - from 12-year-olds to 40+”, Slopestyle rider Felix Törnqvist explains. He has spent many hours both riding and digging in here. His trick repertoire barely knows any limit and is another great rider in what now is a long line of sick Slopestylers in the country.

Felix Törnqvist has spent many hours here at Kallebäcksdirten. © Hanna Jonsson

Simon Gustavsson is one of few BMXers left at this spot. © Hanna Jonsson

Another rider that oozes style on a bike is Simon Johansson who is almost like a local here at Kallebäcksdirten. Sending 360 tables on his enduro bike like it is the most natural thing in the world. A master of most kinds of riding, his strength really lies in big jumps lines. You might, for example, have spotted him riding with Martin Söderström in Châtel in Ride with the Swedes episode 3.

Simon with his signature style in the air. © Hanna Jonsson

03 Simon Johansson’s freeride line

Not afraid to go big on a bike or with a shovel, Simon is now on a mission to create a massive freeride line in Göteborg. On the hillside of Bollekollen a huge line is starting to take form with 3-meter high berms and 8-meter long and 4-meter high Slopestyle jumps, this line will be a beast once it’s finished. Simon is building it for a future film project but once that’s done, it will be open for the public. Although only a handful of riders will actually be skilled enough to make it down, it’s a sick project and a big legacy to leave the riders of Göteborg.

Simon Johansson with the vision. © Hanna Jonsson

These are no normal-sized berms. © Hanna Jonsson

Simon Johansson is not afraid to pick up a shovel. © Hanna Jonsson

Simon riding his waves of dirt. © Hanna Jonsson

Lackarebäck, Kallebäck and this freeride line show three very different spots and just how varied and evolving the scene around here is. Riders like Simon, Felix, Johanna, Christian and countless more make up the scene who inspire young and old riders to mix big city life with two wheels. Göteborg does have an impressive amount of riding and its riders sure make the best use of it all.