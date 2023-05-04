How Emil Johansson overcame two injuries and still became World Champion

With two World Championships already in the bag, you might think that going for a third title is an easy feat. Yet, it would become a far more difficult task than Emil Johansson expected heading into the 2022 season.

In a brand new documentary you get to follow the Swedish MTB Slopestyle rider in his daily life - both highs and lows - and see how he tackles one of his most challenging seasons to date. Showing nothing but a genuinely positive mindset throughout, we decided to catch up with Emil to find out how he got through adversity twice only to come out on top.

Hit play to watch the documentary below and keep reading to find out more.

The perfect start comes to an abrupt stop

Emil Johansson came into the 2022 season in true “Emil fashion” laying down an incredibly technical 98-point run and taking the first Crankworx win of the season. Unbeaten since August 2019, this was his 7th consecutive win and it looked like Emil was in for another banger of a season. However, his golden momentum was about to come to an abrupt stop. A broken finger just five weeks before Red Bull Joyride meant everything came to a halt and the doctors questioned whether or not he would be able to compete at the famous Whistler venue.

3 min Emil Johansson’s winning run The Swedish slopestyle phenom makes it seven wins in a row at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022.

Despite the tricky situation, Emil remained positive and did everything he could to heal quicker, and in some miraculous turn of events, managed to jump back on the bike just in time for the competition. A fairytale ending that seemed impossible raises the question: how does Emil manage to stay calm and positive in such a season-altering situation?

“It is of course extremely hard”, he explains as we catch up with him after the season. “At the end of the day I had my hand in a cast and I was in a lot of pain ahead of the event. I wasn’t sure at all if I would be able to compete, but at the end of the day it’s not going to help me if I worry about it. And even if it’s hard, my conclusion was that the best thing was to try and stay as positive as possible about it”.

Emil laid down a heater during Crankworx Whistler despite a hand injury © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

At the end of the day it’s not going to help me if I worry about it. Emil Johansson

Becoming mentally strong is something Emil believes he’s got better at over the years. “When you’re constantly exposed to physically and psychologically challenging situations you have to learn how to grow. The only way forward is to learn from whatever you’ve just gone through. Over the years you get stronger but it is definitely something you constantly have to work at and maintain.”

Coming back from injury number two

So, with two out of two wins and his hand back in one piece, Emil continued his quest for the 2022 world title. However, at the following stop in Cairns, Australia, fate yet again decided to throw a spanner in the works. A big crash during his final run left Emil with a concussion and he had to take time off his bike to heal for the second time in just a few months.

Emil back at it in Rotorua after injury number two © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

With the final stop in New Zealand just weeks away, Emil had to press pause and skip out on most of his pre-event preparations and training. Again. Although remaining calm about it, he is aware that it affects him mentally: “Of course not having my normal time on the bike ahead of an event comes with a certain level of anxiety and stress", Emil says. "Everyone is there to perform at their absolute best on finals day and so everyone prepares as much as they can."

He continues: "I know that I normally make sure to have a good foundation ahead of any event and still face challenges and obstacles during the competition week. Ahead of Rotorua, I knew I didn't have my normal prep and that played at the back of my mind. It’s impossible to feel prepared in such a situation. But that’s when you have to really work on getting into a positive head space and believe that the preparations I did before the injury are good enough”.

Cairns with a brand new course which was both technical and creative © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Taking the 2022 World Championships title

To onlookers, Emil made it look so easy when he got back on his bike and tricked his way down the massive features on Rotorua’s Slopestyle course. Like no time had passed since he was last on his bike.

But does it feel as easy as he makes it look?

“It’s always hard getting back on the bike but over the years I’ve got better at adapting and quicker at getting back on it. The better I get as a rider, my tricks get more and more complex and that makes it so much harder at getting back to the same level as I left it on before the injury.”

Despite recovering from a second injury, Emil stayed strong and managed to take the win at the final stop of the season, landing him both the 2022 World Championship title and the famous Tipple Crown of Slopestyle. A feat that according to Emil is hard to put into words.

“I dedicate my life, my days and my soul to this sport and to see it pay off makes me very proud. I love this sport and riding my bike is the best thing I know. To have a couple of big setbacks and still come out on top felt extremely good”.

I love this sport and riding my bike is the best thing I know.

Emil back on top - it's like he never left © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

What's next?

With three World Championship titles to his name as well as two Tripple Crown of Slopestyle what is next for the 23-year-old Swede?

“I think it’s easy to just look at results and, for sure, it is a big driving force to many athletes. Of course, it’s part of what drives and motivates me too but I really love the processes - to be able to constantly challenge myself and strive for perfection. I know it’s impossible to reach, but by trying I know that I will develop loads as a rider and mentally", Emil says and continues: "For now I will keep doing what I’m doing, push myself to win Crankworx events as well as in other areas of the sport. I’m 23 years old and I absolutely love riding my bike, so it’s only the beginning for me.”