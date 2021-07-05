Must-ride DH & XC and Gravel trails in Åre: Local's pick

There is nothing like rocking up to a new riding spot with some local knowledge in your pocket. Knowing where and what to ride can boost your experience and give you that two-wheeled day out you’ve been dreaming of.

Åre is one of the most well-known bike hotspots in Scandinavia and offers a huge amount of riding - from bike park to XC trails and gravel roads - it can almost become overwhelming. Where should you start and what trails do you simply have to check out? This is where that local knowledge comes in very handy.

Professional skier and mountain biker Jackie Paaso has lived in Åre since 2014 and knows the ins and outs of both the mountains and the roads. Although a professional skier at heart, she’s done more than most when it comes to mountain biking. Back in 2014, she raced parts of the UCI MTB Downhill world cup . She’s also been dabbling in MTB Enduro racing over the years and loves a good challenge, like pedaling 620km up north on her gravel bike.

As a little treat, Jackie lets us in on her top six favourite downhill, trail and gravel rides around Åre.

Jackie Paaso is a professional skier who dabbles in MTB during summers. © Hans-Martin Kudlinksi

Downhill, XC or gravel - Jackie Paaso likes it all! © Reine Barkered

01 Downhill must-do trails

1. Downhillbana

Jackie racing on Downhillbanan a few years ago. © Reine Backered

Level : Black trail, very advanced.

Where : in Åre Bike Park

“It’s a trail with some proper mountain bike memorabilia. It’s got history, having been part of the World Championships track from 1999. It’s also a sick trail to ride. It’s definitely full on and requires really good skills on the bike. It’s technical, rocky and rooty - the kind of riding that I grew up doing in the States. Proper old-school Downhill but without any big jumps and drops.

I think my favourite part of the track is from “Anitas brant” and down. The bottom half just gets a little big faster and less technical. At the top you have to be perfectly in position all the time and hit every line to make it flow into the next section, where from halfway down I feel like you can let go a little and be more flat out and a little less perfect”.

2. Uffes

Full focus needed to make the gap jumps on Uffes. © Reine Backered

Level : Red trail, Advanced.

Where : in Åre Bike Park

“It’s just one of those fun, flowy tracks with some smaller drops and little gaps. You do need to keep your speed to get over them and it’s also one fo those trails that you really need to remember what’s coming up next or it will throw you off. So make sure you do a cruise lap and check everything out before you go full send”.

02 Enduro/XC must-do trails

3. Välliste (enduro ride)

Jackie enjoying some full speed down one of Välliste's faster sections. © Hanna Jonsson

Level : natural trail, advanced

Where : starts in Lindvallen

Type : loop

“Overall it’s a really stunning ride, with really pretty views. You start off by climbing up to the top Trillevallen. It’s takes about 20 minutes and it is possible to pedal the whole way but I’ve got yet to do it, haha. It is super steep in certain sections. At the top there is a such amazing 360 views over the whole area. Then it’s like a 30 minute ride down at cruising pace. The top section, before you get to the woods, is my favourite, as its a little tech but mostly fast and flowy. After that it gets pretty technical in sections with with rocks and roots. Try and catch it when it's a bit drier as it’s way more fun.”

Follow Jackie's advice and you might end up with a rainbow fuelled ride! © Hanna Jonsson

4. Gåsen (XC ride)

Level : natural trail, intermediate

Where : starts in Storulvåns fjällstation

Type : there and back

“This is more of an XC ride. It’s not that difficult, I’d say it’s an intermediate-level trail that even adventurous beginners can get away with. It’s one way out and then back the same way you came. You start from Storulvåns fjällstation and pedal beautiful singletrack out to Gåsåns vindskydd. It’s got a little flow and a little tech, but mainly it’s just mellow XC. You’re kind of weaving in and out of the trees and come out to some plateaus where, on a day with good visibility, you can see for miles and miles. You’re just on the outskirts of Jämtlandstriangeln so if you look west you can see parts of it.”

Some stunning views to be had if you venture out into the mountains. © Reine Backered

03 Gravel must-do rides

5. Kallsjön runt

Level : intermediate/advanced

Where : Kallsjön, backside of Åreskutan

Type : loop

“It’s a 120 km long loop, but only has around 1000 meters of climbing, so it’s pretty flat. To be honest, I’ve only done this loop in my car, haha, but it’s been on my to-do list for so long. I hope to tick it off this summer. There is not much traffic on the gravel roads and it’s stunningly located on the back of Åreskutan. Not many people adventure out there so I feel like it’s really cool to see another side of Åre.

You pedal through some small villages with summer cottages and the odd small town. You might come across one or two small shops but depending on the time of the year they might be closed, so I’d definitely recommend being self-sufficient for the ride.”

6. Jackie’s special

Jackie Paaso enjoying Åre's stunning nature on a XC ride. © Reine Backered

Level : beginner/intermediate

Where : Duved and out towards Nordhallen/Medstugan

Type : there and back

“This is my from-the-door ride. It’s a there and back ride and you can make it as long as you want. There is a dirt road that starts west of Duved that goes out to Nordhallen. It’s a really nice, quiet area with small villages, and no shops or anything.

If you want to go further, there are some dirt roads that are closed to cars that you can take out towards Medstugan, but not all the way. Then you turn back and go home the same way as you came. It’s one of those rides that make you feel like you’re riding into the middle of nowhere, which I think is pretty cool.”

Jackie and Billie the dog enjoying Åre Bike Park's many trails. © Reine Backered