These are the new trends in MTB 2020

Hello 2020! Here we are again, with another year ahead of us and a new season of bike riding to look forward too. Something else we've got to look forward too is all the products and cool happenings that come with a new season. But while some things catch huge momentum, others fade never to be seen again.

So what is about to become the next big thing in MTB? What will be the cool thing to ride, wear or do in 2020? We decided to talk to someone who knows. Enduro World Series racer and Swedish Enduro Champion Zakarias Blom Johansen takes us through 5 trends he believes will only grow bigger this coming season.

Zakarias racing the World Series in Chile in 2019 where he came 6th. © Duncan Philpott / Enduro World Series

1. MORE SUSPENSION

“I believe we will see more and more EWS and Enduro racers on 170 mm bikes. We could already see a shift towards this during last season with bike brands adding this type of bike to their product range - Cube, Specialized, etc. It’s interesting as a few years ago the trend was going the opposite direction, with people racing on as little as 140 mm bikes. Now bigger seems to be better.

Cube's Stereo model with 170 mm travel. © Cube

I also believe we will see this trend hit XC racing as well. Just look at Nino Schurter, who’s been racing on a 120 mm bike instead of on the more “normal” 100 mm or less. The XCO courses seem to be getting gnarlier, so this development makes sense.”

2. WIDER TYRES

"Another interesting development is the width of tyres. They been getting wider and wider in the past couple of years, and it’s a trend that both DH and Enduro racers have adopted. We now race mainly on 2,5’’ wide tyres in Enduro for example. I believe this trend will become more common in the world of XC racing as well.

Nino Schurter ran Maxxis Aspen 29x2.40 tyres at Vallnord World Cup 2019. © Bartek Woliński

As minimising rolling resistance is important in XC they have, and still often are running thinner tyres. However, Nino Schurter, together with Scott, have done some testing comparing thin and wide tyres and come to the conclusion that wider tyres can actually be beneficial as they can, in fact, help with rolling speed and control over rough and technical terrain. Schurter ran wider tyres last season and I think more and more racers will too in the future.”

3. THE WIRELESS BOOM

“Sram’s has already released their electronic gears and dropper post and I am certain more companies will follow. The wireless boom is about to happen, in all the MTB disciplines. Not only for gears and dropper posts, but for suspension as well.

Just look at the stuff Fox Suspension is trying out at the moment with their “Live Valve”, an automated electronic suspension system. A small sensor is connected to the front and rear suspension and sends information to them how to act and react depending on the terrain. For example, if the terrain gets steeper the sensor makes sure you have more suspension to use, and when you hit a fire road it locks itself out. And it does it all super fast.

Imagine being able to google all the professional rider’s setups and be like “hmm, I think I’m going to try out Greg Minnaar’s suspension settings today”. Cool, ey! Zakarias Johansen

Electronic suspension systems are the next big thing. © Fox Suspension.

Just imagine when “normal” riders (i.e. non-racers) can use this system as well. It’ll be so easy to set up your own suspension. Also, imagine being able to google all the professional rider’s setups and be like “hmm, I think I’m going to try out Greg Minnaar’s suspension settings today”. Cool, ey!”.

4. ENDURO HELMETS

“A few years ago the full-face helmet with a removable chin piece gained some momentum in the Enduro sphere, but now most companies have dropped that trend. Instead, they are focusing on creating full-face helmets that are as light as possible. Both 100% and Fox have released new super-light ones that are perfect for Enduro racing.

100% Trajecta on the left and Giro Tyrant on the right. © 100% and Giro

Another thing that has become trendy, is to have all-mountain helmets that cover the ears. I think it’s a good trend as it is safer.”

5. RACES IN ASIA

“I think this could be the next “race” trend to hit the MTB world. 2019 saw more and more riders head over to Asia to compete in Enduro, Downhill and Freeride races. And I think we will see even more people do it in 2020. It seems like MTB is really big over there, with press conferences and races being shown on TV, but as there aren’t really any racers from there who compete on the World Cups, it’s a scene we don’t know much about. I think it could be a really exciting market.”

