© Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool
Cross-Country Skiing
Take on Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet 220 km Strava Challenge
Here's your chance to complete the world's longest ski race.
Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet is the mother of all long-distance ski races. Covering 220 km and dating back to 1884 it is longer and older than any other. Since 2016 it's been held in Jokkmokk, Sweden, taking competitors through untouched wilderness, on historic tracks above the Arctic Circle.
Whilst the race takes a pause in 2023, there is still the opportunity to push yourself in true Nordenskiöld-style in the ultimate Strava Challenge: Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet 220 km.
Instead of having 30 hours to complete the race, you'll have 30 days to accomplish the feat. Ski it all at once or split it into shorter sections - your choice! You've got between February 24th and March 25th to complete the challenge.
Once completed, you’ll earn a Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet digital badge and be in the running to win one of five pairs Fischer Speedmax 3D skis. The winners will be hand-picked by a jury rewarding outstanding performances of body & mind.
Do you have what it takes to complete the 220 km distance of the world’s longest ski race? Then sign up for the challenge, join the Red Bull Sverige Club, and wax your skis. Heja!