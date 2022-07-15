Nordenskiöldsloppet takes a pause in 2023

Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet will take a pause next year. The goal is to come back again in 2024 with a new better-than-ever event, with a new shining website.
During the process of maintenance, the website will be unpublished. For you who crave the spirit of Jokkmokk - tune in on Facebook!
... and if you're looking for that gorgeous picture of you from earlier competition, head to Red Bull Content Pool!
And lastly, for those who can't seem to get rid of the urge to punish themselves on cross country skis (like us) the Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet 220 km Strava Challenge will be arranged.