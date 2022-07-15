Nordenskiöldsloppet takes a pause in 2023

Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet will take a pause next year. The goal is to come back again in 2024 with a new better-than-ever event, with a new shining website.

Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet will take a pause next year. The goal is to come back again in 2024 with a new better-than-ever event, with a new shining website.

Red Bull Nordenskiöldsloppet will take a pause next year. The goal is to come back again in 2024 with a new better-than-ever event, with a new shining website.

During the process of maintenance, the website will be unpublished. For you who crave the spirit of Jokkmokk - tune in on

... and if you're looking for that gorgeous picture of you from earlier competition, head to