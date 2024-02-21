Maximize your workout with the right nutritional mindset

Do you want to take your running to the next level? Or simply get into a good and healthy training routine? Then it’s high time to think about how you are fueling your body. Food is what gives you the energy to train and the ability to recover, a vital ingredient to help you reach your goals.

And don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. With some easy planning and the right mindset, it can quickly become part of your training routine. To help with some pointers is long-distance runner Elmina Saksi. As a dietitian, physical education teacher and mum-of-three from Norrköping, Sweden, she knows how to separate the dos from the don’ts without overcomplicating things.

Dietitian and PE teacher, Elmina also works as a PT and running coach

01 Food planning is really important

The main thing to remember when it comes to food, is to, well, actually remember it. You need to plan your nutrition, just like your plan your training.

If you’re going to exercise in the afternoon, you should already start thinking about what to eat in the morning. Elmina suggest making sure you add some slow-release carbs and protein: "If I have a workout coming up later that day, I like porridge with chia seeds and berries for example.”

Around an hour and a half before exercise eat some good quick carbs to fuel your session. Elmina often opts for a sandwich: “One without too much fiber, as fiber tends to send the blood to my stomach rather than my muscles. Of course, you should eat whole grain and fiber rich food, but before a harder training session like intervals or long-distance running, I choose quick carbs as it suits my body better”.

After a workout it’s time for the all-important recovery meal, which is vital to help your body rebuild and get stronger over time. Skip this and your muscles won’t be able to recover. “If you’ve had a really hard training session it’s very common to have no appetite afterward as you’ve completely emptied yourself. It can be a huge effort to even cook”, Elmina says. However, you still need to eat. So, to avoid a full energy collapse, grab a smaller snack right after to regain some strength and then you will have more energy to cook a proper meal.

Exercise and food go hand in hand © Getty

It’s easy to pack your clothes and shoes but forget about your afternoon snack. Elmina Saksi

02 Have good food accessible

An important part of the planning process is food accessibility; making sure you have good foods and snacks easily available in your fridge or your sports bag. You often eat what’s close at hand, and if you haven’t got good stuff close by, that often ends up being unhealthy carbs and ready meals.

“When you experience sudden hunger or loss of energy, it’s easy to go for something ready-made and quick, and that never turns out very good”. So instead of getting a panic hunger on, plan ahead and keep good snacks at hand.

03 Don’t hate the carbs

The third thing to remember when it comes to food and exercise is that carbs are your friend. In this protein-loving era we currently live in, carbs have gotten an undeserved reputation of being no good for you. But that is not the case. “People tend to grab a protein bar but that just contains protein, fat, and sweetener. It might work as recovery after a weights session, but not as energy ahead of a workout. For that you need carbs”, Elmina says and explains that whether it’s a gym session or running, your muscles and brain need carbs to be able to perform. “There is still an obsession with cutting carbs today and it’s such a shame, because your body needs them”.

You can be very specific with your carb planning if you want to. How much you need depends on what kind of workout you’re doing, but if you exercise around three times a week you can count around 5 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, she emphazises that it doesn’t matter if you eat more than that, as long as they’re good carbs there is no harm done at all.

Pasta is a great source of carbohydrate © Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash

So, it’s high time to stop hating the carbs and start adding them into your food routine.

04 How and what to drink

When it comes to nutrition and exercise it’s not just about food, but also about fluids. How much to drink and whether to drink pure water or when to add electrolytes depends on a multitude of things, really: how much you sweat, what type of exercise, what time of the year it is, and if you’re exercising inside or outdoors.

“If you run inside on a treadmill, you often need to drink a little bit extra as you sweat more and your body doesn’t have the same ability to dissipate heat. Otherwise, it’s more about listening to your body and drinking when you’re thirsty. Your thirst is a great tool for knowing how much to drink”, Elmina says.

As to whether or not to add electrolytes, more often than not, you don’t need them. Elmina explains that we already get a lot of salts through what we eat. However, if you’re a person who sweats a lot, or you’re going for a long-distance session in the heat, it can be good to add something more than just plain water. “For a normal one-hour training session water will do you just fine, but if you’re running a race for example, it can be good to drink a sports drink, like Red Bull, to get some extra energy for example. Or if you sweat so much you go white, then it’s time to add some electrolytes to your training regimen”.

05 5 Nutritional Tips for the Wings for Life World Run

Wings for Life World Run in Hagaparken Stockholm 2022 © Wings for Life World Run

Before - Don’t leave it until the last minute: Don’t think that the last meal before the event is the most important one. You should start thinking about adding carbs to your food routine two or three days before the event.

Before - Don’t overcomplicate it: Yes, it is important to add extra carbs to your food, but don’t overcomplicate things. There is no need to do a traditional “carb load”; just eat what you normally eat and add an extra banana, or some juice, or other carbs to your normal daily intake.

Before – Test your stomach: If you plan on eating and/or drinking during the event you should test what works for your stomach beforehand. Not everyone’s stomach can handle gels or dried fruit for example.

During - Refuel before you’re tired: It all depends on what your goal is with the event and how long you plan on running or walking for. If you run for more than an hour it is good to fuel up with a gel, a sports drink, or some dried fruit. It’s important to do it before you get tired, because then it’s almost too late. So be one step ahead of your energy levels.

After - Remember your recover meal: You’ve completed it! Congrats! Now it’s time to help your body recover and rebuild by eating a tasty meal including both carbs and protein.

