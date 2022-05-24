OG Monkey Business Show - Day 2
OG Monkey Business Show - Day 2 feat. SirActionSlacks

Day 2 of the OG Monkey Business Show saw Jake 'SirActionSlacks' Kanner, among others, join the gang. Enjoy the show!
Written by Joakim Henningson
Day 1 was amazing. Day 2 was arguably even better. JMR Luna and Kyle 'melonzz' Freedman was joined by the dynamic Jake "SirActionSlacks" Kanner, the wonderful Natalie "NatTea" Mahoney, the pro Quinn "Quinn" Callahan and the charming Mihai 'canceL' Antonio and, of course, a lot of OG fans.
The panel discussed a lot of Dota 2, OG's wins against Thunder Awaken and Gaimin Gladiators, their proudest gaming achievements, what it's like to host a major esports tournament and a lot more. Enough chit-chat - here's the show from Day 2!

