The whole OG organization celebrated at Red Bull Gaming Sphere
OG Monkey Business Show - Day 3 feat. N0tail and the entire winning team

OG, the winners of the ESL Major Stockholm, visited Red Bull Gaming Sphere for the show on Day 3. Check it out!
Written by Joakim Henningson
1 min readPublished on
Day 1 and Day 2 offered lots of excitement and a ton of laughs. On Day 3 the entire winning team and their coach - none other than N0tail himself - came to Red Bull Gaming Sphere to join the show. And it was an incredibly happy team that joined after winning their first Major trophy ever in the new configuration, and the first big Dota 2 tournament with audience for years.
The gang discussed everything from the win, nerves, most amazing moments during the Major, the importance of N0tail and Ceb to what's next, what their aim is and the future. A must see for every OG and Dota fan out there! 🌼 🏆 🎉

1 h 26 min

OG Monkey Business Show - Day 3 featuring team OG

