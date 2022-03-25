Sweden’s fastest DH racers are ready for the first World Cup of 2022

On the 27th of March we will see the world’s fastest downhill riders line up at the start gate for the first time this year. It is Lourdes’ rough, raw downhill track that will see the first world cup battle of 2022 go down. It is one of the earliest European world cup stops ever, and with both weather and off-season preparations set to play some mind games during the week, we’re in for an exciting start to the season.

Ahead of the first Mercedez-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup of 2022 we caught up with Sweden’s fastest downhill racers, Oliver and Ben Zwar. The Australian-Swedish brothers had a really good season last year, both coming away with personal bests: Oliver with a 17th at the world cup in Snowshoe and Ben with a 24th in Les Gets . The duo moved to Sweden in early 2020 to focus wholeheartedly on their world cup careers and it’s paid off. Since 2021, they ride for the elite UCI team The Union and are consistently getting faster, improving their results with each season. Ahead of the new season, they are fired up and have their eyes set on even bigger things.

Ben Zwar is excited about the 2022 season. © Sven Martin Oliver Zwar looking to break into that Top 20 once again. © Sven Martin

Hi Ben & Oli. How are you feeling ahead of the 1st world cup this weekend?

Ben: I feel good. It’s funny because I’ve probably done the least amount of downhill riding ever ahead of a world cup, but it’s still the most prepared I’ve ever felt on the bike, which is crazy. We’ve just finished up a week together with the team, testing and riding together and it’s been so good.

Oli and I have a fun winter of training and skiing at home in Falun and we finally managed to get back home to Australia to see our family for the first time since 2020. It's just been a good reset and I feel like everything’s been going smoothly leading up to the first world cup.

Oli : For me it’s the same. There’s even been a part of me this winter that feels like I’m not a rider because of all the things I normally do over winter that I haven’t had to do: ordering bike parks, preparing the season, scheduling everything. With the team now having a proper team manager I’ve just been able to focus on training. Also, we’ve not ridden our downhill bikes for like five months which is crazy, but after training and testing this week in Italy, it all feels really good. The “off bike” training I’ve done throughout winter translates really well onto the bike and I’m feeling confident ahead of the big race week in Lourdes.

Your 2022 Union team: see details below! © Sven Martin

This year's Union Team (from left): mechanic Jim Bland , team manager Walker Shaw, rider Frida Rønning (NOR), rider Lachie Stevens-McNab (NZL), rider Ben Zwar (SWE), rider Oliver Zwar (SWE) and mechanic Joakim Sundfeldt.

Have you been to Lourdes before and what do you think of the track?

Ben & Oli: We haven’t but we remember watching it live last time they raced there. From what we’ve seen the track looks really cool: raw and technical. I think it’s going to suit us pretty well. But we are of course excited to go there and see what it’s like in real life.

Ben Zwar flying through a rock garden. © Sven Martin

How does it feel to have such an early start to the world cup season?

Oli: It’s definitely a little strange. I think it’s about three months earlier than the past two years, with the pandemic and everything. And after this world cup we have a big break until the next one in Fort William at the end of May. So yea, it’s a little strange.

Ben: But saying that, we feel prepared. If you’d asked me a few weeks ago I’d say I was nervous but now I feel so much better. Normally we get most of our on-the-bike training done during the next couple of months, but we’ll use the big break after this race to do it and gain momentum for the next round. But, yea, it definitely feels strange to be racing when there is still snow back home in Falun, ha.

Oliver was Top 15 splits at the world cup in Maribor 2021 before a crash. © Sven Martin

You both had some great results in 2021 - how do you feel coming into the new year after last season?

Ben : I feel excited. Last year was really cool and I had some good results that I was happy with. Now, with the Union team coming together even more [the team was set up just last year as a development team] and the opportunities we have, it feels great. I’ve been blown away at team camp this past week by having a mechanic, someone to wash my bike, all the testing and even our own team manager Walker Shaw, who’s been getting stuff ready and sorting us out. It’s all these little things that make a huge difference.

I’ve also had a solid winter of training, especially compared to last year, so I feel in a much better place.

Oli boosted into 17th place at the last round of the 2021 World Cup. © Sven Martin

Oli : Ever since I started racing world cups I’ve always been managing others: worrying about the schedule, what others are doing, if they are wearing the right stuff, etc. This year I’m “just” a rider so all I have to think about is myself. It’s new and a little strange but a good kind of strange, haha. I have much more energy to put towards training, riding, testing and doing things like timed runs.

I’m feeling confident after my results last year. After testing this week, I feel even better on the bike than last year, and I mean, last year was good! So many things have changed for the better ahead of this season, and as Benny said, it’s the smallest things that can make a big difference. Especially out on the track, so I hope I can go a few more spaces up the grid this season.

It seems like your team setup is a big help for you both. How do you feel about it coming into this year?

Ben & Oli: Unreal! Our bikes were already awesome last year and so was our team setup. But now, it’s even better. We have more support, more sponsors and some sick teammates. Öhlins suspension and Fox Clothing have come onboard with the team for this season, two dream sponsors for us, and we have a proper race truck and pit setup. On top of that, we are an elite team, have Steel City Media helping out, Walker as team manger and even a close connection to The Syndicate - it’s pretty much everything we dreamed of as kids.

You’ve just finished team camp and a week of testing. What do you focus on during a week like that?

Ben & Oli: For us the main thing has been setting up the suspension. We are riding on Öhlins suspension this year and as it’s a brand new product for us it’s been important to get to know it. We’ve been focusing on finding a setting that is comfortable, a setup that we can take to every race and have as a baseline. We’ve tested everything from rebound to spring rates, going to the extreme ends on all the settings to know how it feels and how it reacts.

Having had Tom Duncan with us (a veteran world cup mechanic) has been so, so good. He’s helped us really dial in the bikes. Having someone like him who can put words to our feelings has been amazing: we’d just tell him how something is feeling and he’d tell us what that feeling is and how to adjust it. It’s the first time we’ve properly been testing and it’s made such a big difference.

Oliver following his brother Ben down the World Cup track in Maribor. © Sven Martin

With world cup racing being so, so tight nowadays, is it things like this that helps you find those milliseconds of speed out on the track?

Ben : Yes. For us it’s pretty obvious - the missing link has been to have a team and crew around to help out. I’ve never felt this good. Having had this week, and Tom, I already felt super comfortable on my bike after the first day of riding. It’s set up to suit me and I can’t believe how good it feels. It translates into confidence on the bike.

Oli : Come race week, being able to put all our energy towards the track and practice will make the biggest difference. The past few years we haven’t been able to do that extra track walk after practice for example, as we had to focus on maintaining bikes, making dinner and that kind of stuff. Now we can just use all our time to prepare: do that extra practice lap, track walk or simply take a couple of hours to rest. That’s how to find those milliseconds.

Ben Zwar hunting for those milliseconds out on the track. © Sven Martin / The Union

How have you been training and preparing during winter?

Ben : We grew up skiing and enjoy it so we’ve incorporated ski touring a lot into our training regime. We also train with Dala Sports Academy where we do things like xc skiing, gym, weights and watt bike sessions. These are the kind of things that when you live in a place with good weather all year round you often don’t end up doing because you just want to be out riding your bike. But off-the-bike training is really important and with the winter in Sweden being, well, very much winter it's easier to put your head down and do the work. Also, having a group to do it with is helpful. It just becomes so much easier to motivate yourself and the quality of the training becomes a lot much better.

How do you prepare yourself mentally for start of the season?

Oli : Haha normally we are just super stressed trying to get everything ready in time. So this year will be different. During race week, we like to just keep it simple. It’s not rocket science: keep calm and ride our bikes seems to be the way. I also tend to do a lot of timed runs because it helps to know that I'm getting faster on track. Visualisation is a good tool to use as well. Before a race run, we always say that we just want to do the run we know we can do.

The Union team mechanics Jim Bland and Järvsö's finest Joakim Sundfeldt. © Sven Martin

Final question - will we see you on the Red Bull live feed this year?*

Ben : Yep! I’m in a much better place this year and I feel like if I can ride like I know I can, I’m confident I can make it. It would be so cool to see myself on the live feed.

Oli : I made it once last year, and I hope to do it again. And I hope Ben does it too. It would be pretty cool if both of us are on it!

*The Top 20 qualifiers as well as the protected riders make it onto the Red Bull TV Live Feed