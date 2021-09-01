Swedish DH Champion Oliver Zwar on fire at MTB World Champs

Newly crowned Swedish Downhill Champion Oliver Zwar has really stepped things up this season producing Top 20 World Cup splits, making the Red Bull TV livefeeds and grabbing one personal best after the other. Just last weekend he came 17th at the MTB Downhill World Championship in Val di Sole, Italy - one of the gnarliest tracks on the circuit. Now he is eying up the rest of the season and with two World Cup rounds still left to go, we caught up with the flying Swede-Australian about his recent results and season.

Oli Zwar boosting into 17th at the World Championships - a personal best. © Sven Martin

Hi Oli and congrats on coming 17th in the World Championship. How does it feel?

It feels very, very cool. A dream come true for sure. It’s something I never though was possible, just a farfetched dream that was out of reach. Even three years ago I thought that a Top 20 at a World Championship or World Cup was unthinkable, so it feels very cool to break into it.

Did you know you had the pace in you before the race?

That’s the thing, this year I feel like I’ve had the pace the whole time. Every time I’ve done a qualifying run or a race run I’ve had good splits. In Les Gets I qualified 16th but then the rain came in for the Top 20 during finals. In Maribor I clocked Top 15 splits before I had my huge run-out-crash in the rock garden. So I knew the speed was there ahead of World Champs and that I could do a good result if I put it all together when it counted. And had a bit of luck.

I’m also really stoked that it was in Val di Sole, because I really wasn’t expecting it. Out of all the tracks, I thought this one wouldn’t suit me. I’m more of a smooth and calculated rider and with this track you’ve just got to throw yourself down it. It’s such a gnarly track and it’s quite nerve-racking knowing that you’ve got to just throw yourself down the hill.

Oliver Zwar posing with his Santa Cruz V10 frame at the World Champs. © Sven Martin

You’ve had some really good results and splits at the World Cup this year - what’s made you find your speed and step it up?

I mean, the biggest obvious change for me has been moving to Sweden and training with Adrian Hörqvist and Dala Sports Academy . Just having a really good training program and partners to train with has been such a boost. Also, being part of The Union team and having the team set up in the way it is has been really important. It’s all the small things that add up - having pit space at the world cups, somewhere to chill in-between training runs and stuff. And having a mechanic to share amongst us team riders. It’s a million little small things that add up to scrubbing those 2 seconds off when I ride down the hill.

Oliver and the rest of the Swedish Downhill team at Val di Sole. © Sven Martin

I’m so proud and happy to help put Sweden back on the Downhill map again. Oliver Zwar

How’s your summer living in France been?

It’s been really convenient! Bike Morzine put us up in a house and it’s been really good for training, especially for the younger riders on our team. However, I’ve really missed Sweden and have flown back a couple of times. I really miss being there in the summer.

You came back to Sweden to race the National Downhill Championship in Åre, where you beat Robin Wallner with 0.01 of a second. Tell us about the race?

Well, me and Ben flew straight back to Sweden after the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia, and went straight up to Åre. I knew it would be a tough task beating Robin on his home track - he is such a good rider and knows every square centimeter of that hill.

I think that if I’d been dry it would have been easier as the track would have ran faster, but we got some typical Åre weather with 7 degrees, rain and mist. It meant that the track was very slippery and the rolling speed slower favouring an Enduro bike on the second half of the track. But I pushed as hard as I could and in the end I juuuuuuust managed to beat him with 0.01 of a second.

Having grown up in Australia, how does it feel to wear the Swedish sleeve for the next season and competing for Sweden during int. championships?

It feels good. I’m so proud of all the support me and Ben get from Sweden and all the people who can see and understand why we do all this. Just having the whole Swedish team at Val di Sole last weekend was awesome. So many people there to help - Adrian Hörnqvist, our coach, Jocke Sundfeldt, our mechanic. We even had a masseuse there. Everything has been so positive and it just feels right.

I’m just about to go down to the Santa Cruz Syndicate pit as their manager Kathy is going to help me sow my Swedish sleeve on my jersey for the world cup in Lenzerheide. I’m so proud and happy to wear it and help put Sweden back on the Downhill map again.

Oliver is proud to represent Sweden at international championships. © Sven Martin

Swedish Downhill has been taking a back seat to Enduro and XC in the past decade. Do you feel like you could have a positiv impact on the scene?

I hope that Ben and I can have a more positive than negative impact, haha. For me growing up, if it wasn’t for national role models like Mick Hannah and Sam Hill racing World Cups I wouldn’t have gotten in to the sport. So I hope I can have some sort of influence on younger riders in Sweden to get them into the sport. That would be really cool.

There are a lot of talented riders in Sweden and if they have someone to follow - maybe our footsteps - they can see that it’s possible. For a long time, there haven’t been many privateers on the World Cup circuit. Most riders in the Top 30 today have gone almost straight on to factory teams from the start, while Ben and I have been plucking away at it for years as privateers. I hope we can show that even if you’re not the fastest kid in Junior, and don't have loads of support from the start, you can still make a career out of it.

Oliver was on to Top 15 splits at the world cup in Maribor before a crash. © Sven Martin

The 5th round of the World Cup is coming up this weekend in Lenzerheide - how do you feel about it?

I’m feeling good. I really enjoyed the track here last time we raced. It’s located in this awesome valley, so picturesque, and the drive here his amazing. I’m slowly building up my speed and confidence and I’m excited to see how it goes this week.

Do you think the track will suit you?

Without sounding arrogant, I’m kind of learning that I don’t really have a track that doesn’t suit me. Maybe that is one of my attributes, that I can adapt to different tracks and weather conditions. The track here is a lot shorter than in Val di Sole last week, so it will feel like half the distance. That’ll be good.

What do you hope to achieve at the final two World Cups of the season?

I just want to ride the way I know I can and the rest will follow. If I can just do my run I believe I can be in Top 20. And I would be so stoked if I can. I just want to ride the best that I can.

Oliver following his brother Ben down the World Cup track in Maribor. © Sven Martin