How I fuel: Paddy Graham

Legs of Steel , the skiing collective co-founded by Sheffield’s Paddy Graham in 2009, was built more on rebellion, creativity and terrifying ski jumps than a tight meal plan.

The crew’s iconic 2011 breakthrough film Nothing Else Matters was named after a Metallica song. The climax saw a huge crew of riders simultaneously hitting a triple-headed jump in Kaunertal, Austria – with each takeoff angled so the skiers would criss-cross one another while pulling tricks mid-air. The result? One of the most mesmerising skiing segments ever made, and it laid the groundwork for the big jumps, backcountry mayhem and heavy metal music Legs of Steel would become known for.

By 2017, Paddy was filming Same Difference, and jumping off the largest ski freestyle ski jump ever built, made over four weeks with a full 100,000 cubic metres of snow.

So, how does diet fit into all this? Well, it may be a little telling that in between their award-winning films, Legs of Steel found the time to make a laugh-out-loud, Spinal Tap-style mockumentary about their crew called SkiGoodMoneyWillCome (2014) – during which Graham may or may not be seen drinking whisky out of a shoe.

A long time has passed since then (and spoiler: the whiskey turned out to be decanted Red Bull). So, while backcountry powder splashing has never been the domain of strict dieticians, Paddy has learned the importance of fuelling for the big ski days right. Here's how…

Paddy uses Red Bull to give him a boost on the slopes © Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool

You’re heading out for a big day of filming. What's for breakfast?

We usually get up quite early and have a good breakfast. I would usually have some cereal or muesli, and then if I know I’m going to be out for a long time, I might some scrambled eggs as well.

What does your mountain lunchbox usually look like?

It's really important to get enough nutrition on the mountain. You’ve got to bring your lunch along with you, because if you’re having a big day of hiking a jump or something similar, you don’t want to have to stop skiing because you’re hungry.

For lunch I like to take a couple of Clif Bars or cereal bars with me, and then I’ll pack a sandwich as well. I’ll take some water, some Red Bull and maybe some chocolate as well. It’s good luck to have a Red Bull before the sessions kick off. I don't know if it's just that the drink kicks in or it's just the smell or the taste but it makes you kind of feel like you're ready to go. It gets you motivated!

Usually we’ll have a bit of music going to get you pumped up too, and everyone will be encouraging each other. Then we try to warm up the leg muscles and do at least one bit of skiing before you hit a jump.

It is quite crazy, though. Sometimes you'll be out skiing for a whole day, or you'll be building a jump, and then all of a sudden it's five o'clock, and you're like, ‘huh, I didn't have any lunch’! Then you just have to get yourself down and have a big meal.

You work hard in the summer so that you can ski all winter, so it's all about keeping enough energy in your body to be able to keep going. Especially if you're ski touring and travelling a long distance to get somewhere. You have to keep snacking on things and make sure that you're fresh and have all your energy for the way back down as well.

Paddy values how different foods impact his training and energy levels © Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool

Have you been putting more importance on your diet over the years?

Yeah, generally, I'd say that I've been almost subconsciously trying to change my diet. I always like to eat healthy and eat the best organic produce I can and stay away from junk food not be stuffing my face full of crisps and stuff like that. But, I've never counted calories. I've never gone on any kind of strict diet to be able to enhance my performance. Who knows, maybe I should!

I think that it’s interesting as an athlete; you get to know your body and know how it reacts to different things. Especially with food, you get to know how much energy you’re going to get out of the things that you eat. Some people will want to have a huge meal in the morning to fuel them for the whole day and other people won't eat that much, but they'll keep eating little things.

Paddy Graham in Hokkaido, Japan © Pally Learmond / Red Bull Content Pool

So it’s safe to say you don’t have a stricter diet during winter or summer then?

No! No way. But you do have to keep in shape, and don't pile on too many pounds. I do a lot of cycling on my gravel bike in summer, and work on building muscle mass. I spend the summer building up my body, to be able to spend the full season skiing.

What’s your favourite food of all time?

Being from Yorkshire, I'd say a Sunday roast. Yorkshire puddings are one of my favourites.

Last but not least, if we were coming over for dinner, what are you cooking?

That’s a good one! Well, I would maybe break out the Sunday roast if it was a special occasion. I do like a good barbecue. We do a lot of veggie barbecues here. But one of my favourite dishes at the moment to cook is spicy tofu. Some rice, some spicy tofu. It’s pretty good. I like cooking Asian recipes because quite a lot of effort needs to go into it. So I maybe don't tend to do them that often, but when I do I get really into it. I’d definitely be trying to impress you anyway!

