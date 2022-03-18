Three Paper Plane designs to get a head start in Red Bull Paper Wings.

Angles, cant, aerodynamics, lift, center and tail. These are only a few critical factors to consider when folding the ultimate airplane. And with Paper Wings 2022 on the horizon, it's about time we figure out how to align the elements to fold the ultimate paper planes!

Paper Wings © Sebastian Marko

In this article, we will provide you with three tried and true designs that each serve their purpose. And by that, we mean that they all fit under each specific category to compete in during Paper Wings 2022.

So what do I need to fold these paper planes?

Paper.

Nothing more?

A wee bit of patience, perhaps.

Red Bull Paper Wings © Red Bull Content Pool

RED BULL PAPER WINGS FOLDING SCHOOL

#1 The Classic

For the old-timer, the anti-hipster, or the timeless competitor who wants nothing more than a minimalistic design with maximum glide.

1 min Paper Wings folding school #1 The Classic

The Classic has many variations to it, and it is also the base from which the world record for longest flight is folded. This design is formed out of the idea that the center of the plane will have swing weight enough to keep the plane from swinging and losing glide.

Category: Longest flight.

#2 The Ring

The Ring reminds us of vehicles used in a movie shot in a galaxy not so far away. And to be honest, the way it glides through the air looks nothing short of it.

1 min Paper Wings Folding School # 2 The Ring

Not convinced it'll fly? Fold it and find out for yourself!

Category: Airtime.

#3 The Bat

If you believe in the call of the wild and love the idea of using nature's own creations, then the Bat is for you. A technic fold that will extract sweat from shaky hands and have you curse a few times too many before completion. However, if done right, it's worth it.

2 min Paper Wings Folding School #3 The bat

How to know it's adequately folded? It'll flap its wings and fly away after a good throw.

Category: Aerobatics

Let's get folding! © Fabian Omne

So now you have a few tutorials, you have a few explanations, and you hopefully have a stack of papers that are eager to get folded and airborne. But before doing so, here are a few paper plane hacks worth knowing.

Find the sweet spot

If you want to get the most juice out of your flight, make sure your grip on the paper plane is slightly behind its center of weight. A common misconception is holding a paper aircraft at the front for unclear reasons. If you're smart, you'll let it remain just so while you reap the fruits of throwing like a pro.

Use standard paper.

No need to get fancy.

Don't be afraid to adjust.

Feeling that your plane is good, but not as good as it could be? Try a wider wingspan or add curves to your wings.

Practice makes perfect

Paper plane throwing is a skill, and skills require training to obtain. Get out there and throw a lot!

Locked and loaded for Red Bull Paper Wings 2022? Great! Learn more about the event and sign up here.

Want to stay on top of paper folding, extreme sports, and all things Red Bull? Your safest bet to do that is to subscribe to our channels!