Short but sweet ski movies to get you in the mood.

The past week we've seen not only one but three rad pieces of ski-liciousness, or as we like to put it, three extremely legit reasons to extend your coffee- or toilet break at work. All neatly packaged to fit your break like a hand in a glove.

Norwegian Knuckle Delights with Kleveland, Bråten & Tjäder

Fact: Knuckle hucks is the new Big Air. Tag along with these three legends to Norway and watch some severe knuckle hucking in pristine and oh-so Norwegian sunsets.

Perfect for: Toilet visits (Number 2 recommended).

ACTION MEN - A Skiing Short By The Legs Of Steel

ACTION! MEN! BOOM! SMACK!

We don't know how else to describe the 12 minutes of sick action from Markus Eder, Paddy Graham, Finn Bilous, and many more. Sick skiing, great music, race drones, stop-motion, and clay figures make this a unique ski movie in a never seen before shape.

Perfect along with: An espresso, post-lunch.

Skiing The Ultimate Spring Snowpark | Markus Eder's Super Spring Sesh

We know what you're thinking. HOW DO THEY GET IT SO DAMN GREEN? Apparently, it's called the alps. Once again, Markus Eder and Paddy Graham are behind the wheel, this time with a wee bit less snow. This looks plain darn fun.

Recommended for: Extended WC visits during the classic three pm-dip.

More of a flex-kind of person who can choose when to work and when to watch ski movies? Or are you a CEO or something? Cool, then this list is for you.