Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.
© Chris Lanaway
Running

Stockholm and Leksand in pictures: Wings For Life World Run 2024

Did you smile for the camera? Check out all the pictures from the two Swedish Wings For Life World Run 2024 events here.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
1 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run 2024

The world's largest running event Wings for Life World Run just got even bigger. A record breaking 265 818 people participated in 2024 and raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord injury research.

SwedenSweden, Sweden
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    All the pictures from Stockholm
  2. 2
    All the pictures from Leksand
The 11th edition of the Wings For Life World Run broke all the records. With over a quarter of a million participants world wide over 8 million euros were raised for spinal cord injury research.
In Sweden the two App Run events in Stockholm and Leksand did their part to fund the good cause, with all you amazing participants showing up despite some spicy weather conditions. Check out all the pictures from the two events below!
Click here to read all about what went down at the two Swedish events.
01

All the pictures from Stockholm

Jesse Augustinus, Amber Forte, Andreas Bergmark, Fabian Ax Schwartz and Linn Svahn at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Some big profiles at the Stockholm app run event

© Chris Lanaway

Andreas Bergmark at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Backcountry snowmobiler Andreas Bergmark made the drip down south to join

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Sheltering from the rain, people didn't let the weather stop them

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

This year's yellow Adidas WFLWR jersey brightning up the grey day

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Djurgården was a new location for 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Such troopers!

© Chris Lanaway

Jesper Tjäder at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Professional freeskier Jesper Tjäder changed snow for rain

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Bergmark, Forte, Augustinus, Ax Schwartz and Svahn

© Chris Lanaway

Andreas Bergmark at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Andreas Bergmark is one of the world's best backcountry snowmobilers

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

That post run feeling

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Kitted out for a rainy run

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

The spirit of this event is something else

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Swedes running in pretty Swedish weather

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Djurgården provided a pretty backdrop for the runners

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Snowboarder Jesse Augustinus provided the smiles all day long

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Everyone did a top job

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Wearing a few more layers than expected in May

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

A base layer on kind of day

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Both hydration and food stations were lining the course in Stockholm

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Time to rehydrate

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Never know when that backpack rain protector is going to come in handy

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

A massive thank you to everyone who showed up

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Jesse with the smiles!

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Another happy finisher

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Just keep swimming... eh running!

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participant at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Linn Svahn excited for the run

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

One of 265 818 runners at the 2024 Wings For Life World Run

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Now that's a job well done

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participant at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Jesse on a roll

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Everyone who ran deserved a fist pump

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Very impressive runs all around

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

When a thumbs up is all you need

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Sunglasses to pretend it's sunny. Not a bad idea

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Blurry stoke

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Particpants at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participant at Wings For Life World Run App Event Stockholm 2024

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Happy runner

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Only good times at the Wings For Life World Run

© Chris Lanaway

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Stockholm, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

That post run high

© Chris Lanaway

02

All the pictures from Leksand

Tobias and crew doing laps

Tobias and crew doing laps

© Emrik Jansson

Wings For Life World Run

Happy runners in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Wings For Life World Run

The race is run and recorded in the app

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Tobias rolling with his crew

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Waterfront runs are always a bonus

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Leksand was showing off much better weather than the capital

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Leksand's route was a varied one meandering throw town and along the water

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Leksand participants starting off their run

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

More happy runners in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Tobias leading out the Leksand group

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

In good company, the Leksand event had a social and chill focus this year

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

An amazing team effort from everyone

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Varied terrain and sights made for a fun course in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Warming up ahead of the event

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

The cool thing about the app is you can check all your stats straight away

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participant at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Rehydrating mid-run

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

A small but mighty lineup at the event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

The route took the practicpants in and around parts of Leksand

The route took the practicpants in and around parts of Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Not a bad spot for a run

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Tobias and Filippa used to live in Leksand and it still feels like home

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

People who'd been caught by the Catcher Car cheered on those still running

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Participants at the App Run event in Leksand

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Getting ready to go

© Emrik Jansson

Participants at the Wings For Life World Run App Run event in Leksand, Sweden on May 5th 2024.

Tobias Forsberg in the centre of attention at the Leksand event

© Emrik Jansson

Want to support the good cause? Sign up for next year's event! The 12th edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Registration to run with the App is open now, and registration to run at specific App Run Event and Flagship Run locations will open on November 6, 2024.
You can receive notifications, and register, at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com. today!

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run 2024

The world's largest running event Wings for Life World Run just got even bigger. A record breaking 265 818 people participated in 2024 and raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord injury research.

SwedenSweden, Sweden
View Event Info
Running
Athletics