Running
Stockholm and Leksand in pictures: Wings For Life World Run 2024
Did you smile for the camera? Check out all the pictures from the two Swedish Wings For Life World Run 2024 events here.
The 11th edition of the Wings For Life World Run broke all the records. With over a quarter of a million participants world wide over 8 million euros were raised for spinal cord injury research.
In Sweden the two App Run events in Stockholm and Leksand did their part to fund the good cause, with all you amazing participants showing up despite some spicy weather conditions. Check out all the pictures from the two events below!
Want to support the good cause? Sign up for next year's event! The 12th edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Registration to run with the App is open now, and registration to run at specific App Run Event and Flagship Run locations will open on November 6, 2024.
