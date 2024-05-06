Stockholm and Leksand in pictures: Wings For Life World Run 2024

Wings for Life World Run 2024 The world's largest running event Wings for Life World Run just got even bigger. A record breaking 265 818 people participated in 2024 and raised over 8 million euros for spinal cord injury research.

The 11th edition of the Wings For Life World Run broke all the records. With over a quarter of a million participants world wide over 8 million euros were raised for spinal cord injury research.

In Sweden the two App Run events in Stockholm and Leksand did their part to fund the good cause, with all you amazing participants showing up despite some spicy weather conditions. Check out all the pictures from the two events below!

Never know when that backpack rain protector is going to come in handy

Tobias and Filippa used to live in Leksand and it still feels like home

The cool thing about the app is you can check all your stats straight away