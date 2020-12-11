Games1 min

PICTURE HIGHLIGHTS from the Red Bull Gaming Sphere

Highlights in pictures of what's been going on at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere the last couple of months.
The Red Bull Gaming Sphere has been busy (all within the regulations of course) during the last couple of months. When the weather is grey and many esports events have been cancelled, it's nice to know that somewhere, out there, competitive gaming and fun events are still going on. We present you with some of the events in pictures 👇🥳
Halloween at the Gaming Sphere
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
Horror games were on the agenda for Halloween
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
Sweclockers streamed live!
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
FZ as well 👍
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
UrbanTV played Mario Kart from the BIG screen
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
Gaming Sphere Solo Q
© Elias Gammelgård
Congratulations Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling - Sweden's new Solo Q Champion!
© Elias Gammelgård
Esportshjälpen had a good time 😎
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
Stäkarn tried out the studio
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
Perfect start to your 🎮 evening
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
When the character on the screen is the same size as you 😜
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere / Oscar Sey
Just playing some FIFA ⚽️
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
The Red Bull Gaming Sphere is simply awesome
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
The release of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
"Get down, or you'll be hurt" - who said this?
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
⭐️ Retailgibbet ⭐️
© Red Bull Gaming Sphere
