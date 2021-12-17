Swedish star Pipsqueak about his participation in Smash Summit 12

Pipsqueak is a well-known Super Smash Bros Melee player in the Swedish Smash community. He now also holds international fame after his invitation to the biggest Smash competition in the world: the Smash Summit in Los Angeles. The Summit invited the best Smash players out there, famous stars such as aMSa, Leffen, Zain and Mang0, to name a few. Since it was Pipsqueak's first invitation to the event, you can only imagine how it must have felt playing against the people he usually watches on streams. A well-deserved invitation and an experience that'll rival the most in the world of Super Smash, Pipsqueak is a rising star that we all would be wise to follow.

It's always been a dream of mine yes. I went to Smash Summit 9 as a coach for my good friend Pricent and told myself that I would go as a competitor next time, which I now feel very proud to say that I have. Pipsqueak on participating in Smash Summit 12

Pipsqueak is an integral part of the Smash i Stockholm community, and to celebrate his participation in the Summit, we held a Viewing Party at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm for all of his friends and community, watching the tournament on our 325 inch screen. It's safe to say that everybody had a good time watching their bro playing against the world's biggest Smash stars. Anyway, we talked to Pipsqueak after the tournament. Here's what he said!

Smash Viewing Party x Red Bull Gaming Sphere © Filip Tengwall

Describe the feeling of playing in the Summit.

Playing in the Summit was a lot of things. I'd start by describing it as overwhelming and exhausting, but in a good way. It drains you way more than a regular event does with high level gameplay going on 24/7 and if I didn't focus so hard on pacing myself and not over-playing I would be too exhausted to play towards the end, I think it's very easy to just burn yourself out if you don't limit yourself at that event.

Was it a dream come true playing in the world's most premier Smash competition?

It's always been a dream of mine yes. I went to Smash Summit 9 as a coach for my good friend Pricent and told myself that I would go as a competitor next time, which I now feel very proud to say that I have.

How did it go?

This one is hard to answer because objectively I think I can say I did pretty well but it certainly doesn't feel that way haha. I truly felt like I could compete with all these world class players and I think my performance reflected that in some aspects but not in others, I am fairly sure I took IBDW the closest out of anyone at the event, with him winning it and me coming last which hurts a bit.

I mean you never forget home do you? No matter how good I get or how high the quality of players I play with become, I still remember every single player in Stockholm. Pipsqueak on the Smash i Stockholm community

Overall I got some "good" wins beating Tyler Swift and Free palestine but it felt very hollow since I placed last and felt like I couldn't play up to my ability on the final day. Which I hope to work on so I can come back stronger for next summit!

Did it go as you expected?

I guess it did yea. I think I went in with very low expectations but as I did better and better there and felt like I understood new things about the game from the intensive practice so too did my expectations go up. While in reality it's very difficult to implement the new stuff and execute on it in tournament which created a gap in reality and expectations towards the end for sure. But going into it I'd say I did about as expected.

Which player did you enjoy the most playing against?

I found all of them sooooo fun but standouts were Amsa, IBDW, Zain, Mang0, Wizzrobe, and Faceroll

Pipsqueak played against the world's best Smash players © Beyond the Summit

What does the future hold for Super Smash Bros Melee?

Oh boy I wish I felt qualified to answer this. I think we're in a bit of a weird spot with all the information about Nintendo's involvement behind the scenes for the past few years coming out and I don't know how to reconcile some of the statements I read there with the fact that they want to host an official Nintendo Circuit, overall I guess I'd say it's a very exciting time in melee right now but the trajectory feels very unstable and hard to discern. It's a volatile situation that could grow into something very cool or fizzle out depending on factors I really don't feel like I have a grasp on.

How much does the Smash i Stockholm community mean to you?

I mean you never forget home do you? No matter how good I get or how high the quality of players I play with become I still remember every single player in Stockholm and I feel like they helped me through some rough times earlier in my life simply by being a very jovial group to be around and they keep being a source of positivity for me to this day. I owe a lot to them and I probably wouldn't be here if I started in a less friendly and sociable scene. Much love to all of the homies there ❤️

Super Smash Bros. Melee have all your favorite characters © Nintendo

What makes the Swedish Smash community so special?

I think the primary thing is that you're "forced" to travel for smash and it's an inherently social experience. If I play League of Legends it's very practical to become extremely good without participating in any socializing at all. Whereas everyone sort of agrees that playing smash in person is a lot more fun than playing it online so everyone tries to meet up frequently to get games in which gives people an easier time to form genuine connections

The second thing is probably how grassroots our scene has been and how the attitudes of our players change to match that. There's no patches coming to nerf your worst matchup or buff your favourite character, you have to learn to adapt on your own and can't expect your complaining to lead anywhere!

There's more but those two factors are what I find to be very integral to the scenes identity, you can't really postpone learning something because of a patch next month and complaining doesn't really help. I've played a ton of other games somewhat competitively and in none of those have I made nearly as many friends as in Smash ❤️

Join in on the fun 🥳👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!

Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 📖

redbullgaming on Instagram 🌄

Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Discord 🎮

Redbullsweden on TikTok 🎉