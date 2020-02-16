Watch as skiers takes on the best snow we've ever seen in Sweden.
The question is: Is it Sweden, or are they lying?
Table of Contents:
- Image Gallery from a secret spot in Sweden
- POV-video from Alexander Rydén
- Jealous readers
Ever thought for yourself that Sweden sucks when it comes to powder skiing and Pillow-lines? Think again.
Okay, we've been cursed with a lot of flat spells this winter, no one can deny that. But, as faith would have it, Sweden received the biggest dump consisting of the highest quality of snow we've ever seen.
Watch Alexander take on pillows of international standards with skills worthy of globetrotting pro skiers.
Tag along Alexander Rydén on the deepest day in Sweden, ever.
Alexander Rydén knows how to both ski, shoot photos and stack epic follow-cam-shots. Read more about him here:
