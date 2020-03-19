The specs and tech of Playstation 5

Sonys next-gen console, Playstation 5, is going to be a beast. It has to be, if the battle of the next-gen consoles are about the sheer power of performance. When you look at Microsoft's Xbox Series X, Sony's got a lot to prove with the Playstation 5. We have no doubt in our minds that Playstation 5 will equal the power of performance to that of the Xbox Series X - especially if you look at the companies competitive history. Time will tell who'll come out on top. Anyway, here's the news conference that Sony held on March 18th: