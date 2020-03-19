The specs and tech of Playstation 5
The battle of the next-gen consoles has begun. Sony have just released the specs and tech of Playstation 5 - and it looks good.
Sonys next-gen console, Playstation 5, is going to be a beast. It has to be, if the battle of the next-gen consoles are about the sheer power of performance. When you look at Microsoft's Xbox Series X, Sony's got a lot to prove with the Playstation 5. We have no doubt in our minds that Playstation 5 will equal the power of performance to that of the Xbox Series X - especially if you look at the companies competitive history. Time will tell who'll come out on top. Anyway, here's the news conference that Sony held on March 18th:
CPU
- x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”
- 8 Cores / 16 Threads
- Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
GPU
- AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine
- Ray Tracing Acceleration
- Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
System Memory
- GDDR6 16GB
- 448GB/s Bandwidth
SSD
- 825GB
- 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
PS5 Game Disc
- Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc
Video Out
- Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
Audio
- “Tempest” 3D AudioTech