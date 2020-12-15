BIG QUIZ: Do you know what happened in Swedish MTB 2020?

2020 has definitely thrown a couple of curveballs but luckily for us MTB fans, wheels have kept on turning, world cups have been raced and more videos than ever have been released on the world wide web. Swedes have been seen roaming forests at home as well as making noise on the international race scene. But, how closely have you actually been following the scene? It’s time to find out with our big end-of-year MTB quiz.