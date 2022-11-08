Recap of Red Bull Flick Sweden 2022

Gaming
Red Bull Flick Sweden 2022 has come to an end. What a journey it has been! Filled with crazy qualifiers, allstars trying out the Flick maps, competitions extraordinaire and now, finally, the conclusion of the Swedish Finals - straight from Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. And what a final it was! Incredibly tight games, a pumping Gaming Sphere, fantastic plays and worthy winners. It had it all. In case you live under a rock, or just want to watch it all again, here's everything from this year's Red Bull Flick 🤩
Watch Kändiskampen
Kändiskampen is a Red Bull Flick competition extraordinaire (not related to the ordinary Red Bull Flick Sweden competition) - where professionals and influencers compete against each other on the awesome, customized maps of Red Bull Flick. Kändiskampen 2022 saw the likes of Draken, Maikelele, and Devilwalk having a great time at the Gaming Sphere in intense 2v2 action.
The Swedish Finals
After weeks of Swedish qualifiers, eight teams stood tall. Sixteen Red Bull Flick heroes took their place at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm to see which team to come out on top and be crowned the Swedish Red Bull Flick Champions. Casted by Tutsi, Slop3 and Pita - it was probably the best Swedish Red Bull Flick finals to date. Everything you would want in a final; tight games, surprises, tense moments, crazy aim, a guy on crutches winning the whole competition, a noisy crowd, top commentators and a fun, fun time 🥳
Teams
- Marskalk - dZ & tvs
- Jahoudi - brutal & luk
- Colin Brixemarker - Fraaank & Russo
- Silencers - Pumpli & Pesjov
- bast-i-varlden - William & Simpan 🥈
- lerums yngre - Rezzi & liam
- boost-service - Realyummy & Alexks
- airforcedrip - Licale & Sn0w 🥇🏆
Watch the Swedish Finals
In case you missed the spectacle (yes, it really was!) we've got some good news for you. You can watch the ENTIRE stream from the Swedish Finals at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. So, pop some popcorns, grab a couple of Red Bull cans, sit down and relax in your favorite sofa, bed, hammock or whatever, and ENJOY the show! 🍿🤩
Winner's Interview
Listen to what the SWEDISH CHAMPIONS ⭐️ airforcedrip ⭐️ had to say after the INCREDIBLY tight Swedish Grand Finals against 🥈 bast-i-varlden 🥈 It's safe to say that the boys were moved after the big win 🏆
Wow, it doesn't get much tighter than that! How does it feel to be the Swedish Champions?
It feels good. Sn0w carried me on the last map, so a big thanks to him. The Grand Final overall could've gone either way really. It was that tight. Team bast-i-varlden did put up one hell of a fight. But again, I'm just lucky that I had Sn0w in my team. He was the game changer.
Sn0w, you've received lots of love from your teammate and the people here watching - how does it feel?
It feels amazing. The fact that we're representing Sweden in the international competition is just so cool. It feels great!
Was a win certain from the start? Or did you have doubts considering the high level of the teams present?
I had a good feeling, actually. I had a feeling that we could win the entire competition. And you know what? Here we are. Lifting the trophy.
The pictures from the Swedish Finals
What's next?
The Swedish Champions, airforcedrip, will travel to Copenhagen and represent Sweden in the Red Bull Flick Invitational, the global Red Bull Flick Grand Finals. The Invitational will see teams such as Furia, G2 and BIG competing for the International title. You can watch the whole show on November 19 - 20 on our Twitch! This is a show you shouldn't miss 🤩