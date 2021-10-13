Recap: Red Bull Solo Q Swedish Finals 2021

:ers were able to go through to the Swedish Finals at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere. We saw a couple of veterans, but even more new talent, going for the title of Sweden's Solo Q Champion. The competition was tight until the final game and we don't think that anyone was disappointed of what they saw.

After incredible matches in the quarterfinals and semi-finals, it was inevitable that Ziviz , the veteran and previous Swedish Champion and World Champion, was up against the undefeated talent Potatismjöl , who dominated his way to the grand finale. A battle between experience against raw talent. In the quarterfinals , Ziviz played a somewhat shaky match against Qrutz that eventually ended 2-1 . Potatismjöl on the other hand had a solid match against Snäll Hannes where the former won with 2-0 . The Semi-finals were played brilliantly by our two grand finalists where they both won with a 2-0 against Aqsept and Flilikx respectively. All of the four loosing opponents, incredibly talented in their own rights, just proves how good Ziviz and Potatismjöl really are! Alright, so let's go over to the games themselves - and like the rest of the competition, it's Bo3 . Let's go!

In the first grand finals game we saw Ziviz's Tristana against Potatismjöl's Quinn . Already from the start a very hard match up for Ziviz as Quinn is somewhat of a hard counter against Tristana . Remember, Quinn can nullify Tristana's Rocket Jump and stop her from escaping. However, Tristana DO outrange Quinn which makes it easier for Ziviz to push waves AND rack up CS, and with his experience and cool nerves, who knows? Anyway, the game started quietly. Both players passive, waiting and measuring their opponent and staying behind their respective waves. Ziviz winning the early farm in a very Ziviz -esque way. But a good trade from Potatismjöl forced Ziviz into recalling, enabling the former to come back a little in CS. However, Potatismjöl couldn't quite capitalize too much on this as Ziviz's cannon minions made the difference. The game turned into a poke-fiesta, both players cautious to make any mistakes. Especially Ziviz , as an All In would benefit Quinn in almost every scenario, even with his Exhaust and Barrier. Potatismjöl constantly cautiously pressuring, like a wolf circling its victim, waiting for the opportunity to pounce. After a while of poking, when Ziviz's CS was 76 compared to Potatismjöl's 70 , the latter took his chance and pounced, dropping Ziviz's HP dangerously low, only saved from death by Barrier and a Rocket Jump to under his Tower. However, the attack wasn't finished. Potatismjöl could smell blood. He committed and jumped to Ziviz to end the game. But after two hits from the Tower and a couple of autos from Ziviz , the All In was over before it even started with Tristana's HP down to 10 and Quinn's 0. The collectedness won Ziviz the first game of the grand final, even though it was incredibly tight in the finishing stage and could've ended in either player favor. Ziviz 1 - 0 Potatismjöl .

In the second game we saw Ziviz's Syndra against Potatismjöl's Irelia . Mage VS Fighter. A very interesting matchup indeed! Will the longer range and more defensive style of play of Ziviz excel? Or will the extreme mechanical prowess of Potatismjöl find an opening and cut Syndra to pieces? Worth mentioning is Potatismjöls decision to opt for armor instead of magic resistance. Against a Syndra . Will it prove to be a genius move? Let's find out! As expected, it was Potatismjöl who started aggressively, engaging immediately with the first wave and almost cutting Ziviz's HP down to half. Ziviz responded though and released a proc which saw his close combat focused enemy retreat with a big chunk of his HP gone. The initial stages of the game saw much of the same, with the more aggressive playstyle of Irelia engaging and then disengaging, unable to get a kill. Both doing good trades which eventually led to nothing. When two players of this caliber meet, you can be sure that they'll both succeed with their CC, cancelling each other out. And this was the case of what happened right around the 3 minute mark, when a mirrored CC hit that normally would've killed the other player instead resulted in Flashes for both players - a small win for Potatismjöl who's Flash isn't as important as for Ziviz . Right from the get go it was noticeable that First Blood was going to happen before a CS win. A recall made it possible for Potatismjöl to buy a much needed Doran's Blade , while Ziviz was racking up CS. At the 4 minute mark, the CS only slightly in Ziviz's favor, while Potatismjöl had an item advantage. Then, almost out of nothing, a normal trade turned out to be a commit by Potatismjöl who's Grasp of the Undying played a BIG part in enabling him to stay in the fight, First Blooded Ziviz after some great skill shots. A high risk, high reward play by Potatismjöl , which paid off. It was all squared now! Ziviz 1 - 1 Potatismjöl !

