Full recap of the Red Bull Flick Swedish finals

What a competition! Amazing 2v2 action, top class entertainment and awesome participations from the future stars of the Swedish CS:GO scene. The superlatives only gives Red Bull Flick Sweden justice. Without saying too much (you have to experience the live event for yourself by watching the stream or reading the recap), this year's Red Bull Flick Sweden was the best one yet.

01 The Teams

Sweden's eight best 2v2 CS:GO teams impressed a lot during the entire competition. From the tricky qualifiers to the explosive Swedish finals. Here are our amazing teams 🎉👇.

💥 Lite Toki - ' spooke ' and ' ETERNAL '

💥 Typ As Nice - ' dZ ' and ' tvs '

💥 Bagcibrothers - ' susp ' and ' adamb ' 🥉

💥 Slinkis Boost Service - ' Realyummy ' and ' Rille87 '

💥 Vabbes Englar - ' Melinder ' and ' W1dell '

💥 Heho - ' rasse1 ' and ' Nisselainen ' 🥈

💥 Airforcedrip - ' sn0w ' and ' Licale '

💥 GamerLegion - ' eraa ' and ' isak ' 🥇🏆

02 The Recap

At the end of the day, only two teams were remaining. The pros, and the internationally famous, ' eraa ' and ' isak ' in GamerLegion and the arguably unknowns ' rasse1 ' and Nisselainen ' in Heho , who had never been in a tournament before. This was a final many people thought was over before it even started. But as we had witnessed before in the competition; the magic of Red Bull Flick never seize to amaze. Let's go through the Bo3 Swedish Final . Here we GO!

Game 1 - Flux

The first game of the final was played on Heho's choice, Flux, where they had been strong in previous games. A map which is a bit more random than others. A lot of flying, surfing and other fun mechanics. Anyway, after the first initial minutes, Heho held a tight lead, with both teams slightly cautious, testing each other out. However, Heho were beginning to extend their lead due to great positioning on the sites. GamerLegion had a hard time breaking through Heho's defense. Valiant tries ended in misery. Even if GamerLegion came back ever so slightly in the end, Heho won the round. GamerLegion 0-1 Heho .

Round 2 started as Round 1 ended, with Heho leading and GamerLegion desperately trying to catch the fast-flying pair in Heho. However, things change fast in Red Bull Flick. GamerLegion's shots began to hit Heho all of sudden, with 'isak's excellent sniping and positioning being a big part of the comeback. The teams now level on equal points. GamerLegion began to take over the game more and more. Heho's 'Nisselainen', however, began flying like a pro, using the boost pads on the maps like a possessed, and disrupted GamerLegion enough for Heho to come back into the game. Now extremely tight, both teams sharing the points. One second GamerLegion leads, the other Heho. With the points ticking down to one digit for both teams, it could've end either way. After a fantastic smoke from GamerLegion, which shielded them from Heho's view, it seemed to be all over. However, remember Heho's specialty? Flying. 'rasse1' charged right into the smoke, just a few seconds left, shooting GamerLegion, and winning the round AND game for Heho. Fantastic stuff. That really came down to the last second! GamerLegion 0- Heho 2 .

The third round was a real slugfest. Both teams trading kills and time on the sites. 'Nisselainen' bossing around with a shotgun and 'isak' spraying like a madman with the AK. Chaotic to say the least. Players flying back and forth, guns a blazing and the seconds shared. Flux is the map where anything can happen, anything will happen, and no one knows what's going on. Fun? YES. Crazy? You bet! It all came down to the last seconds, but in the end Heho's movement were simply too good. This was Heho's choice, this was Heho's map and it was Heho's game. GamerLegion (0)0-3(1) Heho . And the first game to Heho!

Heho was the surprise team of the competition © Elias Gammelgård

Game 2 - Dex

The next game was played on Dex, GamerLegions pick. The more experienced GamerLegion, who are pros in ordinary CS:GO, picked a map less chaotic and random than Flux. A more conservative map might work in GamerLegions favor. Will it be enough though? Let's see! The round began not favoring any team more than the other. The seconds were shared, and so were the kills. You could immediately notice that aiming was more important than on the previous map. As expected however, GamerLegion grew into the game more and more. Not having to worry about Heho flying in on the sites from the sky. GamerLegion quickly established a foothold on the sites, denying Heho from ever coming close. Dominating in both kills and seconds. This was the GamerLegion we all know and like. And this was also the expected outcome. Heho never stood a chance and GamerLegion won Round 1 with a landslide. GamerLegion 1-0 Heho .

Would it be more of the same in Round 2? Unfortunately for Heho, yes. If it's coming down to an aim battle, 'isak' and 'eraa' are very hard to beat, since they're 100 % full blooded professionals. Fortunately for GamerLegion, Dex is an aim map. However, Heho was not going down without a fight. The round became a little bit more leveled. If that was because of Heho's determination or GamerLegion's overconfident, we can only speculate in. The round panned out in GamerLegion leading, but not by a lot. Even though valiant site play by Heho, GamerLegion won almost every duel, which made it hard for Heho to get a solid enough foothold to leapfrog the boys from GamerLegion. Not as big a landslide as the previous round - GamerLegion still won it quite comfortably. GamerLegion 2-0 Heho .

If Flux favored Heho, Dex definitely favored GamerLegion. From the get-go in the third round, 'isak' and 'eraa' won almost every duel. It seemed that GamerLegion were just waiting for the next, and final, map. Even if Heho ferociously fought back, doing a few great trades and playing smart site plays, which made the round a lot more exciting than it should have been, it was inevitable. GamerLegion marginally won the round and therefore also the map. GamerLegion (1)3-0(1) Heho !

The Final was intense! © Elias Gammelgård

Game 3 - Port

If GamerLegion are aim masters, Heho are movement masters. The final map Port is a mixture of the two previous ones, with some of the conservative aspects of Dex and some of the more Flick-esque aspects of Flux. Heho proved to be dominant at the Flick mechanics, while GamerLegion ruled the aiming and strategy side of things. It would all come down to this final map. So, let's go! The first round started off like the previous games, with a sort of passive approach from both teams, learning the map, getting the feel to it. The teams shared seconds, no one really standing out in either skill or tactics. GamerLegion grew into the game more and more, though, much thanks to 'eraa's AWP plays. However, some great site play from 'Nisselainen' enabled Heho to get a foothold into proceedings once again. Now it could be anyones game. The seconds just ticking down for both teams. With only a second between the teams, Heho managed to run down the clock on A site. GamerLegion 0-1 Heho .

After the first round, it was noticeable that this game was going to be tight. Incredibly tight. The second round started off much like the first one, with both teams trading equally. 'isak' and 'rasse1' being the juggernauts for their respective teams, charging in, establishing site play and making it possible for their partners to play the defensive game. Both racking up a serious number of kills. Much like the previous round, GamerLegion grew into the game more and more. Would they hold on to the lead? Well, kind of. Heho showed that their aim were true, and why they are in the Swedish finals, winning some epic duels. But with some clever strategy from GamerLegion, they were able to hold the lead, and eventually ran down the clock for Heho. Once again a tight round. GamerLegion 1-1 Heho .

It's fun when you're this good! © Elias Gammelgård

Going into the third round, with one win each for both teams, you could start sense the nerves. Both from the teams and the audience and casters. This time around it was Heho who took the early lead. Still pretty tight, but Heho definitely were in the driving seat with an amazing 'rasse1' dominating the KDA. Winning all the important duels. This round really showed just how good Heho are. Dominating it - GamerLegion never stood a chance. Heho could comfortably run down the clock. GamerLegion 1-2 Heho . Could GamerLegion make a comeback?

If Heho won this next round, they would be the Swedish champions. The round began with high level plays from both teams. GamerLegion refusing to give up just yet. All the experience from playing highly tense games showing. Could they put in another shift? Yes. Yes they could and would. GamerLegion took the lead quite early on, and hold on to it. Refusing Heho took take the sites, with 'eraa' sniping like a boss. The rest of the round played out just how GamerLegion wanted it, and despite some good plays from Heho, GamerLegion just couldn't refuse the audience a final round, the defining round, the crucial decisive last round. GamerLegion 2-2 Heho . Incredible stuff. Just incredible.

Heho's 'Nisselainen' and 'rasse1' focused during the competitions last game © Elias Gammelgård

1-1 in maps and 2-2 in rounds. David vs Goliath. This is what esports is all about. One final round that would decide which team that could call themselves the Swedish champions. These types of endings can't be made up, people. Now it was all or nothing. Every kill, every second on the site counted. Heho initially started the round brightest, getting an ever so slight lead. With Heho closing down C site, after a successful hold on A site, it could be game, set and match. But after an incredibly vital double kill by 'isak', one which came from a knife, GamerLegion could get into the round once again. After the first half of the round, it was even. It could all come down to the B site. 'eraa' was able to be the first person on site, with 'Nisselainen' and 'rasse1' just circling around like wolves, trying to find an opening. Which they eventually found. 'rass1' charged in and 'Nisselainen' could secure the spot. When C site opened up once again, both teams rushed to get the vital seconds. 'rasse1' was the first on site but couldn't capitalize as 'isak' teleported in, made a kill, and secured it for GamerLegion. The seconds ticking away faster and faster now. Still extremely equal, but could weigh in anyones favor. The intensity reached a new level - with both teams transforming into G2 and NaVi - and on point in seconds - 20-20. B site opening up once again, with Heho being the first to reach it and GamerLegion spawning far away, but valiantly rushing in. 16-16. Now totally equal. 13-13. The excitement overwhelming. 10-10. Chaos and kills everywhere now. 10-9. Vital kill from 'eraa'. 10-7. All coming down to this moment. 7-3. Just a couple of seconds left. Heho trying to do everything in their power to stop their timer. GamerLegion just holding on the site. And it was all over. GamerLegion becoming the Swedish Champions ! GamerLegion (2)3-2(1) Heho . Amazing stuff! Extremely tight! Talk about an EPIC final! Incredibly well played Heho 🔥 - BIG congratulations GamerLegion 🏆🎉

Congratulations GamerLegion! The Swedish Champions of Red Bull Flick 🎉🥇 © Elias Gammelgård

Tutsi, 7licious, Daniel and Heho enjoying a post-game talk © Elias Gammelgård

03 The Stream

If you don't want to read the recap, or just want to be entertained by Daniel Norlin , Tutsi , 7licious and watch all the action live - here's the entire live event from our Twitch channel Red Bull SE ! 🎉👇

04 The Pictures

The pictures from the event show the passion , partnership and love of gaming every team in the finals possess. Also, we've got the pictures from when Elitserien's Kappa Bar and Granit Gaming met with the international stars from 9z 🌇👀.

05 What's next?

Even if the Swedish qualifiers and finals of Red Bull Flick are over, the international finals are just beginning. Be ready to cheer forth your team on November 19 and 20 . You can watch everything on our Twitch channel ! 🇸🇪

Nordic Finals - 19 November - Helsinki

GamerLegion , Heho and Bagcibrothers - the top three teams from the Swedish finals - will head to Helsinki for the Nordic Finals and represent Sweden against teams from Norway, Denmark and Finland. The winners of the Nordic Finals will get an invite to the international grand finals:

Helsinki Pro Invitational - 20 November - Helsinki

The Helsinki Pro Invitational is the final stage, the grand finals, where the world's top 2v2 CS:GO teams compete to decide which team is the Nr 1 in the world. Also, the finalists will get the chance to play against the superstars of G2 Esports , ENCE , OG , Furia and Team Spirit - as well as winning prizes worth over €50,000 . So yes, lots of reasons to follow the International Finals! 🎉 Let's goooo! 🇸🇪🏆

