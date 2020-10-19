Red Bull Solo Q Sweden - the full recap

Give Red Bull Gaming a follow on Facebook - and join our Discord for the latest news regarding our Gaming Sphere!

Over a thousand duelists have battled each other on the Rift in the qualifiers of Red Bull Solo Q . After weeks of intense fighting, we narrowed the numbers down to eight players. The eight best non-professional 1v1 duelists in Sweden . And now, ladies and gentlemen, the National Finals has just taken place at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm - and what a show we got to witness. What a competition! Sweden's League of Legends community sure has a great future.

Our eight finalists:

We highly recommend you to watch it all on our Twitch channel - or read the full recap here 👇 Enjoy!

The quarter-finals

The first match of the day almost felt like the grand final. Last year's winner of the Swedish 1v1 League of Legends competition (and also the previous one before actually) ZiViZ met Cheelm (last year's runner-up), so you knew right from the start that it was going to be a good one. And we were NOT disappointed. Since every match in the Swedish finals was BO3 (best of three), we could savor every moment even more, knowing that mistakes weren't THAT critical. Right, back to the games. First off, we saw ZiViZ's Orianna against Cheelm's Olaf. After an aggressive and, initially, successful start by Cheelm, ZiViZ's patience and calm (and Boots of Speed!) paid off and saw him draw First Blood! as Cheelm had to charge to prevent ZiViZ to reach 100 CS (Creep Score). ZiViZ 1, Cheelm 0.

The next game was almost over before it even started. Or so we would have thought considering the match up. ZiViZ picked Darius against Cheelm's Irelia, which saw the latter going into the game with a heavy disadvantage. However, Cheelm took advantage of ZiViZ's confidence and after an all-in attack, Cheelm was able to secure the First Blood!. 1-1. The next, and last, match of the game saw ZiViZ pick his favored Orianna against Cheelm's Pantheon. A very back-and-forth game with both players taking their turns at chunking down their opponents healths, concluded after Cheelm made a big mistake Teleporting behind ZiViZ's turret to take him by surprise. But to no avail. ZiViZ saw what was about to happen and baited Cheelm into oblivion. ZiViZ 2 - 1 Cheelm .

The Semi-finals

In the first of the Semi-Finals we saw Knast and Topd0g face each other. Both players won their respective Quarter-Finals with the scoreline 2-0 (against phoazz and Doris ), so even beforehand, we knew that these guys were serious contenders. The picks in the first game saw Knast's Tham Kench against Topd0gs Heimerdinger - a fun match up as both champions are quite unorthodox in a 1v1 game mode. Topd0g took the lead early on as Knast had a hard time dealing with Heimerdingers turrets, and quickly taking control of the farming proceedings. Knast didn't really stand a chance though, with Topd0g leading in Level, CS and Health, and tried in a desperate move to caught his opponent off guard, but failed and got himself killed. Not the way you want to start when you're in the Semi-Finals.

If the champion picks in the last game were weird, this game was the opposite. Knast picked Caitlyn with Teleport and Topd0g picked Lulu with Exhaust, both champions who excels in the 1v1 game mode. Caitlyn, of course, equipped with that huge Attack Range might at least favor the former player, on paper. And that was also what we witnessed, Knast chunking down a big portion of Topd0gs health at the top of the game, never really giving him a chance to advance up the lane. Some fine maneuvering from Topd0g, however, almost turned the tide - and both of the glass cannon champions were down to their last bits of health when disaster struck. A game which could've been a real nail biter ended when Topd0g got blocked by his own creeps after successful aggression, a chance that a player of Knast's caliber couldn't go unpunished. And with Caitlyns reach, I think we all know the outcome. Knast 1, Topd0g 1.

In the last game of the match, it was Knast's Morgana against Topd0gs Caitlyn. Another great match up. And oh boy, was this a game of good trades - for both players. The damage count was through the roof and it seemed that skill shots were the only thing that could tip the scale in anyones favor. Knast was the constant aggressor and kept on pushing Topd0g behind his own turret, taking every chance to get that extra gold from the plate. Topd0g, however, played more defensively, focusing on CSs from far away, taking advantage of Caitlyns strengths. In the end though, Topd0g's CS lead forced Knast to get First Blood!, which often is a bad idea when facing a Caitlyn. This proved, like so many times before, to be a bad idea - Knast 1 - 2 Topd0g . Topd0g to the Swedish Grand Finals!

The second Semi-Finals, between ZiViZ and Flilikx , was going to turn into perhaps the biggest (or at least the most shocking) match of the competition. Flilikx had won his previous match in a rather unconvincing 2-1 against vizzyjr , and ZiViZ, with all of his experience, was favored to win the entire competition. But the ball is round and it isn't over until the fat lady sings etc etc. Anyway, the champion picks for the first game was Lucian (ZiViZ) against Kled (Flilikx). The game began with both players pushing heavily. Immediately showing the intent and hunger of these two Semi-Finalists. No one willing to loose an inch of ground to each other. As the game progressed, ZiViZ pushed Flilikx back more and more, forcing the health bar to drop to dangerous levels. However, proving hard to kill, Flilikx managed to equal out the game once again and showed incredible aptitude with his Bear Traps. After another successful push by ZiViZ, the former champion recalled for one last time, tasting victory, surging up the lane to finish off his opponent, having Exhaust ready to go, something happened. A failed push by ZiViZ turned into a counter by Flilikx, chasing Lucian all the way back to his turret and gaining First Blood! before narrowly escaping with 10 HP to left. This is what League of Legends is all about. Incredible action, masterful skill and an ending no one could foresee. ZiViZ 0, Flilikx 1.

In game number two, ZiViZ yet again picked Lucian (Exhaust and Barrier) while Flilikx opted for Tham Kench (Exhaust and Teleport). A fun match up right there. Different from the first game, with the tankier Tham Kench, Flilikx initially soaked up all damage and dared to challenge Lucian in the middle of the lane. But after wave control from ZiViZ of the highest class, the Purifier began to take over the control of the game more and more. Pushed back behind the turret, lagging behind in CSs and already facing a tough task of defeating a ranged champion with a melee champion in 1v1, Flilikx realistically only had one win condition: to go all-in. And guess what? That was precisely what he began to aim for. After a few successful pushes, Flilikx saw that the game was beginning to turn. With a riskier strategy, Flilikx was beginning to recover ZiViZ's gold and CS advantages - but the game was far from over. Both players aimed to take every opportunity they got to end their opponent. And they both were close to First Blood! several times each. In the end, ZiViZ pushed a little bit to hard in attempt to seal the game and exposed himself a little bit to much, wasting his Exhaust, which enabled Flilikx to chase down and knock the 1v1 double-winner out of the competition. 2-0 and Flilikx to the Grand Finals! That's an underdog story right there!

I feel mostly disappointment ... Yes, of course, I want revenge. You'll see more of me. ZiViZ on loosing in the Semi-Finals and the chance of participation next year

The Grand Finals

After much drama, heartbreaks and intense action, only two players were left standing. The friends and scrim partners Flilikx and Topd0g . Both known for picking unorthodox champions - this Grand Finals could've gone either way, it felt. Both knowing everything about each other, the picks, the strats - we were going to observe some League of Legends magic here. From the get-go, several great 1v1 champions were banned by the players, including Heimerdinger, Renekton, Lulu, Darius, Irelia etc. But you know what happens when everyone else are being banned, right? Flilikx picks Tham Kench, of course. Topd0g preferred the much loved ranged champion Tristana. Melee vs Range - again. The first game of the Grand Finals was underway. Initially, both players took a passive stance, waiting for the other to make mistakes. Tristana downing minions from a far, and Tham Kench in the middle of the minion action, not concerned about loosing some of his considerable amount of health. Proceedings saw neither go on top, with similar gold and CS. However, as slow as the game started, as explosive it became when both players began to take risks. A failed Rocket Jump from Topd0g just narrowly let him escape a push from Flilikx, with 30 HP left. And the audience began to smell blood. The players were going for the first win. Both of them buying Boots of Speed, which are essential for the Tham Kench in this match up. However, a successful bait from Topd0g put Flilikx in a bad spot, impossible to escape from, and Topd0g managed to seal the first win of the grand finals. Flilikx 0 - 1 Topd0g.

It's a little bit awkward because we literally know everything about each other, and that's a little bit on the downside for me perhaps. But I'll definitely try to find ways, I got to bring the unexpected. Flilikx on meeting his scrim partner in the Grand Finals

The second game of the match saw Flilikx picking Tham Kench once again (shocker!), against Topd0g's Neeko. A curious match up to start with, but an interesting one. Once again, a slow and careful start from both players, no one willing to risk anything. The mind games were obvious, with skill shots everywhere - clearly a final between two players who really knows each other. It was Flilikx who first broke the deadlock, pushing Topd0g hard for a kill. But with no Magic Mantle it's an uneven piece of work against a Neeko, unless you get a really good trade which, unfortunately for Flilikx, he did not. And the game went into a stalemate once again. After some successful pushing and poking by Topd0g and with his confidence soaring high, Flilikx knew that he only had one chance to get back into the match: an all out push, a First Blood! or nothing. But, Topd0g's knew what was coming, baited and eventually draw First Blood! after an intense fight. Which meant that Topd0g took the game, the match and the entire competition! Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling is our new Red Bull Solo Q Swedish champion!

It feels extremely good. It's a big honor, and I will scrim a lot with my friend Flilikx to be prepared for what's coming. Topd0g on representing Sweden in the International Finals

