“I Never Give Up. Not Once. Not Yet.” How Captains Carry Teams for 24 Hours

I’m very proud of a Swimrun race that lasted nine and a half hours, it was amazing to see what the body can handle. I’m also proud of my recent HYROX race in Stockholm, where I competed in mixed doubles and held a 3:30 min/km running pace. I love running fast, but I value experiences even more, experiences beat times.

Winning the Ultra Trail Madeira 30 km is another highlight some years ago. Crossing the finish line first was an incredible feeling.