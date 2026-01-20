Fitness
“I Never Give Up. Not Once. Not Yet.” How Captains Carry Teams for 24 Hours
Meet Fanny Ahlfors
- Running coach, HYROX coach, Fitness creator
- Competes in HYROX, running & swimrun
- Red Bull 24 Hours 2025 winner
- Instagram: @fanny_josefine
- Tiktok: @fanny_josefine
Welcome back! Second year as team captain – what made you want to return to Red Bull 24 Hours?
Thank you so much, I’m incredibly excited to be back. Red Bull 24 Hours was one of the absolute highlights of last year. It was unbelievably fun, like a 24-hour party on a running track. The energy, the joy, and the team spirit made it an experience I'm so happy to be back!
What lessons are you carrying forward from last year’s race?
The biggest lesson is how important team energy is. Good vibes, laughter, and joy can make a huge difference. I also learned that teams can have very different strategies but still end up running almost the same total distance.
Having experienced 18 hours into the race – how will you keep team morale high when it gets tough?
We’ll stay attentive and really listen to how everyone is feeling. Keeping the mood positive, making sure everyone eats and maintains good energy will be key. Honestly though, 18 hours in doesn’t feel like the toughest part – it’s usually in the middle of the night, when people are tired and low on energy, that’s the hardest. Once you pass that, the finish line suddenly feels close.
Are you using the same concept as last year, or have you upgraded your strategy?
I have four runners returning from last year’s winning team, and we also raced together in the HYROX relay in Stockholm in December. They bring amazing energy, which is crucial. The full strategy will be set once the entire team is in place, but yes, it will definitely be updated. Some things I’ll keep secret for now.
What is your main goal for the race?
First and foremost, to have an incredible time together and experience true running joy. I want everyone to feel like a valued part of the team and that we’re doing this together. If it’s fun, performance usually follows. That said, we also want to run farther than last year and of course, win.
Which of your personal running achievements are you most proud of?
I’m very proud of a Swimrun race that lasted nine and a half hours, it was amazing to see what the body can handle. I’m also proud of my recent HYROX race in Stockholm, where I competed in mixed doubles and held a 3:30 min/km running pace. I love running fast, but I value experiences even more, experiences beat times.
Winning the Ultra Trail Madeira 30 km is another highlight some years ago. Crossing the finish line first was an incredible feeling.
Meet Elin Härkönen
- Personal trainer, online coach and fitness creator
- Competes in HYROX and running
- 2025 Red Bull 24 Hour finisher
- Instagram:@breakitandyouwillmakeit
- TikTok: @breakitandyouwillmakeit
- Snapchat: @breakitmakeit
- Youtube: Break It Make It
- Website: coachelin.se
Welcome back! Second year as team captain – what made you want to return to Red Bull 24 Hours?
I’m incredibly grateful to be a team captain again! It was definitely one of the highlights of last year, and I’m so thankful to be given the opportunity for a second time. I love coaching people beyond what they believe they’re capable of, and that’s a huge part of this crazy challenge. I also have to say that the team spirit in my team last year was absolutely amazing!
What lessons are you carrying forward from last year’s race?
Having a clear “reserve” schedule. If someone doesn’t want to run their assigned slot, is too tired, needs more rest, or in case of injury (hopefully that won’t happen!), it’s important to have a solid backup plan.
Having experienced 18 hours into the race – how will you keep team morale high when it gets tough?
This was actually one of the best parts of the whole 24 hours. It didn’t matter what time it was, once you accept this challenge, you just do what needs to be done. But it’s definitely a TEAM effort. The more we cheer each other on (even in the middle of the night), the better it gets.
Are you using the same concept as last year, or have you upgraded your strategy?
I will definitely make some changes, but I think it’s important to get input from the team to really complete and optimize the strategy.
What’s your goal with the competition?
To give my team an unforgettable experience. Having fun is the main focus.
Which personal running achievements are you most proud of?
My own running? I’d say winning the European Championships in OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) in 2017. It was completely unexpected since I was so new to the sport. But it really showed me that when you love what you do and focus on having fun, success will follow.
Meet Elajjaz
How does it feel to captain a team in Red Bull 24 Hours?
Truth be told I am very nervous but of course very excited about it! I have never done anything like this before, let alone served as captain over ten incredible athletes, some of whom have much more running experience than I do.
What are your superpowers as a team captain?
I'm definitely very stubborn and when I put my mind to something I will get it done!
Have you tackled anything like this before?
I have never done something like this before, but I'm no stranger to grinding the same thing for hours. I've spent countless hours speedrunning different video games trying to finish them faster than anyone else has done. When speedrunning you need to optimise everything and even seconds saved can be the difference between a win and a loss.
I've also finished the Swedish Classic twice. The Swedish Classic consists of long endurance exercises like biking for 15+ hours and 90km cross country skiing in Vasaloppet for example.
When the clock hits 18 hours and legs feel like jelly: how do you keep the energy up and get the team to the finish line?
I'm going to remind people that we don't stop when we're tired, we stop when we are done. And we won't be done until that clock hits 24 hours. It's also important that we are all there for each other when spirits are low and remind ourselves why we are here and what our goal is.
What is your winning strategy: how do you plan to coach the team to get the most out of every participant?
Whatever my team needs, I'll be there. I believe in running 20-30 minute intervals but at a bit higher pace because with 10 people we will hopefully stay fresh enough to keep going.
What are you looking for in your dream team?
What I'm looking for in my teammates is not the most athletic or the one with the most experience, but the people who are determined to see this through no matter what, while also having a good time together.
What is the goal of the competition for you?
The goal for me in this competition is to simply never give up while also taking in the whole experience. Like I mentioned before, this is something I've never done before, and I want to make sure that we all have a good experience with fun memories that we can look back on.
Which personal running achievements are you most proud of?
My running achievements that I'm most proud of is running Lidingöloppet while livestreaming the entire thing. This meant that I had to run a 30km trail run with cameras and batteries strapped to my body which was extremely exhausting but an amazing experience.
Meet Magnus Svinhufvud
- Founder of Stockholm Run Club
- Carpenter & DJ
- Team Captain of the Stockholm Run Club team
- Instagram: @magnussvinhufvud och @stockholmrunclub
How does it feel to captain a team in Red Bull 24 Hours?
It feels super fun. Twenty-four hours on the same treadmill might sound mental, but getting to do it together with a group of friends turns it into an adventure I’m really looking forward to. Same treadmill, same surroundings, highs and lows, six teams going head-to-head. I love it.
What are your superpowers as a team captain?
I believe I’m good at making people feel safe, seen, and motivated - and at keeping spirits high even when things start to drag. I know when it’s time to make decisions, when the energy needs to be lifted, and when it’s best to step back and let the team do their thing.
Have you taken on anything like this before?
Twenty-four hours on a treadmill? No. But I’ve cycled Stockholm to Skåne twice and taken on Kullamannen 100 km, so long-term suffering isn’t new to me, and it’s actually something I find a bit thrilling.
When the clock hits 18 hours and legs feel like jelly: how do you keep the energy up and get the team to the finish line?
That’s when I crack a Red Bull and step into the DJ booth! The volume goes up, I play the best tracks, and hype everyone by reminding them that 75% is already done. Let’s gooo!
What is your winning strategy: how do you plan to coach the team to get the most out of every participant?
To listen to the team. We are 11 different individuals with different strengths, personalities, and qualities. It’s my job to bring those out, assign the right roles, and make everyone believe in themselves and our shared goal.
What is your goal for the competition?
Run smart, run strategically - and run the furthest!
Which running achievements are you most proud of?
Our Musikhjälpen event with Stockholm Run Club a few weeks ago. We did a Backyard Ultra-style event, running 6.7 km per hour for 10 hours, raising 55,000 SEK for children’s right to education. The runners, the engagement, the vibe. It’s a day I’ll never forget.
On a personal level, my first sub-three-hour marathon is what I value the most. It felt like I had wiiiiings that day, and despite the post-race soreness, I don’t think I’ve ever smiled that much!
Meet Joanna Swica
- Fitness creator, entrepreneur, writer
- Running coach & personal trainer
- Team captain of the I Can I Will team
- Instagram: @joannaswica
How does it feel to captain a team in Red Bull 24 Hours?
It’s an absolute adrenaline rush! I’m so hyped to lead the team through 24 hours of grit and glory. It is exactly the kind of challenge I live for. I’m honoured to lead this crew and can’t wait to see what we can achieve when the pressure is on.
What are your superpowers as a team captain?
My superpowers are a mix of tactical structure and “never give up" mentality. I’m a professional running coach, so I know how to analyse the technical side of the race, but my real strength lies in reading people, knowing exactly when to push someone and when to offer a laugh to break the tension. And I also want to have fun, and that is important, to be central part of that kind of energy to the group.
Have you tackled anything like this before?
I have done a desert marathon that really tested my grit. I have done charity run on a track for 12h and also 18h on a cross-trainer at Musikhjälpen. While every 24-hour race is its own beast, this is a new exciting challenge. I’m no stranger to sleep deprivation and pushing physical limits. I thrive in the 'pain cave' and know how to navigate the mental highs and lows that come with long-distance challenges.
When the clock hits 18 hours and legs feel like jelly: how do you keep the energy up and get the team to the finish line?
That’s when the real race starts! My strategy is all about 'micro-wins.' We stop looking at the 24-hour mark and start focusing on the next lap, the next snack, or the next sunrise. I keep the vibes high with a killer playlist, dark humour, and reminding everyone why we signed up for this madness in the first place. LET’S GO TEAM!
What is your winning strategy: how do you plan to coach the team to get the most out of every participant?
Communication and recovery. My strategy is to ensure no one goes 'into the red' too early. I’ll be monitoring everyone’s effort levels like a hawk to make sure we rotate efficiently! It’s about managing the collective engine to keep the pace sustainable, so we have a 'fifth gear' left for the final hours.
What are you looking for in your dream team?
I’m looking for mental toughness with a mixed of endurance runners and speedy fast ones. I need people who are 'team-first' players, who can stay positive when they’re shivering at 3 AM, and who have a 'no-ego' approach to the task. A sense of humour is a mandatory requirement!
What is the goal of the competition for you?
To explore our collective ceiling. I want us to cross that finish line knowing we didn't leave a single percent of effort on the track. If we do that while having the time of our lives and supporting each other through the struggle, that’s a win in my book.
Which personal running achievements are you most proud of?
Beyond my own personal bests and adventures, I am most proud of the community I’ve built through coaching and sharing my training on social media. I have been posting on Instagram for over 10 years, and my main goal is to inspire the belief that we all have a seat at the table. Seeing others conquer distances or challenges they never thought possible is my greatest achievement.
But if we’re talking grit, it’s the races where everything went wrong and I still found a way to the finish line. I never give up. Not once. Not yet.
Meet Christian Andersson
- Team Captain of Nordic Wellness Team
- Competes in Toughest
- Instagram: @therealchristianandersson
How does it feel to captain a team in Red Bull 24 Hours?
It feels incredible and truly energizing! Leading a team in such a unique endurance challenge is both an honour and an opportunity to bring out the best in everyone. I love the idea of steering the ship, setting the tone, and creating an atmosphere where every team member feels motivated and supported. For me, being captain isn’t just about strategy - it’s about inspiring confidence, building unity, and making sure we enjoy every moment of this adventure together.
What are your superpowers as a team captain?
My superpowers are energy, empathy, and resilience. I know how to keep the team motivated, even when fatigue kicks in. I’m great at creating a positive atmosphere, reading the room, and lifting people up when they need it most. I combine mental toughness with encouragement, making sure everyone feels supported and ready to push beyond their limits.
Have you tackled anything like this before?
I’ve never done a 24-hour treadmill challenge, not even close. To be honest, the longest I’ve run on a treadmill before this is 5km. But I’ve competed in endurance events and know what it takes to keep going when things get tough. I train regularly, love pushing boundaries, and thrive in situations that require both physical and mental strength. This challenge excites me because it’s about teamwork and perseverance, two things I value deeply.
When the clock hits 18 hours and legs feel like jelly: how do you keep the energy up and get the team to the finish line?
I’ll keep the energy alive with positivity, humour, and constant encouragement. Music, small rituals, and celebrating every milestone will help us stay focused. I believe in breaking the challenge into smaller wins and reminding everyone why we’re doing this: for a great cause and to prove what’s possible when we work together. I’ll lead by example and make sure no one feels alone in the struggle.
What is your winning strategy: how do you plan to coach the team to get the most out of every participant?
My strategy is simple: clear communication, smart pacing, and mental strength. I’ll make sure everyone knows their role, feels confident, and has the support they need. I’ll encourage short recovery breaks, hydration, and mental resets. Coaching for me means listening, motivating, and helping each person find their “why” when it gets hard. Together, we’ll turn fatigue into fuel.
What are you looking for in your dream team?
I look for positivity, grit, and a team-first attitude. It’s not about being the fastest runner, it’s about resilience, energy, and the ability to lift others up. People who can laugh through the tough moments, stay focused on the goal, and bring good vibes to the group are the ones who make a dream team.
What is the goal of the competition for you?
My goal is to create an unforgettable experience for the team while pushing our limits for a great cause. Of course, I want us to perform at our best, but more importantly, I want us to finish proud, knowing we gave everything and supported each other every step of the way.
Which personal running achievements are you most proud of?
Göteborgsvarvet & Toughest! I’m proud of consistently challenging myself, whether it’s completing long-distance runs, improving my pace, or staying disciplined in training. For me, it’s not just about numbers; it’s about the mindset and commitment to keep growing as an athlete and as a person.