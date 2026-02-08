Welcome to 24 Hours underground - a different kind of running event

When the countdown clock ticked over to show just one hour remaining, the energy in the room kicked in an extra gear. Runners cheered on their teammates, friends and family gathered for that extra morale boost, and adrenaline shot through the roof. With music blasting, it looked more like a running party than a race.

“I’ve never experienced runner’s high until today,” one of the runners exclaimed. It was easy to understand why.

Red Bull 24 Hours is not your average running event. Six teams, one treadmill per team, 24 hours on the clock. The objective is simple: run as far as possible. When time runs out, the team with the most kilometres wins.

And when the clock finally hit 00:00:00, the room erupted in hugs and cheers. After 24 staggering, exhausting, and thrilling hours - and following an incredibly tight battle with Stockholm Run Club - it was last year’s winner, Fanny Ahlfors, who once again led her team to first place.

Team Fanny clocked an astonishing 362.42 km, beating last year’s record distance by 17 km.

Team Fanny wins Red Bull 24 Hours Stockholm 2026 © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Inside Red Bull 24 Hours underground

Returning for a second year, Red Bull 24 Hours brought together 66 runners for a challenge that was as much about teamwork as it was about fast legs. Locked 25 meters underground in Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan’s former reactor hall, the teams had to manage fatigue, motivation and mindset as carefully as running pace.

A historic site: this was Sweden’s first nuclear reactor, in use until 1970 © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

With no natural daylight, it was a tough 24 hours © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool Streamer Elajjaz was both happy and sad when the 24 hours were up © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

All six teams that started made it to the finish line, with less than 34 kilometres separating first place from sixth - a testament to just how competitive the race was from start to finish.

“This was 24 hours of constant focus. Down here underground, there’s no daylight, no breaks - just the team and the next step,” said team captain and fitness creator Fanny Ahlfors after the race.

I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished together. Everyone gave everything, all the way to the finish. Fanny Ahlfors

02 Team Fanny defend the Red Bull 24 Hours title

The fight for the top spot was fierce, with Team Fanny and Team Stockholm Run Club trading places at the top of the leaderboard throughout the race. After a nail-biting day and night, just four kilometers separated the two teams, with Team Fanny ultimately defending their crown.

“After last year, I knew how tight it can get,” Fanny said. “You can be up one moment and down the next, but there’s no point stressing. You stay calm and keep going.”

Fanny Ahlfors takes the last shift to cross the "finish line" © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

Her approach was simple. “My main goal was to make sure everyone had fun - and to win,” she said. “I really listened to the runners on my team, kept the mood high, and adjusted the energy as we went.”

03 Record distances and new friendships

This year’s teams pushed the pace across the board. Four teams surpassed last year’s winning distance of 345 km. Just edging past the mark was Team Elijjaz with 345.05 km, Team Nordic Wellness followed with 346.75 km, Stockholm Run Club secured second place with 358 km, and Team Fanny topped the standings with 362.42 km.

But according to the teams themselves, the results were only part of the story. What stood out most was the camaraderie, the new friendships, and the shared experience of pushing through together.

“This has been incredibly fun,” said Magnus Svinhufvud, team captain and founder of Stockholm Run Club . “Getting to gather a team with people I know, am friends with, but also many new people I didn’t know before - it’s been amazing."

Meeting like this, in this environment, and running as hard as we can for 24 hours. It’s a bit crazy - but so fun. Magnus Svinhufvud

One of many fast runners in the reactor hall © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool Everyone pulled their weight for the team © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

Stockholm Run Club came down to cheer on their team © Richard Ström

Fitness creator Joanna Swica , team leader for I Can I Will, shared a similar perspective. “Our spirits were high the entire time. It was important that everyone rested when they needed to, so they could come back strong,” she said. “There is no ‘I’ in team—everyone gave it everything they had.”

Red Bull 24 Hours is as much about teamwork as it is about a love for running. When those elements come together, fuelled by emotion, late-night sing-alongs, and shared effort, the challenge becomes something more. Six teams entered. Six teams pushed past their limits. And all six made it to the end.

The hype was real © Richard Ström Tiktok & running creator Martin Larsson hosted a 24-hour long live © Richard Ström

Rest & recovery zone © Richard Ström

04 Results:

Team Fanny – 362.42 km Team Stockholm Run Club – 358 km Team Nordic Wellness – 346.75 km Team Elijjaz – 345.05 km Team I Can I Will – 332.97 km Team Elin – 329.16 km