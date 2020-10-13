Team Together - Turning online shopping into online giving.

Like many other entrepreneurs with big dreams, Team Together’s journey begun in their living room. It was in the early days of the warm summer of 2018 when Erik, who at this time was still in High School, came to cross a Red Bull Basement ad on Instagram. It was just one of many similar opportunities that Erik had come across, but he decides to forward it to his friend Nils.

However, to apply to Red Bull Basement was not that apparent for Nils. Since Erik was still studying in High School, he was unable to dedicate himself fully to the process and the application was due in 3 days, so there was little time to evaluate. Still, faced with 72 hours of devoted writing of a killer pitch that would convince the jury, Nils did not back down from the challenge. The ambition was always to be able to work full time with Team Together and with that determination, their application was finished just in time.

The application sounded something like: We want to be able to contribute to football clubs and volunteer associations in Sweden through online shopping. When the consumer shops, Team Together enables the consumer to donate one share of the cost which will help finance a junior football team or a kids' team in basketball.

This is where the story quickly accelerates. The night after applying, Nils received a relieving phone call saying that Team Together has made it to the finals. One week later, Nils and his team are crossing their fingers again. He cannot fully comprehend that it is true when they announce that Team Together is the winners of Red Bull Basement 2018.

When I talk to them over the phone, it has been 2 years since they won. I ask them what their greatest takeaway was and they reply that they were finally able to realize the potential of their ideas. Since they had a big corporation such as Red Bull giving them wings by supporting them with the right tools, they believe that they got that final push to commit 100%. Very often, ideas and dreams are being questioned and crushed by hesitation. In the case of Team Together, the competition was a crucial step towards fully investing and changing their lives.

Unlike 2018, Team Together’s idea has now developed to a bigger perspective of charity. Today, they work together with clients such as Ung Cancer, Fatta, and Djurens Rätt. They have recently launched their own app that will, according to the team themselves, turn online shopping to online giving. Their 2-year vision is to continue being a high valued fundraising tool for charities in Sweden, earn even more support from investors and build a portfolio of known brands that use their services. All this to contribute to a better world.

