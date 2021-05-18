Gaming
Watch the Sweden Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch here!
Watch the entire Swedish Finals here, including pause entertainment from Swebliss, analyzes of the matches and lots more!
WOW! What a thrilling set of matches. The Swedish Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch was everything we had hoped for, and more. Plays that made you gasp, sharp analyzes and professional casting by Dafur and Kreativ, pause entertainment and interviews by Swebliss and, above all, exciting and tight games. Watch it all here: