Swedish Campus Clutch Finals
© Qruxel
esports

Watch the Sweden Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch here!

Watch the entire Swedish Finals here, including pause entertainment from Swebliss, analyzes of the matches and lots more!
Written by Joakim Henningson
Published on
Join in on the fun and be a part of our Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord!
WOW! What a thrilling set of matches. The Swedish Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch was everything we had hoped for, and more. Plays that made you gasp, sharp analyzes and professional casting by Dafur and Kreativ, pause entertainment and interviews by Swebliss and, above all, exciting and tight games. Watch it all here:
Join in on the fun and be a part of our Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord!
esports
Gaming