Red Bull Capture Point - Learn how to take great portraits from a pro

Red Bull Capture Point is a unique competition where you mix gaming with virtual photography. The goal is to capture the most amazing moment within the frame and ruleset of four different perspectives. The first Category, out of four different ones, is New Beginnings , a perspective where you'll take photos in portrait mode.

It can be difficult to take amazing photos if you're not used to photography. There are just so many things to think about. To help you out, we've spoken to a true professional photographer, Elias Gammelgård, who gives his best advice when taking portrait photos. Here's what he said:

Victor Linnér © Elias Gammelgård Red Bull Lådbilsrally 2022 © Elias Gammelgård

It's not easy taking a good portrait - what are your best tips?

If the lighting, colors and environment reflects the person/subject in the image you have a good starting point. So you can try to describe the subject's attitude, style, and his/her story. When you have answered those questions, plan the style of the portrait with all that in mind.

And try to take pictures where your character is close to the camera and where you really see the eyes and the clothing etc. And also the opposite, move further away from your character and get more of the environment in the image. Then you can compare the different images and learn what you prefer.

The passion run high during the competition © Elias Gammelgård Flilikx on the spot © Elias Gammelgård

What are the most common mistakes people do?

I would say that the placement of the person/subject in the image is something you should think about that many new photographers easily miss. For example, if the person is facing the right side of the image, a rule is that you always leave some space in that direction. And the same if they look to the left or up.

For some easy tips on composition you can read about the “the rule of thirds” which easily explain how you can think about placements in the image. Another general thing that is important is to make sure that your subject is not too dark. Try to place your character so they are well lit.

Red Bull Flick was hosted by Daniel Norlin © Elias Gammelgård N0tail at Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm © Elias Gammelgård

How would you transform your real-life knowledge into amazing virtual captures?

If there is a game with a lot of action. Why not try to get some of it in the image. With the character being the center of attention, some action in the background can be a fun thing.

Also, if there is an environment that really reflects your character. Leave some space for it. Like an elf facing the right side of the image where you see the beautiful landscape or maybe an elven city. If you can place your character higher up and get a nice view behind them it can also make for a great portrait. Maybe with the sunset or a moon shining upon them. And remember, as in everything, the more time you spend exploring photography, the more you will learn.

JMR Luna and Kyle © Elias Gammelgård Passions ran high! © Elias Gammelgård

Remember : portraits can be taken in a variety of ways. We've selected a few of Elias' portrait photos in this article to show you how to get it done. Be creative, think outside the box and have FUN! Happy hunting for those awesome captures and moments!

