Red Bull Flick Sweden - The full recap

Wow, what a weekend! What a competition! It had it all: Cinderella stories, aim-stars, fall of giants, comebacks and a great frickin' grand finals. In the end, underdogs MagicDuo took home the win and are now crowned the champions of Red Bull Flick Sweden after an incredibly tight grand final. But more on that later, we got a few other things to talk about before we get to the last game. If you didn't catch the competition - or just want a recap - we highly recommend you to watch all the action here - or read about the games here 👇

The Quarter Finals

FALKN - Only Ville - 2-1

One of the two beforehand favorites, FALKN , with the star line-up of sOren and infn battled it out with Only Ville's villelover and Quidez in a tight opening set of maps. Only Ville managed to snatch the victory on the first map, Garden , thanks to awesome plays from villelover . On the next map, Castle , Only Ville initially stood firm but failed to convert their opportunities. In the end, the professionalism of FALKN won the match and we got a tie. 1-1 . The next map would decide which team went through to the semis. Speedway was the last and deciding map. With its ramps and "teleports" the map is a fast one, heavily reliant upon quick reflexes and fast aim. And fast was what we got. Even though FALKN dominated the statistics and won with 3-0, the map could've swung in anyones favor as both sides played well. However, FALKN proved to be a little bit more experienced and calm and therefore won an overall enjoyable set of maps.

2-1 - Winner FALKN

MagicDuo - Koppxd

The underdogs MagicDuo with bocaz and Ryberg met the other beforehand favorites, Koppxd , with the well-known players s1ck-- and, perhaps the most famous player of the entire finals, PALM1 . With such experienced players, many believed this game to be a walk in the park for Koppxd . How wrong they were. MagicDuo proved their skills immediately on the blocked off and heavily terrained map Castle , making the most out of boxes and obstacles to frustrate Koppxd , and force them to play the way they wanted them to. 1-0 . Next map up was Garden . A quite open map which enables skills in aiming to dominate proceedings. MagicDuo again played defensively compared to the more attacking-minded Koppxd , and this time PALM1 and s1ck-- showed their synergy and careful planning to brush off MagicDuo . 1-1 . Another game tied. Only one team could reach the semis. The last map, Speedway , it would be a showdown. On paper, a map which should've played in Koppxd's favor. But: the tactics of MagicDuo were on point and with Ryberg playing like someone possessed, the underdogs won the map and thereby the game. Hunger proved to be more important than experience.

2-1 - Winner MagicDuo

Xethia - Chips elr kaka

Xethia's Entr1- and v4rti played against Chips elr Kaka's lolz1e- and forcetolive in the third quarter finals. Both experienced teams who performed brilliantly in the qualifiers. Also, at least beforehand slightly more equal teams on paper than in previous games. Like the last game, the teams picked Garden , Castle and Speedway . First out the popular Garden was chosen to be the initial battleground for the two teams to Hold on to the Flag. And like many of the previous maps, this was a tight fight. Both teams fought hard for domination and in the end only a mistake in the dying seconds made by Chips elr Kaka could separate the two sides. 1-0 Xethia . Next map was Castle . This time around the map was almost over before it even began. The tactical masterclass of Xethia didn't let Chips elr Kaka room to breath and the former made the latter constantly chase. Xethia didn't put a foot wrong and with superior tactics, the map and the game was won. Xethia to the semi finals.

2-0 - Winner Xethia

Zlaten Dab - PepsiMax

The last game of the quarter finals stood between Zlaten Dab and PepsiMax . Like all of the teams that made quarter finals, these ones performed wonders in the qualifiers and deserves praise. Especially since the maps and format are new. Anyhow, lets talk about the game. The ever popular Garden started off the game and we saw action from the get-go. The man to watch was Zlaten Dab's L00m1 who got kill after kill from his vantage points, looking down and keeping eyes on the site. Together with his teammate Boll123 , they dominated Heedish and Ludwiig1 and saw off the competition quite comfortably. 1-0 .

On the next map, Matrix , Zlaten Dab continued with their impressive synergy, stealing frags whenever they could. The map Matrix offers teleportation, vantage points and wallhugging, well, walls - something both teams took advantage of. The second map of the game was more even. PepsiMax proved much more capable this time around. However, after a tight set of rounds with more than a few moments of nail-biting action and a kill-when-he-wants Ludwiig1 who collected over 100 frags, Zlaten Dab's teamwork was just to much for their opponents. Tactics and teamwork over frags seems to be the magic recipe for Red Bull Flick.

2-0 - Winner Zlaten Dab

The Semi Finals

FALKN - MagicDuo

Wow. Talk about drama. The tournament favorites FALKN against the underdogs MagicDuo might've looked liked an easy-peasy game for the favorites beforehand, right? Well, esports can and will surprise you. Map smarts and tactics against experience and skills. Who'll win? The teams chose Speedway , Himalaya and Castle as the maps for the first semi finals. Speedway was the map for the first match, and boy, this was a tight affair. FALKN dominated initially and we think that everyone who saw the match counted on an easy victory. However, MagicDuo grew into the game more and more. Took a few seconds of the flag every now and then, got into better positions and red the opponents moves better and better. Slow and steady wins the race they say, and on this map, it was true. MagicDuo 1 FALKN 0 .

The next map was Himalaya . And this time around, FALKN reallyshowcased their incredible skills. They easily won space, found their positions and showed MagicDuo why they are renowned players in the CS:GO community. sOren dictated play and it was never any doubt who deserved the win. 1-1 . The deciding map, Castle , was to be the showdown. However, we saw nothing of the dominance, collectedness and experience that FALKN showed on the previous map. No showdown happened. We all thought that it would be an incredibly tight and even game. Instead we saw the hungrier MagicDuo excel and completely destroy FALKN . 2-1 to MagicDuo and the Cinderella story continues into the grand finals. Thrilling stuff!

1-2 - Winner MagicDuo

Xethia - Zlaten Dab

The tacticians Xethia against the teamwork and understanding of Zlaten Dab was the second semi finals of the day. Both great teams, but only one could continue into the grand finals. The important first match was to be decided on Garden . Right off the bat, L00m1 dominated the vantage points and Boll123 controlled the site. The first round was over in mere seconds. It doesn't matter how good your tactics are if you can't catch your opponent. Zlaten Dab exposed the normally calm and collected Xethia from every angle. This was a game to forget for Xethia . 0-1 . Speedway was up next. The map quickly became one of the favorites because of the fast entry into the site. Perfect for teams with good teamwork, where one player can dive into the site to wreak havoc, while the other stands from afar, picking off the opposition. And this is just what Zlaten Dab did. L00m1 sharpshooting at every opportunity and Boll123 controlling the site. Even though Xethia staged a few comebacks, and even made it into a tighter map than first thought due to good trades, Zlaten Dab resisted the late onslaught and got the win.

0-2 - Winner Zlaten Dab

The Grand Finals

MagicDuo - Zlaten Dab

If the semi finals were a testimony of a great competition, the grand finals were something else. Two teams that few believed in among bigger and more well-known names on other teams, MagicDuo and Zlaten Dab both won their quarter- respectively semi finals deservingly. Great teamwork, map smarts and aims took them to the grand finals. Zlaten Dab with dominating displays, winning 2-0 in both showings, while giant slayers MagicDuo won against both of the beforehand favorites: FALKN and Koppxd . The grand finals couldn't be anything less than epic. As with the previous games, MagicDuo came into the grand finals as underdogs. After all, Zlaten Dab hadn't lost a single map. Well, lets see what happens. Let the gaming begin!

In the grand finals, with Bo5, potentially all of the maps could feature. Drawing out the strengths and the weaknesses of the teams. Speaking of strengths and weaknesses, the first map of the grand finals was Garden . A map where Zlaten Dab previously performed excellently. Yet again, the trade-offs and swaps of Boll123 and L00m1 produced a wonderful display, controlling the map and winning a majority of the crucial duels. After an impressive display, Zlaten Dab won the first game of the grand finals. 0-1 . Next up, Castle , perhaps the most tactical of the map, drawing upon the strengths of MagicDuo . And correctly, immediately we saw a totally different team. Ryberg was Godlike, producing kill after kill, constantly harassing Zlaten Dab , making sure that the build-up plays kept being interrupted. Boll123 and L00m1 did make things more even and showed flashes of a comeback, but in the end, it was no question. MagicDuo won the map and tied the game. 1-1 .

Matrix was up next, together with Himalaya the most uncommon map in the finals. Following impressive displays on the map, Zlaten Dab began with obvious confidence and took the lead early on. Finding spaces and exposing MagicDuo at every opportunity. L00m1 did an excellent job on the site, showing yet again how good Zlaten Dab swapped roles seamlessly. The impressive teamwork led to the victory, even though MagicDuo almost snatched it after growing into the game more and more. A tight game which gave promises of more to come. 1-2 . Speedway up next. All could be decided on this map. Right after the start, it was obvious that this was a match between the best KDers of the tournament: Ryberg and L00m1 . Kills, frags and frallor, the map truly became a battle of aim. This was a showdown between the potential MVPs. Arguably the map with the most backs and forth's, Zlaten Dabs just narrowlyseemed to take the win, and the entire competition. But, bocaz's heroic displays on site and the Godlike aim of Ryberg staged a comeback. After a double kill on Zlaten Dabs , MagicDuo finally managed to turn the game in their favor and snatched a famous win. 2-2 with one FINAL map to play.

One match more to play on the map that would decide it all, Himalaya . The most random of maps. The nail-biter of nail-biting. Both teams seemed calmer than the people watching it live. Both teams displaying professionalism that can be admired. In contrast to the chaos from the last game, this one seemed more tactical, more opportunistic. The lead switched back and forth several times and it was impossible to tell the two sides apart. Impossible to predict the winner. Until bocaz stepped forward to show who's boss. This was bocaz's time to shine. After an incredible tournament by his teammate Ryberg , bocaz stepped up when he was needed the most and secured the win for MagicDuo . Zlaten Dab had an amazing tournament and would've been a deserved winner - but in the end, it can only be one. Now, LETS CHEER FOR MAGICDUO ! Best of luck in the European Pro Invitational !

3-2 - Winner MagicDuo