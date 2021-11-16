These are our Red Bull Flick Sweden winners!

Gaming
GamerLegion 🥇. Heho 🥈. Bagcibrothers 🥉. The top three Swedish teams that are going to represent Sweden in the international finals of Red Bull Flick in Helsinki, Finland. After weeks of qualifiers and a Swedish finals filled to the brim with action, it's time for the grande finale, the international tournament - Helsinki Pro Invitational. We talked to the finalists GamerLegion and Heho. Here's what they said:
01
GamerLegion 🥇
What are your thoughts on Red Bull Flick?
We really liked the format, and the finals day at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere was amazing. Great event and a great experience. We thoroughly enjoyed the entire concept. It was an amazing feeling to play a LAN again. We’re looking forwards to Finland and hope to have a good time!
What are your thoughts on Helsinki Pro Invitational?
We’re looking forwards to play the Flick mode of CS:GO. It’s both highly competitive and really fun! Our aim, and hope, is that we’re going far in the tournament since we are high ranked players and play on a high level. We’re also looking forwards to how the other teams have fared, in the international competition, and to play the maps again.
How have you prepared for Finland?
We’re traveling to Helsinki from a bootcamp in Germany, so we will be switched on, in a competitive state of mind. We’re just focusing on having a good time and doing our thing.
How was the Swedish Final against Heho?
The Final had lots of emotions. We were chocked of how good Heho were and their level of competitiveness. They knew the maps and were proficient at the Red Bull Flick mechanics and format. A really fun and intensive Final. Heho played with their hearts out!
02
Heho 🥈
What are your thoughts on Red Bull Flick?
We haven't participated in many tournaments, and none of them major. So, Red Bull Flick has easily been the best one, by far! Maps that are extremely well-made and a very fun concept makes the tournament great, and fun for us who's aim isn't top class! It was very shocking for us to firstly, qualify for the Swedish finals, and secondly, go all the way to the final against GamerLegion. Shocking but amazingly fun!
What are your thoughts on Helsinki Pro Invitational?
We are feeling a bit tense before heading off for Finland, actually. But we are also looking forward to a weekend full of fun! We think that it's going to be very hard for us to win everything... But Sweden overall have a good chance! The other teams are amazing.
How was the final against GamerLegion? And what do you think of Bagcibrothers?
We've met GamerLegion a couple of times now. Incredibly fast, with great aim and skill. You have to think twice before you meet them in a duel. Bagcibrothers seem to be really good as well. We haven't actually met them, but what we've seen they can be compared to GamerLegion in terms of skill.
03
Bagcibrothers 🥉
Have a great time in Helsinki, boys! We're all wishing you good luck! 🇸🇪🎉🏆
