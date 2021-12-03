Smash Summit 12 at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm

Gaming
The Smash Summit 12 is on the horizon and happily, for our Melee fans, we're going to show all the action from the Super Smash Bros competition on our massive 325 inch screen at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm on Friday 10th. The event starts at 18:00, but you're very welcome to arrive earlier and play some games, hang out with friends or just chill out before all the explosive matches. Also, Sweden's 🇸🇪 own Pipsqueak and Leffen will participate in the Summit, as well as Red Bull's aMSa and Mang0 - be ready to cheer them on! 🏆
Thanks for supporting me at the Summit, where I'll hopefully beat all the cocky US players. Gonna think about you after every win ❤️ and I'm going to prove that EU isn't washed, despite what Leffen says 😉 I'll try to make you proud!
But what are we going to do between the matches? Fear not, the Super Smash Bros Melee community Smash i Stockholm will make sure that all of you Melee aficionados can enjoy your favorite game at the Sphere on up to five monitors! Maybe a mini Super Smash Summit is going to be held - who knows? If you'll come, you'll find out 😉
A look at our Gaming Sphere ❤️👇
One-take drone clip from Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm
So, what is Smash Summit 12? The Smash Summit is a Major tournament where the world's best Super Smash Bros Melee players compete against each other in order to crown the best Melee player in the world! The Summit was held for the first time in 2015 and is usually held twice a year. The prize pool is nearly €40,000 in this year's tournament, so except for the honor of being the world's best player, you can bet that these competitors also wants to take home that money and will smash the crap out of those buttons! See you at the Gaming Sphere! 🎉🔥
