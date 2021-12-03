Smash Summit 12 at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm

So, what is Smash Summit 12? The Smash Summit is a Major tournament where the world's best Super Smash Bros Melee players compete against each other in order to crown the best Melee player in the world! The Summit was held for the first time in 2015 and is usually held twice a year. The prize pool is nearly €40,000 in this year's tournament, so except for the honor of being the world's best player, you can bet that these competitors also wants to take home that money and will smash the crap out of those buttons! See you at the Gaming Sphere ! 🎉🔥