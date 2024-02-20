How Red Bull GIBAWAY levelled up the gaming experience

Wow. Let’s just say – LAN parties are making a comeback! Kicking off the first ever Red Bull GIBAWAY was a star-packed line-up, fun tournaments, tons of activities and, of course, lots and lots of gaming. With a luxurious venue, tasty food and a final eve pool party, the weekend took gaming to a whole new level. Here’s what went down.

A whole floor at Jacy'z was exclusively booked out for gaming © vexanie All gaming events should come with a pool party, right? © vexanie

01 It was high-end, all-inclusive, with a cherry on top

Think all-inclusive means a couple of triangle cheese-and-cucumber-sandwiches and a free drink? Nah, you better think again.

A Red Bull GIBAWAY ticket did not just get you access to the whole gaming floor with a personally dedicated gaming space, it also got each participant a PC, a monitor, a hotel stay, fancy meals and access to all the event activates throughout the weekend, including personal training sessions and music performances. All you had to do was show up and enjoy the show, so to speak. Not surprisingly the event was sold-out for weeks ahead.

Not just a LAN, there were plenty of spots set up for other games © vexanie How about this for a weekend setup? © vexanie

02 It was the ultimate LAN party!

People came for the gaming. It might sound like a ridiculous thing to say but hear us out. With all the hype around an all-inclusive venue, celebs and cool on-site experiences it was still the gaming, the LAN itself, that had the biggest pull. Arriving on Friday participants got right down to it, gaming throughout the evening and well into the night. Saturday and Sunday all the same.

CS, DOTA, Fall Guy... it was all going down © vexanie

Ellenvy didn't just come for a workout session © vexanie Greekazo in the house © vexanie

03 The tournaments were all the rave

The weekend had plenty of different tournaments and people were here for it. The biggest two were of course DOTA and CS2 with loads of players getting involved. The group stages started already on Friday afternoon and evening with the grand finales on Saturday afternoon. After plenty of intense and exciting rounds and tight competition, it was team BOOMERDEMONS who grabbed the win in CS and team TIDSLANDET who walked away with the big W in DOTA.

friberg, olofkajbjer and f0rest from BOOMERDEMONS making it happen © vexanie

04 You could workout with top level athletes

Does limbering up before a LAN session sound like a good idea? Well, the participants definitely thought so as two of the most popular events off the weekend was the Saturday morning workout with Ellen Åkesson , aka Ellenvy, and the lesson with Long Drive professional Emil Rosberg .

Ellen, a fitness expert and competitor as well as a dedicated gamer, took the participants through a sweaty and exciting workout in the morning, showed Yousif Jawad who’s boss at arm wrestling before joining in on the gaming activities herself.

"It was so much fun to host the workout session during the event. I was very impressed by the participants and their enthusiasm, they pushed really hard!", Elmina said after the event.

Getting the juices flowing before of a big day of gaming © vexanie

Emil Rosberg teaching you the perfect swing © vexanie It's a very casual and positive vibe here this weekend. Everyone just seems really happy - you feel very welcome. Emil Rosberg

05 You could lose a game against Young Ninjas, a36 and Greekazo

Well, you could of course win too, but that proved impossible when NIP’s development team Young Ninjas joined forces with two of Sweden’s leading rap artists a36 and Greekazo . But it’s not too shabby to tell you mates that you lost a game that star packed squad isn’t?

Young Ninjas on the Pyjama Party stream © vexanie

Rap artist a36 came to perform, but stayed for the gaming? © vexanie Imagine telling your mates you played against a36, greekazo + Young Ninjas © vexanie

06 The pool party was the ultimate showdown

When Daniel Norlin starts spinning plates and Greekazo grabs the microphone to throw a few bars, you know the pool party has just been upped a level. Saturday night’s exclusive pool party was the final touch to an eventful day with people enjoying drinks, music and a cannon ball splash or two. A pretty spectacular way to finish off two big days of gaming.

How about this for a pool party finale? © vexanie