© Adam Klingeteg
Basketball
Kungsträdgården turns it on for the world’s biggest street ball tournament
Winners, pictures and recap - check out what went down when Red Bull Half Court came to Stockholm.
Intense games, good vibes and two colourful pitches transformed Kungsträdgården in Stockholm City into a basketball party over the weekend. It’s the first time Red Bull Half Court, a global street ball tournament, comes to Sweden and it’s safe to say that the fast-paced 3-on-3 concept went down a treat. Both with the players and the spectators. The fact that the winning teams get to represent Sweden in the world final in Cairo later on this year, added just the right amount of spice to the games, with teams going all in, until the very last second.
Friday afternoon saw a tight and tough qualifying event where the teams Lallish, MIB, Babas and Storm came out on top to go through to Saturday’s big showdown. The other four - PWO, Supercoola Laget, Guns n Buckets and Knatte, Fnatte och Tjatte - had already qualified a few weeks ago at the first event in Tensta.
Streetball is different from “normal” basketball as you play three on three, rather than five, on a smaller court. Games only last 10 minutes, which makes the whole concept very fast, and intense with plenty of quick turnarounds. A great spectator sport, which people seemed to catch on to as the weekend went by. Crowds grew bigger, creating a nice, exciting vibe for Saturday’s final where the top eight male and female teams fought for the prestigious win in a bunch of punchy games.
Bandana Split played strong and consistent throughout the day to take home the big “W” in the women’s. Their team consisted of experienced basketball players, who although they’d never played as a team before, quickly adapted to the game and each other.
“It feels so good! We had a couple of fouls but did what we’re good at and won. I love playing street ball and I’m so excited to go to Cairo”, Evelyn’s teammate Amanda Tivenius added.
“We developed our game throughout the tournament - tried to get a feel for the play as well as each other. We had good tactics and a fast play. The final was the hardest for sure, as our opponents were more physical than the other teams”, Evelyn Ovner from Bandana Split said after the game.
On the men’s side, things really heated up for the final, which ended up being the most intense and nerve-thrilling game of them all. Babas were looking strong all day and were the favourites heading into the final. PWO, however, had other plans. After a super tight game, PWO managed to score with just 10 seconds to go, drawing the game at 6-6. They then went on to score the first bucket in the added time which gave them a well-deserved underdog win.
“It’s really fun. I’ve never played 3x3 before but now that I’ve been introduced to it I love it. I will enter every tournament there is from now on”, Amund Morin from PWO said after the game.
Both winning teams will be heading to the World Final in Cairo, Egypt in September, where teams from 28 other countries are waiting. A tough and exciting challenge, and we can’t wait to follow their journey this autumn.