5 reasons why Tensta’s Red Bull Half Court Qualifier was awesome
Find out what happened during Sweden’s first-ever qualifier event in Red Bull Half Court in Tensta.
The Red Bull Half Court Qualifier came to Tensta on Saturday 6th of June, hosting the first-ever qualifier event in Sweden. Ten excited teams battled it out for the opportunity to play in the national finals in Kungsträdgården later this month, where the winners will get to represent Sweden at the World Final in Egypt in September. Fired up and ready to take on the challenge, all teams put up a good fight creating an exciting and very tight first Qualifier round.
Keep reading to find out exactly what went down!
01
An exciting format with fast, tight games meant no win came easy
They say that streetball is an exciting format and the players from the Tensta Qualifier definitely put on a show with tight games where every point was hard-fought. The pace and level of play was extremely high throughout and no win came easy, not even for the winners PWO, who almost lost it in the group play but came back strong to take an impressive 20-14 win in the finals against the talent and physically bigger team Supercoola Laget.
We totally understand why this format has become an international success. Three on three players on a smaller court with games only lasting 10 minutes (or first team to 21 points) creates fast, physical games with bucket loads of points. It’s not just an exciting format to play, but also to watch. Tensta is the optimal proof of that with no team outclassing the other and every game fought until the very end. Spectators were treated to some quick turnarounds, a surprisingly big number of slam dunks and even the odd alley-oops.
02
PWO used the “Own Your Court” bonus to move forward
Despite winning by a large margin in the finals, the road to success started out a little bumpy for PWO. Losing a game in the group play to the team Guns n Buckets meant that they needed the Own your Court bonus points to win their group. Luckily they managed to grab the 6 extra points and move on, winning against SRB in the quarter-finals and an impressive 19-9 against Knatte, Fnatte & Tjatte in the semis.
Elias Weibert from PWO stood out on court all day showing off both speed and agility, scoring multiple slam dunks and even a couple of alley-oops. He was stoked with the day and enjoyed playing the 3x3 format:
“We started off a bit slow and took some stupid shots. But the more we got into the game, the more we got up to speed and could control it. It’s actually a big difference compared to playing five on five. There is more focus on the defense when you are three because if you lose one on one, there is no extra help”, Weiberg said after the game.
03
Supercoola Laget impressed in the group play
For a long time it looked like the team Supercoola Laget would be unbeatable coming away with the highest score in the group play. A strong defense, tall players and a powerful hoop play, played to their advantage. However, they skimmed through the quarter-final with the smallest of margins, beating RTW by a mere 11-10. And in the semi they only just got through after playing a foul-intense game, giving away a lot of penalty shots to their opponents Guns n Buckets.
“We struggled to find flow in our play and eventually ended up having a foul problem, getting too many penally shots against us. It will be important for us to nail our shots in the Swedish final. But we’ve had a great time here today. The 3on3 format is fun and there’s been loads of spectators and a good vibe all day”, Salah Ibrahim from Supercoola Laget said after the final.
04
Players were treated to sunshine and an excited crowd
With rain on the forecast ahead of Saturday’s Qualifier event everyone was pleasantly surprised by the blue skies and sunshine that greeted players at Elinsborg IP in the heart of Tensta. With it being the first-ever Half Court Qualifier event hosted on Swedish ground, people were excited to catch a glimpse of the action and crowds filled up the stands. It made for an amazing vibe having spectators there to cheer on the players and enjoy the action unfold.
05
Four teams are through to the Swedish Final in Kungsträdgården
Four teams from the Tensta Qualifier event have made it through to the big national final that will be held in Kungsträdgården on June 18th.
- PWO
- Supercoola Laget
- Guns n Buckets
- Knatte, Fnatte & Tjatte
The remaining teams for the final will qualify during the second Qualifier event held on the 17th of June in Kungsträdgården. Sounds like fun? It's not yet too late to register your team - click here.