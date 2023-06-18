Sweden's best players take on the world’s biggest street ball tournament

Intense games, good vibes and two colourful pitches transformed Banan-kompaniet in Frihamnen in Stockholm into a streetball party over the weekend. For the second year in a row the world’s biggest streetball tournament, Red Bull Half Court , touched down in Sweden. After intense qualifier events in Göteborg, Luleå and Tensta this spring, the best teams met this Saturday on specially built pitches in the harbour of Frihamnen. With the winners getting to represent Sweden in the world final in Serbia later this autumn, it was all to play for as the teams went head to head, battling it out until the very last buckets. In the end, it was Bananda Split who grabbed the win in the women’s for the 2nd year running, and Hoop Dreams who took the big W in the men’s.

In streetball, 3 on 3 players meet on half a court © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool It makes for intense 10-minute games full of energy and points © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Half Court is the world's biggest streetball tournament, tipping off in over 30 countries worldwide. The tournament came to Sweden for the first in 2022 and has become an awesome opportunity for 3on3 players all over the country to meet and face off in exciting games. 3on3, or streetball as it’s also known as, is different from “normal” basketball as you play three on three, rather than five, on half a court and against the same basket. Games only last 10 minutes, which makes the whole concept very fast, and intense with plenty of quick turnarounds. Making it both fun to play as well as watch from the sidelines.

High energy levels in every game make it exciting to watch © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Bandana Split are Swedish winners for a 2nd year in a row

In the women’s, last year’s winners Bandana Split were one of the pre-tipped favourites and they showed that they meant business from the get-go playing smart, tactical and with high intensity. After making it through a tough semi-final they got to meet Swish in the final. Bandana Split took the lead early on and when the whistle finally blew after 10 minutes, they could celebrate another year of being Swedish Red Bull Half Court winners.

Bandana Split, winners for a 2nd year running © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

“So freaking nice - it’s time for revenge in Serbia”, Evelyn Ovner exclaims after the game and her teammates Estelle Centerstam, Amanda Tivenius and Emelie Ånäs agree. “We played tougher than we’ve played before, with more intensity and we made sure to debrief after every game: this we did good so let’s keep doing it, this we did bad so let’s stop that”, they all say.

Having players that could do a bit of everything, defend, attack and shoot, was a strength they had as a team and what ultimately landed them the win. As well as playing tough defense and offense. “Whoever was hot took the lead and the rest followed”. On what they think of 3on3 it’s pretty clear that they are big fans: “We love it. It’s so much fun!” they all exclaim in unison.

Two colourful pitches lighting up Banan-kompaniet © Richard Ström 3on3 are tough games where every move, and point scored, are vital © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

Finding space on a small court is not all that easy © Richard Ström 3on3 means you play defense and offense at the same time © Richard Ström

The team did well at the world final last year, making the quarter-finals. This year though, they want even more. Estelle explains: “It’s so freaking fun to be in the world final again. We want revenge as we’re a little bit disappointed on how it ended last year. This time we’re going to get through the quarter-final!”.

02 Hoop Dreams take the win despite being one man down

In the men’s, it was Hoop Dreams who, after some intense games as well as a high-energy game in the final against 3ND , took the win and the spot in the world final. The team is made up of Samme Unger Njie, Elias Weibert, Leonard Halling-ibo and Stilianos Chatziathanasiou who all play basketball at a high level.

Hoop Dreams ready to take the fight to the world final © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite their background within the sport, the win didn’t come easy for the team who unfortunately lost one of their team members to an injury early on in the day and had to fight hard until the very last second. A stoked but knackered Leonard Halling-Ibo explains after the big day is done and dusted: “We had a game plan for the day but then as one of our players got injuried we kind of just had to keep fighting the three of us that remained. The game plan went out the window and we just played with our heart”.

A tactic that seemed to work well for the players, who admit that the final was by far the toughest game: “All of us were dead by then and the team we met were really good and played with lots of energy. We simply had to dig deep and match their energy and play tough.”

Big games and big moves during the national final in Stockholm © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool You've to play defence and offence at the same time © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

High flying games going down © Richard Ström

Now they’re excited for the big final in Serbia this autumn, where they aim high.

“Of courser we go there to win”, Leonardo says and laughs “but we’ll see how it goes. There’ll be plenty of really good teams there and the games will be on a whole other level. We’ll have to rest up and prepare ourselves before then for sure”.

The world final is going down in September in Belgrade, Serbia. Keep your eyes peeled for more information closer to the time.

See you at the world final! © Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool