The Ins and Outs of Homerun 2022 in Åre

Homerun 2022 goes off at 19:00 on Sunday, April 17. To make the most out of it, we invite you to participate in important info, rules, and how-tos.

1 min Red Bull Homerun Teaser

The forecast looks promising, there are no clouds in sight, and most importantly, 500 batshit crazy participants are right now rigging their gear for the finest race of the winter!

#1 Rulebook

First things first, there's a rulebook. We suggest you read it thoroughly to avoid catching an edge on race day if you're in the race. If you're not in the race - read it anyway!

#2 Keep track of time

After the lifts have closed, the competition starts at 19.00 from the top of Åreskutan, Kabin berg. To be in the race, you need to catch the last lift up to Åreskutan at 18.00 - do NOT be late!

You can pick out your vests at Stjärntorget by Timmerstugan on:

Saturday: 10.00-18.00

Sunday: We will release Unclaimed vests at 09.00. First come, first serve!

#3 The afterparty

Timmerstugan is the place for the afterparty. As you know, Participants can cruise right in. If you're not wearing a west - be advised that you're probably going to have to be early on sight to secure entrance to the party. We won't further detail why you need to be on time; you'll understand why once you get there.

#4 All things Homerun

We understand that some ladies and gents out there have simply forgotten how to homerun in the best way possible. After all, it's been three years since the last time. Luckily, we got you covered.

