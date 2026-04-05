Competitors dash from the snowy start line at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, capturing the high-energy spirit and competitive adrenaline of this unique Red Bull winter event
© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool
Skiing

Mass Start Mayhem: 500 Riders Go Full Send in Åre

500 riders, wild weather and full speed madness as Red Bull Homerun celebrates 15 years in Åre.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Homerun 2026

500 boarders and skiers sprint from a starting line to strap in and throw themselves down the mountain, finishing at the best Après party of the season. Welcome to the craziest race of the season!

SwedenÅre, Sweden
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    15 years of Red Bull Homerun madness
  2. 2
    Weather chaos and legends on the start line
  3. 3
    Fastest time of the day
  4. 4
    First timers steal the show
  5. 5
    Best Dressed with extra flair and age
  6. 6
    Full results
Snow, wind and 500 people ready to sprint in ski boots. Yep, it can only mean one thing. Red Bull Homerun is back.
Easter Sunday in Åre means mass start racing and crazy costumes and this year was no exception. Red Bull Homerun 2026 saw 500 excited skiers and snowboarders hurl themselves down Åreskutan in pursuit of everlasting glory. Some came on the fastest skis possible, others in the most amazing and awkward costumes ever seen on the slopes.
The 15th edition of Red Bull Homerun was a glorious mix of bad weather, high spirits and high speed racing.
Watch the recap over on Sportbladet.
Skiers gear up with excitement at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, showing team spirit on the snowy slopes for this adrenaline-fuelled Red Bull event

The thrill of Red Bull Homerun

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Participants dressed in quirky, pizza-themed costumes at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, adding fun and flair to the winter event

The costumes were next level this year

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Jon Olsson gears up at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, energising the snowy slopes with dynamic style as a crowd of fans watches the action-packed event

Jon Olsson returned for a bit of Red Bull Homerun nostalgia

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

01

15 years of Red Bull Homerun madness

Red Bull Homerun has become as much a part of Easter as the Easter Bunny and chocolate eggs in Sweden. This year marked the 15th edition of the popular ski and snowboard event that started in Åre a decade and a half ago.
Red Bull Homerun is a mass start race where 500 riders sprint to their gear, clip in and charge full speed down the mountain. First across the line wins.
But it is not just about speed. It is about wild costumes, electric atmosphere and finishing at one of the best après ski parties of the season. Some race to win. Others for Best Dressed. Many simply come for the adrenaline rush of racing alongside 499 others, all at once.
Skiers dash through heavy snowfall during Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden

Racers charge down Åre's slopes

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

At Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, participants dash through snowy conditions in playful car costumes

Red Bull Homerun is all about costumes

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

Snowboarders and skiers gear up for the 2026 Red Bull Homerun event in Åre, Sweden

And having a good time!

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

02

Weather chaos and legends on the start line

Red Bull Homerun 2026 was wet, wild and unforgettable. Heavy snowfall, whiteout conditions and strong winds made -9°C feel more like -29°C. Despite the extreme weather, spirits remained high among both participants and spectators. The weather, however, forced a new start further down the mountain, but that did not slow anyone down. If anything, it made things even more intense.
This year’s start line had a bit of everything. Former Red Bull Homerun winner Jon Olsson returned to the race. The Swedish freeski icon and YouTuber, who spent recent years skiing with his kids, came back for another taste of Homerun madness and proved he still has his tuck dialled.
Jon Olsson speeds through snowy slopes at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, mastering challenging conditions and embodying Red Bull's adrenaline-fuelled spirit

Jon Olsson charging at Red Bull Homerun

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Freeride World Tour champion Kristofer Turdell was also among the pre race favourites, but this year was not his year.
Former professional ice hockey player Dick Axelsson had more modest expectations. Arguably the most nervous person at the start, he battled both leg cramps and lactic acid on his way down before stumbling across the finish line. After a few minutes of recovery, however, he was ready for the next challenge, the après ski party at Timmerstugan.
Energetic skiers dressed for action at Red Bull Homerun in Åre, Sweden, on April 5, 2026, charging uphill in snowy conditions for this iconic Red Bull winter race

Another amazing outfit from Red Bull Homerun

© Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

03

Fastest time of the day

Unaffected by burning legs or fatigue, this year’s fastest skier was Benjamin Hansson from Åre, who claimed victory in the men’s category. Having his second go at the race Benjamin went all in from the start and clocked the fastest time of the day, 5:47.97.
“This is the biggest race of the year, so it means a lot to win. My tactic was to sprint as fast as I could at the start and then go full send all the way down. I will definitely be back next year to defend my title,” Benjamin said after his win.
Benjamin Hansson charges ahead to victory at the Red Bull Homerun men's ski race in Åre, Sweden on April 5, 2026.

It was tight in the top three

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

04

First timers steal the show

With plenty of strong competition on the start line, 2026 still became a breakthrough year for the newcomers. Three out of four winners were first time participants.
Victorious competitors hold their trophies aloft after winning the Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, surrounded by snow, excitement, and cheering crowds

Your Red Bull Homerun winners 2026

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite a timing issue*, Ida Hellström from Täby clearly crossed the line first and won the women’s ski category in her debut.
“It feels surreal. I never thought I would do this well my first time. My plan was to stay on my feet during the run at the start and then go straight down. The double poling on the flat section before the final steep made the difference today,” she said.
Quotation
It feels surreal. I never thought I would do this well my first time.
Ida Hellström
Amidst snowy action in Åre, Sweden, Max Holmlund races to a thrilling win at the Red Bull Homerun 2026, outpacing skiers and snowboarders in this high-energy event

Max Holmlund's tactic was to tuck behind skiers

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

In the snowboard categories, both winners were first time participants. Stockholm’s Max Holmlund claimed victory in the men’s division, while Sabina Liljeström from Linköping won the women’s.
Max said: “It feels amazing. The energy at the start really pushed me. I tried to stay in the slipstream of other riders to build as much speed as possible.”
Sabina, who had watched the race for 10 years before competing, finally took her chance and made it count:
“It feels incredible and will be a memory for life. I pushed hard on the flats and committed fully on the fast sections.”
Ida Hellström raises her arms in triumph after winning the Ski Women category at Red Bull Homerun in Åre, Sweden, on April 5, 2026,

Ida Hellström celebrates Homerun victory

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Sabina Liljeström is crowned the winner of the Snowboard Women’s category at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, raising the trophy in front of an excited crowd on 5 April 2026

Sabina Liljeström wins the women's category at Red Bull Homerun

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

05

Best Dressed with extra flair and age

For the third year in a row, Marcus Ahlström, Alexander Rydén, Victor Styrman, Elin Arshi and Anders Holmberg took home the Best Dressed award.
Dressed as a group of golden oldies straight from Åre’s retirement home, the crew made their way down the mountain using walkers equipped with skis, creating easily one of the most memorable sights on Åreskutan.
Alexander Rydén, Marcus Ahlström, Victor Styrman and Elin Arshi celebrate the Best Dressed award at Red Bull Homerun 2026 in Åre, Sweden, embracing Red Bull’s bold winter spirit

Straight from the nursing home

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

“It feels great to win. I do not think anyone has done it three years in a row before. But the best thing about Red Bull Homerun is meeting both old and new friends,” the gang said.
Quotation
Getting dressed did not take that long, but getting here did. We needed special transport, you know, old age and all.
The golden oldies
One thing is certain. Red Bull Homerun never disappoints. See you next year?
06

Full results

Check out the full result list here.
* There was a problem with Ida Hellström's timing chip so her time is not on the results.

Part of this story

Red Bull Homerun 2026

500 boarders and skiers sprint from a starting line to strap in and throw themselves down the mountain, finishing at the best Après party of the season. Welcome to the craziest race of the season!

SwedenÅre, Sweden
View Event Info
Skiing
Snowboarding

Shop the Collection

Go to Shop