Mass Start Mayhem: 500 Riders Go Full Send in Åre

Snow, wind and 500 people ready to sprint in ski boots. Yep, it can only mean one thing. Red Bull Homerun i s back.

Easter Sunday in Åre means mass start racing and crazy costumes and this year was no exception. Red Bull Homerun 2026 saw 500 excited skiers and snowboarders hurl themselves down Åreskutan in pursuit of everlasting glory. Some came on the fastest skis possible, others in the most amazing and awkward costumes ever seen on the slopes.

The 15th edition of Red Bull Homerun was a glorious mix of bad weather, high spirits and high speed racing.

Watch the recap over on Sportbladet .

The thrill of Red Bull Homerun © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

The costumes were next level this year © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool Jon Olsson returned for a bit of Red Bull Homerun nostalgia © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

01 15 years of Red Bull Homerun madness

Red Bull Homerun has become as much a part of Easter as the Easter Bunny and chocolate eggs in Sweden. This year marked the 15th edition of the popular ski and snowboard event that started in Åre a decade and a half ago.

Red Bull Homerun is a mass start race where 500 riders sprint to their gear, clip in and charge full speed down the mountain. First across the line wins.

But it is not just about speed. It is about wild costumes, electric atmosphere and finishing at one of the best après ski parties of the season. Some race to win. Others for Best Dressed. Many simply come for the adrenaline rush of racing alongside 499 others, all at once.

Racers charge down Åre's slopes © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Homerun is all about costumes © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool And having a good time! © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Weather chaos and legends on the start line

Red Bull Homerun 2026 was wet, wild and unforgettable. Heavy snowfall, whiteout conditions and strong winds made -9°C feel more like -29°C. Despite the extreme weather, spirits remained high among both participants and spectators. The weather, however, forced a new start further down the mountain, but that did not slow anyone down. If anything, it made things even more intense.

This year’s start line had a bit of everything. Former Red Bull Homerun winner Jon Olsson returned to the race. The Swedish freeski icon and YouTuber, who spent recent years skiing with his kids, came back for another taste of Homerun madness and proved he still has his tuck dialled.

Jon Olsson charging at Red Bull Homerun © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Freeride World Tour champion Kristofer Turdell was also among the pre race favourites, but this year was not his year.

Former professional ice hockey player Dick Axelsson had more modest expectations. Arguably the most nervous person at the start, he battled both leg cramps and lactic acid on his way down before stumbling across the finish line. After a few minutes of recovery, however, he was ready for the next challenge, the après ski party at Timmerstugan.

Another amazing outfit from Red Bull Homerun © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Fastest time of the day

Unaffected by burning legs or fatigue, this year’s fastest skier was Benjamin Hansson from Åre, who claimed victory in the men’s category. Having his second go at the race Benjamin went all in from the start and clocked the fastest time of the day, 5:47.97.

“This is the biggest race of the year, so it means a lot to win. My tactic was to sprint as fast as I could at the start and then go full send all the way down. I will definitely be back next year to defend my title,” Benjamin said after his win.

It was tight in the top three © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

04 First timers steal the show

With plenty of strong competition on the start line, 2026 still became a breakthrough year for the newcomers. Three out of four winners were first time participants.

Your Red Bull Homerun winners 2026 © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite a timing issue*, Ida Hellström from Täby clearly crossed the line first and won the women’s ski category in her debut.

“It feels surreal. I never thought I would do this well my first time. My plan was to stay on my feet during the run at the start and then go straight down. The double poling on the flat section before the final steep made the difference today,” she said.

Quotation It feels surreal. I never thought I would do this well my first time. Ida Hellström

Max Holmlund's tactic was to tuck behind skiers © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

In the snowboard categories, both winners were first time participants. Stockholm’s Max Holmlund claimed victory in the men’s division, while Sabina Liljeström from Linköping won the women’s.

Max said: “It feels amazing. The energy at the start really pushed me. I tried to stay in the slipstream of other riders to build as much speed as possible.”

Sabina, who had watched the race for 10 years before competing, finally took her chance and made it count:

“It feels incredible and will be a memory for life. I pushed hard on the flats and committed fully on the fast sections.”

Ida Hellström celebrates Homerun victory © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Sabina Liljeström wins the women's category at Red Bull Homerun © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

05 Best Dressed with extra flair and age

For the third year in a row, Marcus Ahlström, Alexander Rydén, Victor Styrman, Elin Arshi and Anders Holmberg took home the Best Dressed award.

Dressed as a group of golden oldies straight from Åre’s retirement home, the crew made their way down the mountain using walkers equipped with skis, creating easily one of the most memorable sights on Åreskutan.

Straight from the nursing home © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

“It feels great to win. I do not think anyone has done it three years in a row before. But the best thing about Red Bull Homerun is meeting both old and new friends,” the gang said.

Quotation Getting dressed did not take that long, but getting here did. We needed special transport, you know, old age and all. The golden oldies

One thing is certain. Red Bull Homerun never disappoints. See you next year?

06 Full results

* There was a problem with Ida Hellström's timing chip so her time is not on the results.