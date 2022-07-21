Sweden's best (most stupid?) car designs ready to tackle the streets

Ever wondered what it's like to see a toilet chased by a bike rolling down the street? Or how about a Wall-E robot flying past? A rolling sauna? A flying dragon? If that is the case, you need to get yourself to Münchenbryggeriet, Södermalm on August the 21st to catch all the live action at this year's most insane non-motor-car-race, Red Bulls Lådbilsrally.

Check out which car designs you might spot flying past you down the specially-built obstacle course. Will they manage to cross the finishline or get stuck in a hay-bay crash somewhere along the course? No one knows!

01 Team Masarna

Team Masarna taking on a very traditional Swedish design - the "Dalahäst" © Wilgot Orr

Get ready for some good ol' "Daladans". Solvalla or Münchenbryggeriet, this crew will gallop past their competitors in style.

02 Team Dr Muggs Hjältar

Dr Muggs Hjältar takes the toilet to new heights, or well, speeds... © Niklas Ring

What happens when three engineers and one mechanic join forces? Well, a rolling toilet it seems... Meet the "Pruttmuggebil" followed by Captain Filling on a bike.

03 Team Träsktroll

Team Träsktroll brings this mythical and slightly strange vehicle to life © Team Träsktroll

When you lack the knowledge you use courage instead, at least that's what this crew of optimistic but not very technically advanced farmers from Uppsala will do in order to wow the crowds and smoke their competitors. And if their car design tells us anything, it's that there is no lack of imagination or creativity in this group.

04 Team "PH1" (aka Rolling Sauna)

A rolling Sauna will raise the temperature come race day © Jesper Hammar

Would it really be a Swedish soapbox race without a sauna? Of course not. This design originates from the deep dark forests of Norrland where a bunch of speed geek engineers are on a mission to make anything roll. Even a sauna.

05 Team Tiger Queens

Tiger Queens bringing roar to the streets © Helena Viinikka

One tiger mobile + two tiger queens = a whole lot of entertainment. With a motto of "you only live once so make sure to maximize your day" this duo is bound to become iconic on the streets of Södermalm.

06 Team Pistvakt

Pistvakt on duty making sure the streets of Stockholm are safe © Victor Svensson

Ever seen the "Ockelbo 300"? We've heard rumours that it's a one-off slightly sketchy non-motorised racer that has nothing to do with Skidoos and everything to do with Lådbilsrally.

07 Team A love Story

Team A love story bringing back Titanic from the depths of the ocean © Felix Rudolph

Still flying high from their Flügtag days last year, this team wants to take their creative vessels from the sky to the roads. But somehow, it's become all about the sea? Meet the Titanic-without-the-iceberg machine.

08 Team Svettiga Grabbar

Will this be Thomas the train's first (and last) journey? © Oskar Löfsved

Four sweaty engineers who study road and water construction. Sure sounds like a winning concept? Turns out, that's not the case at all: "We have zero experience in building roads and even less of an idea how to construct a soap box racer..." Will Thomas the train survive the journey? We definitely hope so!

Team Ferrori

Team FeRorri making all kid's dreams come true with a "real" Rorri © Vilmer Berglund

From crash landing into second place at last year's Red Bull Flügtag, this year they are keeping things more grounded. But don't be fooled, this team has their eyes fixed on first place and are ready to tackle the streets of Stockholm in their homebuilt Rorri car.

09 Team Moget

What will Team Moget bring to the streets? We can't wait to find out © Jakob Norrman

A Peter Pan clan of kids trapped in adult bodies who never take anything too serious. "We always think about the most stupid thing we can do in a certain situation, then we do it, then we laugh and finish it all off with an ironic "Moget!".

It's possible that one day, they too, will grow up to be responsible adults, but according to themselves, that day is far away. What will they bring to Lådbillsrally besides bad humor and amazing vibes? We can't wait to find out.

10 Team Mooners

Team Mooners are taking to the moon © Henrik Willamo

Don't be fooled by their name, this has nothing to do with mooning and everything to do about the moon. Spaceship Delux? Next big moon landing? We will find out on August 21st.

11 Team Mariestadsgänget

Mariestadsgänget will bring the The Flintmobile to life © Ola Grev

A team ready to bring the "Yabba-dabba-doo!" come race day.

12 Team The Charioteers

Will The Charioteers stay in their chart? © Ola Jacobsson

Not everyday you see a horse and chariot on the streets. Especially one powered by wheels instead of hooves. Yet that is exactly what this brother duo are about to attempt.

13 Team Skogshuggarna

Skogshuggarna bringing the forests of Värmland to the streets of Stockholm © Emil Olsson

Can a logging machine-inspired racer from the forests of Värmland be both entertaining and fast? Especially down a tight, obstacle-filled course? Well, that is what Team Skogshuggarna are aiming for.

14 Team Dundergubbarna

Dundergubbarna taking cans to the next level © Fabian Sandberg

A car purely built by Red Bull cans? We can't wait to see what this Stockholm-based group of daredevils are about to create.

15 Team Pizza Crew

The Pizza Crew is about to challenge your very notion of what a pizza is © Anton Paulsson

With Anton behind the wheel, Jonatan reading the map and Percy taking care of pit stop tech engineering, this Pizza slice is about to get very tasty. And fast.

16 Team Gävlebock

From Flügtag to Lådbilsrally, Team Gävlebock is at your service © Martin Isaksson

The iconic crew - who does not come from Gävle - took to the skies in Red Bull Flügtag 2021. Back and eager to please, the crew is once again ready to embarrass themselves in front of a Stockholm crowd. Can they beat their record of shortest ever flight in Flügtag with the shortest ever drive down the Lådbilsrally obstacle course?

17 Team Oskarhamns finest

Oskarshamns finest will take to streets in a Super Mario Super Kart © Melvin Tvingsell

From video games to real life soapbox racing - this team from Småland will bring the Super Mario Kart to life. The big question is, will there be slippery banan peels and star power included?

18 Team Disney Dags

WALL-E will melt hearts whilst swooshing down the obstacle course © Viktor Helmersson

A heart-melter and nostalgia trip in one. The adorable (yet deceivingly fast) WALL-E will take to the streets of Stockholm thanks to a crew of engineers who simply can't let go of their fond childhood memories.

19 Team Imagine Flying

Will the Space Cruiser find new heights or take a heavy crash landing? © Hugo Möller

A team ready to break the intergalactic speed record. Or at least try to make it down the tricky, high-speed course that is Lådbilsrally.

20 Team Pågar Som Tågar

The Flying Skånsman... or as we say in Swedish "den flygande skåningen" © Andreas Landgren

What happens when your favourite race that you've watched through the years finally come to Sweden? You enter it of course. Like this excited crew of colleagues who can't wait to make soapbox history.