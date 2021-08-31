Gaming
esports
What to expect from Red Bull Solo Q 2021 - Sweden
The world's biggest 1v1 League of Legends tournament is about to hit Sweden. Here's what you can expect of the competition!
Finally! The season of Red Bull Solo Q - world's biggest 1v1 League of Legends tournament - is about to begin. Previous year's have seen some amazing competition and mind-blowing matches. Heartaches and glorious victories. Successful underdogs and fallen giants. They've had it all. And this year, the tournament is bigger and better than ever before. Last year saw 80,000 sign ups, this year we plan to go even bigger. The unique 1v1 format means that you don't need to assemble a team, just scrim fast and easy with a buddy. The qualifiers run through September 3rd to September 25th. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up here!
Solo Q 2021
Important dates
- Q1 - September 3 at 17:00
- Q2 - September 4 at 17:00
- Q3 - September 10 at 17:00
- Q4 - September 11 at 17:00
- Q5 - September 17 at 17:00
- Q6 - September 18 at 17:00
- Q7 - September 24 at 17:00
- Q8 - September 25 at 17:00
- Swedish Final - October 10
- International Grand Final - December 3
To know what you can expect from the tournament, here's a few snippets and quotes from previous years 👇
It's a great opportunity to try something else aside from the standard 5v5 games and also improve on your micro management. I sure learned a lot last year when it comes to laning so this is for sure a great learning experience, as well as really fun!
🔥 A few tips from the two-time Swedish champion and 2018 World Champion Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren? Here you go 👊
🔥 Pictures from previous years 👇
🔥 Or do you want to hear from last year's champion, Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling? This is his winners interview 🏆
The Red Bull Gaming Sphere seemed really cool, I'll definitely be back to hang out together with my friends! The Red Bull Solo Q competition was, also, very fun to be a part of. I specifically like the 1v1 aspect - it feels new and fresh
The Red Bull Solo Q competition was, also, very fun to be a part of. I specifically like the 1v1 aspect - it feels new and fresh