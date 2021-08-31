Watch Video1 min
What to expect from Red Bull Solo Q 2021 - Sweden

The world's biggest 1v1 League of Legends tournament is about to hit Sweden. Here's what you can expect of the competition!
Written by Joakim Henningson
Finally! The season of Red Bull Solo Q - world's biggest 1v1 League of Legends tournament - is about to begin. Previous year's have seen some amazing competition and mind-blowing matches. Heartaches and glorious victories. Successful underdogs and fallen giants. They've had it all. And this year, the tournament is bigger and better than ever before. Last year saw 80,000 sign ups, this year we plan to go even bigger. The unique 1v1 format means that you don't need to assemble a team, just scrim fast and easy with a buddy. The qualifiers run through September 3rd to September 25th. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up here!
Solo Q 2021
Important dates
  • Q1 - September 3 at 17:00
  • Q2 - September 4 at 17:00
  • Q3 - September 10 at 17:00
  • Q4 - September 11 at 17:00
  • Q5 - September 17 at 17:00
  • Q6 - September 18 at 17:00
  • Q7 - September 24 at 17:00
  • Q8 - September 25 at 17:00
  • Swedish Final - October 10
  • International Grand Final - December 3
To know what you can expect from the tournament, here's a few snippets and quotes from previous years 👇
ZiViZ is confident
ZiViZ is confident
It's a great opportunity to try something else aside from the standard 5v5 games and also improve on your micro management. I sure learned a lot last year when it comes to laning so this is for sure a great learning experience, as well as really fun!
Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren
🔥 A few tips from the two-time Swedish champion and 2018 World Champion Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren? Here you go 👊
🔥 Pictures from previous years 👇
Gaming Sphere Solo Q
Gaming Sphere Solo Q
The moment Topd0g became the Solo Q champion
The moment Topd0g became the Solo Q champion
Red Bull Solo Q image
Red Bull Solo Q image
The competition was held at Riot Studios, São Paulo
The competition was held at Riot Studios, São Paulo
Ziviz gives us his top 1v1 tips
Ziviz was proud to fly the flag for Sweden
ZiViZ in the zone!
Former RBPO World Champion Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren is a true competitor
Portuguese Jorge 'znd1' Silva playing Swedish ZiViZ in the semis
ZiViZ vs Cheelm was a great match up for any 1v1 LoL fans out there
We're all friends here!
Nerves of Steel pays off
The Riot Studio is buzzing
🔥 Or do you want to hear from last year's champion, Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling? This is his winners interview 🏆
🔥 Why not read the entire recap from last year's Swedish finals? 👑
Congratulations Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling - Sweden's new Solo Q Champion!
Congratulations Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling - Sweden's new Solo Q Champion!
The Red Bull Gaming Sphere seemed really cool, I'll definitely be back to hang out together with my friends! The Red Bull Solo Q competition was, also, very fun to be a part of. I specifically like the 1v1 aspect - it feels new and fresh
Edvin 'Topd0g' Björling
Now you know what you can expect from the world's biggest 1v1 League of Legends tournament! So, gather your friends and sign up here! We're looking forwards to see you on the rift! And don't forget to join our Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook 🔥 For all the latest news regarding esports and gaming!
