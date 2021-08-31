What to expect from Red Bull Solo Q 2021 - Sweden

Finally! The season of

- world's biggest

1v1 League of Legends tournament

- is about to begin. Previous year's have seen some amazing competition and mind-blowing matches. Heartaches and glorious victories. Successful underdogs and fallen giants. They've had it all. And this year, the tournament is bigger and better than ever before. Last year saw

80,000

sign ups, this year we plan to go even bigger. The unique 1v1 format means that you don't need to assemble a team, just scrim fast and easy with a buddy. The qualifiers run through

September 3rd

to

September 25th

. So, what are you waiting for?

Sign up

!