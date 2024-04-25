© Judith Bergström
Freeskiing
Best trick at Red Bull Unrailistic was off the rails - here's what happened
The world's best freeskiers met in the ultimate showdown during Best Trick at Red Bull Unrailistic 2024 in Åre, Sweden. Get ready for more madness tomorrow Friday 26th of April.
The Best Trick session on Thursday night kickstarted this year's Red Bull Unrailisitic with a bang. Eighteen excited skiers got their best dance moves on attempting to throw down the most impressive trick of the evening on four selected features. Adding some extra motivation, the skiers score from the evening carries over to tomorrow’s main event which ultimately decides who gets to call themselves King and Queen of Red Bull Unrailistic.
Watch the main event LIVE on TV4 Play Friday 26th of April at 18:00 or come watch it live in Åre - more info here.
First out was the Tjäder Twist, a take on the famous triple-S rail from the original Unrailistic edit. It's a feature that requires the skiers to change their bodyweight back and forth multiple times, making it the ultimate balance challenge. Just getting to the end of it is a big accomplishment that only a few of the riders managed, so when someone threw a trick in the mix it was a true hero moment. The skiers then moved on to the middle part of the course where three big high speed showstopper features awaited.
Sweden’s own Jennie Lee Burmansson impressed massively by being the only rider of the evening to grind the full length of the 40-meter long flatdown rail, which also landed her the Best Trick win. In the men’s it was Austria’s Matěj Švancer who outperformed everyone on the Tjäder Twist by managing a mind-twisting switch two transfer blind two on the rail.
This feels pretty Unrailistic.
The jury did have their work cut out with plenty of impressive tricks to choose from. Like Emil Granbom’s flat spin 450 to blind two and Johanne Killi’s rail grind to blind 270 on the rainbow rail. Or Jesper Tjäder going big with a 720 switch up on the same feature.
“It was so much fun and everyone rode so well”, today’s winner Burmansson said after the competition. “My favourite feature was the crowdpleasing rainbow rail, it’s scary but so fun. Tommorrow I hope to put down to good runs and have fun with all the other riders, and just enjoy being in Åre”.
Švancer mirrored Burmansson’s enthusiams: “This feels pretty Unrailistic. The atmosphere today was super good, the weather was perfect, and it was great conditions. The atmosphere was also super fun, I’m looking forward to tomorrow”.
With all riders fired up for more, it’s going to be a wild one tomorrow when riders get two full runs on the course. Their combined score from today and tomorrow will decide who takes the big win.
Watch it LIVE on TV4 Play on Friday 26th at 18:00 or come down to the Nationalarena in Åre from 17:00 onwards to watch it all unfold.
Standings after Best Trick
Women
- Jennie Lee Burmansson, 10 points
- Johanne Killi, 7 points
- Lisa Zimmerman, 5 points
- Zoe Van Essen, 3 points
- Lisa Zimmermann, 2 points
Men
- Matěj Švancer, 10 points
- Emil Granbom, 7 points
- Jesper Tjäder, 5 points
- Andreas Håtveit, 3 points
- Nico Porteous, 2 points
