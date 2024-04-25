Hunter Henderson on the Tjäder Twist at Red Bull Unrailistc Best Trick in Åre, Sweden on April 25, 2024
Best trick at Red Bull Unrailistic was off the rails - here's what happened

The world's best freeskiers met in the ultimate showdown during Best Trick at Red Bull Unrailistic 2024 in Åre, Sweden. Get ready for more madness tomorrow Friday 26th of April.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
Published on

Part of this story

Red Bull Unrailistic

The world's top skiers return to Åre, Sweden to compete on the ultimate course inspired by Jesper Tjäder.

Sweden

Jesper Tjäder

As a creative genius and Freeski mastermind, Jesper Tjäder continuously pushes the boundaries of the sport with his innovative tricks and original projects

SwedenSweden

Max Moffatt

Part of a new generation of elite freeskiers, Canada's Max Moffatt can be found challenging for titles in big air and slopestyle events.

CanadaCanada

Hunter Henderson

American freeskier Hunter Henderson has excelled at youth level and now hopes to showcase his talent on the biggest stages.

United StatesUnited States

Matěj Švancer

Earmarked as a star of the future, promising Austrian freeskier Matěj Švancer was just 15 when he first landed a major title.

AustriaAustria

Nico Porteous

New Zealand freestyle skiing superstar Nico Porteous has been breaking records and winning medals from a very early age.

New ZealandNew Zealand
The Best Trick session on Thursday night kickstarted this year's Red Bull Unrailisitic with a bang. Eighteen excited skiers got their best dance moves on attempting to throw down the most impressive trick of the evening on four selected features. Adding some extra motivation, the skiers score from the evening carries over to tomorrow’s main event which ultimately decides who gets to call themselves King and Queen of Red Bull Unrailistic.
Jesper Tjäder at Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Are, Sweden on April 25, 2024

Jesper Tjäder got the biggest cheers of the evening

Watch the main event LIVE on TV4 Play Friday 26th of April at 18:00 or come watch it live in Åre - more info here.
First out was the Tjäder Twist, a take on the famous triple-S rail from the original Unrailistic edit. It's a feature that requires the skiers to change their bodyweight back and forth multiple times, making it the ultimate balance challenge. Just getting to the end of it is a big accomplishment that only a few of the riders managed, so when someone threw a trick in the mix it was a true hero moment. The skiers then moved on to the middle part of the course where three big high speed showstopper features awaited.
Riders and crowd at Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Are, Sweden on April 25, 2024

Thousands of people ventured to the venue to watch their heros preform

Jennie- Lee railing the rainbow rail at Red Bull Unrailistc Best Trick in Åre, Sweden on April 25, 2024

Burmansson on her favourite feature of the evening - the rainbow

Sweden’s own Jennie Lee Burmansson impressed massively by being the only rider of the evening to grind the full length of the 40-meter long flatdown rail, which also landed her the Best Trick win. In the men’s it was Austria’s Matěj Švancer who outperformed everyone on the Tjäder Twist by managing a mind-twisting switch two transfer blind two on the rail.
Matej Svancer winner of Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Are, Sweden on April 25, 2024

It took Švancer 15 tries before he nailed his trick - a pretty good feeling

This feels pretty Unrailistic.
Matěj Švancer
The jury did have their work cut out with plenty of impressive tricks to choose from. Like Emil Granbom’s flat spin 450 to blind two and Johanne Killi’s rail grind to blind 270 on the rainbow rail. Or Jesper Tjäder going big with a 720 switch up on the same feature.
“It was so much fun and everyone rode so well”, today’s winner Burmansson said after the competition. “My favourite feature was the crowdpleasing rainbow rail, it’s scary but so fun. Tommorrow I hope to put down to good runs and have fun with all the other riders, and just enjoy being in Åre”.
Crowd cheering at Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Åre, Sweden on April 25, 2024

Joel Magnusson had the biggest fan base of the evening

Švancer mirrored Burmansson’s enthusiams: “This feels pretty Unrailistic. The atmosphere today was super good, the weather was perfect, and it was great conditions. The atmosphere was also super fun, I’m looking forward to tomorrow”.
With all riders fired up for more, it’s going to be a wild one tomorrow when riders get two full runs on the course. Their combined score from today and tomorrow will decide who takes the big win.
Max Moffatt at Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Are, Sweden on April 25, 2024

Max Moffatt impressed all night

Henrik Harlaut at Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Are, Sweden on April 25, 2024

And so did Henrik Harlaut who sent it big time

Isabella Tvede, Zoe Van Essen and Johanne Killi at Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick in Are, Sweden on April 25, 2024

Tvede, Van Essen and Killi enjoying the vibe

Watch it LIVE on TV4 Play on Friday 26th at 18:00 or come down to the Nationalarena in Åre from 17:00 onwards to watch it all unfold.

Standings after Best Trick

Women
  1. Jennie Lee Burmansson, 10 points
  2. Johanne Killi, 7 points
  3. Lisa Zimmerman, 5 points
  4. Zoe Van Essen, 3 points
  5. Lisa Zimmermann, 2 points
Men
  1. Matěj Švancer, 10 points
  2. Emil Granbom, 7 points
  3. Jesper Tjäder, 5 points
  4. Andreas Håtveit, 3 points
  5. Nico Porteous, 2 points

