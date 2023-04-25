Here’s why the Red Bull Unrailistic course is so spectacular

The Canon rail, the S-rail, the 8-Kink rail, the trampoline - it’s safe to say that the 2023 Red Bull Unrailistic course is something never before seen. Inspired by Tjäder’s most progressive ski edits, these rails are on steroids.

Here to take on what is probably the most technical rail course in the world, are some of the best freeskiers from around the globe. What do they think of it all? Scroll down to find out.

Make sure to tune into the Best Trick competition live on @redbullsweden Tiktok on the 26/4 at 18:00 and watch the Slopestyle competition live on SVT Play on the 27/4 at 18:00.

The massive rainbow rail is a rider favourite © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

The 2023 Red Bull Unrailistic course

The dig crew here in Åre in Sweden has been hard at work for the past week, building and putting in place one of the most spectacular courses ever. With its 14 rail features, it is extremely different from a normal Slopestyle course. Instead of jumps and rails, it has a rails-only focus. And they are not your average rails either... These are probably the hardest rails in the world.

The lower part of the course is jam-packed with big, technical rails © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

Mid-way down you find the canon rail and the gap to flatdown box © Fabian Omne The trippel-S rail, double rail, spider rail and the cinnamon bun. © Fabian Omne

The course is "a step into Jesper Tjäder's mind"

The stoke is high amongst the specially-invited riders as they finally get to put skis to snow and hit up the different features. One of them is Canada’s Max Moffatt who loves the rail-only focus:

“I feel like I’m taking a step into Jesper’s mind you know, getting into his brain. Seeing what he’s come up with is pretty incredible, all the ideas I’ve heard from him in the past coming to life for this event is pretty special”.

The big rainbow rail in the middle of the course is his favourite: “I’ve only hit it once so far but it feels like you’re on top of a rollercoaster and about to drop into the super steep part, it’s a crazy feeling. I don’t think I’ve ever hit a rail that big”, he says.

The rainbow rail is by far the biggest feature on course © Emrik Jansson The spider rail was first spotted in Tjäder's Game Show edit © Emrik Jansson

The big rainbow rail is a favourite

Max isn’t the only rider who is a fan of the rainbow rail. Most riders are amazed by the huge high-speed feature which rises high above the course. Kirsty Muir from Scotland hasn’t hit it yet but thinks it’s going to be insane to ride:

“I mean, all the features are so insane. The rainbow rail is so big and, well, I mean we have a trampoline on course. The course is so different and so cool, but this isn’t even like a normal rail course, this is on another level so it’s pretty sick”.

Kirsty Muir on the triple-S © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Hackel and Phil Casabon are big fans of the rainbow rail too. Hackel is excited to ride it: “The rainbow rail kind of dominates the course, and it’s one of those things, it might be the only time anybody builds a rainbow that big so it’s just a special occasion.” He also describes the course as unbelievable: “It’s beautiful, the features are really nicely built, really big, really unique and it’s something completely different than the usual competition.”

Casabon agrees: “It’s magnificent. Such huge features. We rarely see big rail setups like these ever nowadays, so it’s a treat to be able to grind for a long time and be in the air on the rails. It’s just special feeling.”

Tjäder on the Canon rail © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

A course that inspires creativity

Some of Sweden’s biggest names are also here, like Henrik Harlaut and Jennie-Lee Burmansson . Harlaut, one of the best freeskiers ever, is happy to have a course where rails get to be the star of the show: “I feel that at Slopestyle competitions in general, rails aren’t really prioritised as much as the jumps so it’s super fun to have a whole course where rails are the main focus.”

The entrance is inspired by Tjäder's world-first loop-the-loop © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

Oliwer Magnusson on the double spine © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool Evan Mcechran getting his balance on © Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

Another big fan of rails, Burmansson, is excited about hitting the 8-kink rail and the triple-S rail: “It’s sick to have a rail-focused course - it’s fun and different to what we normally get to ski. The course is so creative and very well-built and yea, it’s just going to be so much fun to ride it”.

Sweden’s Oliwer Magnusson agrees: “It’s very different from the normal competition, it’s really, really cool. The rails are big and long. The rainbow rail is so big I was even scared of hitting it for the first time. But it was such a cool feature to ride - probably the coolest one on course.”

